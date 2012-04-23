Star Tracks: Monday, April 23, 2012
FREE SPIRIT
Kristen Stewart flashes a smile while winding down Sunday at Coachella's final day of live music in Indio, Calif.
PRINCELY PRIZE
Winning the 2012 London Marathon on Sunday may have been the second-most exciting thing to happen to Mary Keitany and Wilson Kipsang of Kenya – after all, they had their trophies presented to them by dashing Prince Harry, who joked his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate would be running the race next year.
CHINA DOLLS
Victoria Beckham goes for a stroll Monday with baby Harper in Beijing, China, where she's set to launch a new limited-edition Range Rover.
DOUBLE TAKE
Wait, that's definitely not Selena Gomez nuzzling with Justin Bieber! Luckily the pop star was just filming the video for "Boyfriend" in downtown L.A. on Saturday with a Gomez look-alike as his real-life girlfriend looked on.
MR. CLEAN
Doing his part for Earth Day, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder happily assists with clean-up at a Santa Monica, Calif., beach on Saturday.
NAVEL GAZING
A still bandaged Miley Cyrus shows off her enviable midriff during a Saturday workout with pup Floyd in Studio City, Calif.
PAS DE DEUX
Mother-daughter team Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, 11, are ready to take in a performance of the ballet documentary First Position in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
MOTHER'S DAY OUT
Heidi Klum proves she's a hands-on mom while out with her children – including Lou, 2½, and karate kid Leni, 7, – in Los Angeles on Saturday.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have something to smile about! The couple take their romance for a stroll in New York City on Saturday.
HI STEP
The day before, Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous figure in a body-hugging minidress while promoting the family's Kardashian Kollection for Sears Friday in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
GROOM SERVICE
Looking to put her Paris gun incident behind her, a low-key Pippa Middleton heads to a London hair salon for a Friday afternoon appointment.
SHOW TIME!
Former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft snuggles up to hubby Tye Strickland during a Friday appearance on Good Morning America in New York City, where they promoted their CMT reality show, Melissa & Tye.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Another day, another transformation! Nicki Minaj continues to explore her color palette with a florescent ensemble while leaving her London hotel on Friday.
SHADY LADY
Hilary Duff tries to go incognito after a coffee run Friday at The Coffee Bean in Toluca Lake, Calif.
ONE WAY
No Wilmer, no problem! A casually chic Minka Kelly steps out in West Hollywood Friday to do some solo shopping.
POKER FACE
Hard to disguise the identity of this pop star! Preparing for her upcoming world tour later this month, Lady Gaga passes through Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, in Atelier Versace and a pearl-studded mask on Friday.