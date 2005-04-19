Star Tracks - Monday, April 25, 2005
WALK OF FAME
Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline take a post-meal stroll after lunching at The Cheesecake Factory in Arizona. The expectant parents are vacationing outside of Phoenix, but will soon be back in the limelight when their UPN reality show premieres on May 17.
APRIL 25
After filing for divorce on March 2, Richards had someone to lean on: Mom Joni, 51 (left, in L.A.), moved into the Encino home Richards had shared with Sheen. "My family has always been close," the actress told London's Mail on Sunday. "And that's important to me."
FATHER'S DAY
Colin Farrell frolics with 18-month-old James (his son with model Kim Bordenave) on Sunday in Miami Beach, where the actor is filming the big screen version of Miami Vice with Jamie Foxx.
HEAD TURNER
Lindsay Lohan strikes a pose at the 12th Annual Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, Calif., on Friday. The actress hung out with pal Nicole Richie at the star-studded event, which raised money for multiple sclerosis research.
EYE SPY
Reese Witherspoon keeps her video camera trained on the paparazzi while on her way to a yoga class in Santa Monica on Saturday. The actress recently filed a false-imprisonment complaint against photographers who allegedly surrounded her at a gym, followed her home and blocked her at the entrance to her house.
TWO OF A KIND
Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe cuddles up to a furry friend at the Silver Spoon Buffet for Dogs and Babies in Los Angeles on Saturday. The annual two-day fundraiser benefits a local animal-related charity.
BREAK A LEG!
Christina Applegate, whose Broadway dreams were almost dashed by a broken foot, proves she's spotlight-ready Friday while performing a musical number from Sweet Charity on the Today show in New York.
QUEEN KIRSTEN
In full costume, Kirsten Dunst at least keeps her feet comfy Wednesday on the cobblestone streets of Paris, where she's playing the title role in the Sofia Coppola period film Marie-Antoinette.
WE'RE NO. 1
Denzel Washington – who's in New York to star in Broadway's Julius Caesar – parties with pal Mariah Carey to celebrate the chart-topping debut of her new album, The Emanciapation of Mimi, at hot spot Cipriani on Thursday.
TAT'S INCREDIBLE
Think ink! Justin Timberlake, sporting fake tattoos on Friday in L.A., bags a couple of beverages in a scene for his gang movie Alpha Dog, based on the life of notorious drug dealer Jesse James Hollywood.
EX FILES
Single gal Salma Hayek – who last week was spotted having dinner with Jamie Foxx in Miami Beach – on Thursday hits the New York City streets with ex Josh Lucas. The pair had dated for a year before splitting last fall.
PLAY DATE
Uma Thurman hides under more than a few layers for a trip to the playground with 3-year-old son Levon Roan (with ex-husband Ethan Hawke) on Thursday in New York.
HOT MAMA
On a break from mom duty for 10-month-old daughter Coco, Courteney Cox treats herself to some "me" time, hitting hip Beverly Hills boutique Kitson on Thursday.