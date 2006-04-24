Star Tracks - Monday, April 24, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 12

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Denise Richards and Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora share something sweet (a kiss!) at an L.A.-area café on Saturday. The two held hands as they walked in together and, once inside, gazed into each other's eyes. Sambora is separated from Heather Locklear, while Richards is divorcing Charlie Sheen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

PAPA CRUISE

Credit: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty

New dad Tom Cruise waves to the mass of fans awaiting him Monday at the Palazzo Colonna in Rome, where he attended the world premiere of Mission: Impossible III. Coincidentally, it was almost exactly a year ago in the Italian capital that Cruise professed his love for his new girlfriend, Katie Holmes, who gave birth to their first child last week.

3 of 12

COOS FOR CRUISE

Credit: Splash

Cruise collects a souvenir for baby Suri on Monday in London, where he also made a stop. GMTVs Carla Romano gave the actor a few onesies during a TV appearance, including one bearing the name "Tom Coos." "She is going to love this," Cruise said.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

FAMILIAL TERRITORY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sienna Miller takes charge of Jude Law's 3-year-old son, Rudy, during an outing with her ex-fiancé and his family in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 12

ON FIRE

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Kevin Federline sings along with his own tune, "Playing with Fire," during a listening party for his new album, America's Most Hated, at packed Las Vegas club Pure on Saturday. Wife Britney Spears joined him in Sin City for the weekend – but skipped the bash.

6 of 12

SHOPPING AROUND

Credit: X17

Britney Spears runs errands around the homefront – Malibu – on Thursday before heading to Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

SIP AND SKATE

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal do some sibling bonding while strolling through New York City's Greenwich Village on Thursday. Jake will be a proud uncle in a few months: Maggie is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

SPRINGTIME FOR UMA

Credit: St Clair/Winslow/Splash News

Uma Thurman makes a chic retreat after grabbing lunch with a pal recently at New York City brasserie Pastis.

Advertisement

9 of 12

FIT TO PRINT

Credit: INFGoff

Nicole Kidman makes a paper trail after leaving a Starbucks in the Hamptons on Friday. The actress has been in the area filming an untitled dramedy with Jack Black and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

HIP TRIP

Credit: St Clair/Winslow/Splash

Donning all of spring's trendy accoutrements – leggings, big bag, camo – Drew Barrymore takes her dog Flossy for a walk recently in the West Village. The actress is currently filming the romantic comedy Music and Lyrics By with Hugh Grant around the Big Apple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

CASUAL THURSDAY

Credit: RAMEY

Oscar winner Hilary Swank attempts to blend in with the Malibu lunch crowd Thursday – but the million-dollar smile gives her away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

JUICY SIGHTING

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacificcoast

Paris Hilton refuels at a Beverly Hills Jamba Juice before jetting off this weekend to Las Vegas to celebrate boyfriend Stavros Niarchos's 21st birthday – again!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff