The Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Pose in Paris, Plus Michelle Williams, Iggy Pop and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 24, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Out of This World

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 22: (L-R) Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22 in France.

02 of 80

All Smiles

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Michelle Williams attends The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Paras Griffin/Getty for iHeartMedia

Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

03 of 80

(Iggy) Pop Star

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of Iggy's "Every Loser" release at The Masonic on April 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of the musician's Every Loser release at The Masonic on April 22 in San Francisco, California.

04 of 80

Bombshell Babes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 80

Coachella Chick

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.

06 of 80

All Smiles

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Actor Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the "Platino De Honor" award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)
Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the Platino De Honor award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21 in Madrid, Spain.

07 of 80

Funny Guy

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - APRIL 21: Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21, 2023 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Bobby Bank/Getty

Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

08 of 80

Coachella Boy

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

09 of 80

Thankful

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: (L-R) Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of "The Thanksgiving Play" on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20 in New York City.

10 of 80

Shades of Cool

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Coachella

Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

11 of 80

In Character

Hit Netflix series "The Crown" films Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla arriving at their Wedding reception in Rochester, Kent.
SplashNews.com

Dominic West is seen on set as Prince Charles while filming The Crown in Rochester, Kent on April 21.

12 of 80

Squad Up

Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID

It's girl's night in New York City as Taylor Swift steps out with pals Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid on April 20.

13 of 80

Stars of the Stage

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window' Broadway Meet The Press, New York, USA - 21 Apr 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Costars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together at the Meet the Press event for their show The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window which is headed to Broadway.

14 of 80

A Royal Pair

Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' TV Series screening, London, UK - 21 Apr 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio share a smile at a screening for the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix series in London on April 21.

15 of 80

On the Job

Lily James film 'Relay' Filming In New York City 04/20/2023
SplashNews.com

Lily James is seen dressed in business attire on the set of Relay in New York City.

16 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Christian Siriano, Ashley Longshore - The Art Ball, entitled “INFLUENCE,” was held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Dallas benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art. The glamorous, fashion-filled black-tie evening marked the event’s 61st year.
Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com and Bruno SnapThePicture

Christian Siriano poses with Ashley Longshore at the Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball on April 15.

17 of 80

Lending a Hand

"Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams spent time in the garden to help Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day launch its new Lots of Compassion initiative, inspiring change through the transformation of community gardens coast-to-coast, in Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, April 14, 2023
Casey Rodgers for Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams helps out during Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launch of its new Lots of Compassion initiative in Los Angeles on April 14.

18 of 80

Triple Threat

Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson, and Melanie Griffith attend the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures

Olivia Wilde poses with mother-daughter duo Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith at the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures L.A. screening of SLIP at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 18.

19 of 80

Bright Smile

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 20, 2023

Gigi Hadid rocks bright colors and denim while out and about in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on April 20.

20 of 80

'Stache-tastic

Jacob Elordi seen attending the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Jacob Elordi throws up a peace sign at the 60th anniversary party for TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20.

21 of 80

Queen's Court

Queen Latifah spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers Vs The Phoenix Suns Game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca

Queen Latifah sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for an April 20 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and The Phoenix Suns.

22 of 80

Cheesin'

Paul Rudd, Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher celebrate at the Apple Original Films tastemaker screening afterparty for "Ghosted"
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Paul Rudd, chef Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher have some fun with pasta after a screening of the film Ghosted at The Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 20.

23 of 80

Costar Cuties

Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. at the screening of 'Chevalier' hosted by Town & Country with an after-party at at the The St. Regis New York
Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Costars Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have a laugh at a screening event for their film Chevalier hosted by Town & Country at the The St. Regis New York on April 20.

24 of 80

Rain or Shine

Yara Shahidi
Antony Jones/Getty

Yara Shahidi hides from poor weather in London, where she attends the premiere of her new film Peter Pan & Wendy on April 20.

25 of 80

Ringed Up

Kate Bosworth
The Image Direct

Newly engaged duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth go hand-in-hand for a walk through New York City on April 19.

26 of 80

Game On

Kate Middleton
JACOB KING/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton plays a game of interactive darts while visiting The Rectory in Birmingham, where she met local business owners and creative industry leaders on April 20.

27 of 80

Star Power

Martin Lawrence
Kevin Winter/Getty

Martin Lawrence (center) receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a little support from his friends Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey on April 20.

28 of 80

What an Honor

Leslie Odom Jr.
Lisa Lake/Getty

In a swanky pinstriped suit, Leslie Odom Jr. pops by his plaque during the 2023 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk Of Fame unveilings on April 20.

29 of 80

Going Green

Tiffani Thiessen
MOVI Inc

Tiffani Thiessen works with a Lowe's home improvement specialist to spruce up her home garden for the spring season on April 20.

30 of 80

Fam Night Out

Neil Patrick Harris
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka bring their twins Gideon and Harper, both 12, to the opening night of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong on April 19.

31 of 80

In Full Glam

Pamela Anderson
Zuma

Pamela Anderson looks chic in all black at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in N.Y.C.

32 of 80

Snap Star

Jojo Siwa
Charley Gallay/Getty

In a black sweatshirt decorated in rainbow stickers, JoJo Siwa brings her big smile and even bigger energy to the Snap Partner Summit in Santa Monica on April 19.

33 of 80

Trekkie Trio

Levar Burton Patrick Stewart
Jesse Grant/Getty

Star Trek franchise mainstays LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes pose for a selfie at the IMAX screening of Picard in Los Angeles on April 19.

34 of 80

Backstage Pals

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shows up to support the R&B group New Edition on April 16 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, part of their New Edition Legacy tour powered by the Black Promoters Collective.

35 of 80

Baby On Board

Claire Danes
Backgrid

Claire Danes and her baby bump head out for a stroll in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 19.

36 of 80

Hand in Hand

Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux
Paul Morigi/Getty

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux show some costar love at a special screening of their new HBO series White House Plumbers on April 19 at the U.S. Navy Memorial Theater in Washington, D.C.

37 of 80

Sparkling in the Spotlight

Ava Max
Matthew Baker/Getty

Ava Max glitters in a red ensemble on stage at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire during a performance on April 19.

38 of 80

Words of Wisdom

Al Pacino
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Al Pacino hosts a conversation at 92NY in New York City on April 19.

39 of 80

Funny Guy

Kenan Thompson
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rocking some exclusive Saturday Night Live merch, Kenan Thompson hangs out backstage at the 2023 Garden of Dreams Talent Show at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall on April 19.

40 of 80

Meeting the Talent

David harbour lily allen
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Husband-wife duo David Harbour and Lily Allen take a moment to meet gifted participants at the Garden of Dreams Talent Show in N.Y.C. on April 19.

41 of 80

Guest of Honor

Iman
Gary Gershoff/Getty

On April 19, supermodel Iman attends the Groundbreaker Awards as a 2023 honoree in New York City. "When somebody tells you 'you've changed my life' and you see what you do, the charities that you help, and you see the effect you have on other people's lives, then you're proud of what you've accomplished," she told PEOPLE during the event.

42 of 80

City Smile

Timothee Chalamet
The Image Direct

Timothée Chalamet waves in a pink-and-black sweater during an Apple photo shoot in N.Y.C. on April 19.

43 of 80

Leaving Her Mark

Sarah Michelle Gellar
INSTARimages

Sarah Michelle Gellar prepares to partake in the 2023 Canneseries's handprint ceremony in the French festival city on April 19. The star of Paramount+'s Wolf Pack was also honored with the festival's Canal+ Icon Award.

44 of 80

Spring Colors

Elizabeth Olsen
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elizabeth Olsen glows in a bold, sunny dress on April 19 in N.Y.C.

45 of 80

Tech Savvy

Baz Lurhman
Dave Benett/Getty

At the April 19 launch of the Bombay Sapphire "Saw This, Made This" installation, Baz Luhrmann meets up with the artistic robot Ai-Da at the London Design Museum.

46 of 80

Suited Up

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose together at the 2023 AMC Networks UpFront on April 18 in New York City.

47 of 80

Center Stage

Sam Smith
Getty

Sam Smith takes the stage at the O2 Arena during their GLORIA tour on April 18.

48 of 80

Premiere Pair

Chris Evans Ana De Armas
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock

Costars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas pose together at the premiere of their upcoming film, Ghosted, at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18.

49 of 80

Cast of Characters

Chris Pratt
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Director James Gunn poses with Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff at the Seoul premiere of their upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on April 19.

50 of 80

Power Couple

Matthew Rhys Keri Russell
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell celebrate the premiere of her new show, The Diplomat, during an afterparty in New York City on April 18.

51 of 80

City of Angels

Pedro Pascal
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pedro Pascal sports a vintage Los Angeles Lakers T-Shirt while out and about in L.A. on April 18.

52 of 80

Joking Around

Leslie Jones
Rick Kern/Getty

Leslie Jones takes the mic at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, during Moontower Just For Laughs on April 18.

53 of 80

Paying Homage

Snoop Dogg
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Snoop Dogg, donning a sweatshirt sporting his name, attends the premiere for Dear Mama — a five-part series telling the story of Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni — at The Ted Mann Theater in L.A. on April 18.

54 of 80

Mask On

Orville Peck
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Orville Peck performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, sporting his signature face covering on April 18.

55 of 80

Leading Lady

Melissa Barrera
BFA

Melissa Barrera attends the Cinema Society screening of her Sony Pictures Classics film, Carmen, at Lincoln Ristorante in New York City on April 18.

56 of 80

Shop 'Til You Drop

Melissa McCarthy
MEGA

Carrying an abundance of shopping bags, Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu are all smiles in N.Y.C. on April 18 while filming scenes for their upcoming movie Bernard and the Genie.

57 of 80

Smile and Wave

Lucy Boynton
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Boynton flashes a wave while leaving the Today show in New York City on April 18.

58 of 80

Red Hot

Priyanka Chopra
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra stuns in an off-the-shoulder red gown alongside costar Richard Madden at the premiere of their new series, Citadel, in London on April 18.

59 of 80

Good Jeans

Simona Tabasco
Splash News Online

The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco rocks a pink ruffled blouse paired with high-waisted jeans at the photo call for the Short Form Competition Jury during the 6th Canneseries International Festival on April 18 in Cannes, France.

60 of 80

Big Fan

Damian Lewis
Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis shows off his David Bowie T-shirt during the launch of the Bowie X Mother collaboration at Caviar Kaspia in London on April 18.

61 of 80

The Godmother

Jake Gyllenhaal Jamie Lee Curtis
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal gets a kiss from his godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis, at the premiere of his new film The Covenant at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on April 17.

62 of 80

Mom on the Move

Rihanna
Backgrid

A stylish Rihanna is spotted leaving dinner at Cesar restaurant near the Champs Elysées in Paris on April 18.

63 of 80

Lovers Stroll

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hold hands while out for a walk in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on April 18.

64 of 80

All Smiles

Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux
Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux pose for a pic at the premiere of their HBO limited series White House Plumbers at The Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on April 17.

65 of 80

Homecoming

Michelle Yeoh
Annice Lyn/Getty

Michelle Yeoh holds her Oscar statuette while posing for the media during a press conference ahead of her Homecoming Public Fan Meet and Greet at the Pavilion Hotel KL in Malaysia on April 18.

66 of 80

Spring Ready

Minka Kelly
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

A casual Minka Kelly leaves Biologique Recherche Ambassade on Melrose Place in L.A. after getting a facial on April 17.

67 of 80

Dressed to Impress

Kim Petras
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Singer/songwriter Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on April 17 in Los Angeles.

68 of 80

Rousing the Crowd

Doobie Brothers
Joshua Mellin

Doobie Brothers take the stage on their 50th Anniversary Tour at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 17.

69 of 80

Let's Go Party!

Margot Robbie
Backgrid

Margot Robbie does reshoots for the Barbie movie in L.A. on April 18.

70 of 80

In the Galaxy

Karen Gillan Chris Pratt
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt attend a press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on April 18.

71 of 80

Oh, Shucks!

Reba McIntire
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Country legend Reba McEntire poses backstage at the new musical Shucked on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 16.

72 of 80

Cool Dad Walking

Ryan Reynolds
Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds is cool and casual while out and about in New York City on April 17.

73 of 80

Salute the Troops

Jake Gyllenhaal
Courtesy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim pay a visit and snap a pic with the troops while at Fort Irwin in California on April 14. The actors also hosted a special screening of their upcoming war flick The Covenant for service members while there.

74 of 80

On the Mic

Sharon Horgan
Dave Benett/Getty

Sharon Horgan attends the 2023 Comedy Women in Print Prize Ceremony at The Groucho Club in London on April 17.

75 of 80

Giving a Paw

Sasha Farber
Backgrid

Professional dancer Sasha Farber shares a sweet moment with his dog, Grinch, at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, California, on April 17.

76 of 80

Festival Fierce

Blackpink
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé of BLACKPINK take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 15.

77 of 80

Side by Side

Keanu Reeves
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, attend the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 15.

78 of 80

Shades On

Chris Evans
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Chris Evans is spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on April 17 dressed in a coordinated brown outfit and matching sunglasses.

79 of 80

Historic Night

Lin Manuel Miranda
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives his best Phanton pose while attending the final Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 16.

80 of 80

On Set Smiles

Sam Worthington
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sam Worthington flashes a smile while filming Relay in New York City alongside Lily James on April 16.

