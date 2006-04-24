Star Tracks - Monday, April 24, 2006
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Denise Richards and Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora share something sweet (a kiss!) at an L.A.-area café on Saturday. The two held hands as they walked in together and, once inside, gazed into each other's eyes. Sambora is separated from Heather Locklear, while Richards is divorcing Charlie Sheen.
PAPA CRUISE
New dad Tom Cruise waves to the mass of fans awaiting him Monday at the Palazzo Colonna in Rome, where he attended the world premiere of Mission: Impossible III. Coincidentally, it was almost exactly a year ago in the Italian capital that Cruise professed his love for his new girlfriend, Katie Holmes, who gave birth to their first child last week.
COOS FOR CRUISE
Cruise collects a souvenir for baby Suri on Monday in London, where he also made a stop. GMTVs Carla Romano gave the actor a few onesies during a TV appearance, including one bearing the name "Tom Coos." "She is going to love this," Cruise said.
FAMILIAL TERRITORY
Sienna Miller takes charge of Jude Law's 3-year-old son, Rudy, during an outing with her ex-fiancé and his family in Santa Monica on Sunday.
ON FIRE
Kevin Federline sings along with his own tune, "Playing with Fire," during a listening party for his new album, America's Most Hated, at packed Las Vegas club Pure on Saturday. Wife Britney Spears joined him in Sin City for the weekend – but skipped the bash.
SHOPPING AROUND
Britney Spears runs errands around the homefront – Malibu – on Thursday before heading to Las Vegas.
SIP AND SKATE
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal do some sibling bonding while strolling through New York City's Greenwich Village on Thursday. Jake will be a proud uncle in a few months: Maggie is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard.
SPRINGTIME FOR UMA
Uma Thurman makes a chic retreat after grabbing lunch with a pal recently at New York City brasserie Pastis.
FIT TO PRINT
Nicole Kidman makes a paper trail after leaving a Starbucks in the Hamptons on Friday. The actress has been in the area filming an untitled dramedy with Jack Black and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
HIP TRIP
Donning all of spring's trendy accoutrements – leggings, big bag, camo – Drew Barrymore takes her dog Flossy for a walk recently in the West Village. The actress is currently filming the romantic comedy Music and Lyrics By with Hugh Grant around the Big Apple.
CASUAL THURSDAY
Oscar winner Hilary Swank attempts to blend in with the Malibu lunch crowd Thursday – but the million-dollar smile gives her away.
JUICY SIGHTING
Paris Hilton refuels at a Beverly Hills Jamba Juice before jetting off this weekend to Las Vegas to celebrate boyfriend Stavros Niarchos's 21st birthday – again!