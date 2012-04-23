Star Tracks: Monday, April 23, 2012

Stewart feels the groove at Coachella. Plus: Prince Harry, Miley Cyrus, Victoria & Harper and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

FREE SPIRIT

Credit: Ben Dome/Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

Kristen Stewart flashes a smile while winding down Sunday at Coachella's final day of live music in Indio, Calif.

PRINCELY PRIZE

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Abaca

Winning the 2012 London Marathon on Sunday may have been the second-most exciting thing to happen to Mary Keitany and Wilson Kipsang of Kenya – after all, they had their trophies presented to them by dashing Prince Harry, who joked his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate would be running the race next year.

CHINA DOLLS

Credit: Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News Online

Victoria Beckham goes for a stroll Monday with baby Harper in Beijing, China, where she's set to launch a new limited-edition Range Rover.

DOUBLE TAKE

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Wait, that's definitely not Selena Gomez nuzzling with Justin Bieber! Luckily the pop star was just filming the video for "Boyfriend" in downtown L.A. on Saturday with a Gomez look-alike as his real-life girlfriend looked on.

MR. CLEAN

Credit: National Photo Group

Doing his part for Earth Day, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder happily assists with clean-up at a Santa Monica, Calif., beach on Saturday.

NAVEL GAZING

Credit: Xposure

A still bandaged Miley Cyrus shows off her enviable midriff during a Saturday workout with pup Floyd in Studio City, Calif.

PAS DE DEUX

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF-USA

Mother-daughter team Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, 11, are ready to take in a performance of the ballet documentary First Position in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.

MOTHER'S DAY OUT

Credit: Steve Matthews/National Photo Group

Heidi Klum proves she's a hands-on mom while out with her children – including Lou, 2½, and karate kid Leni, 7, – in Los Angeles on Saturday.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have something to smile about! The couple take their romance for a stroll in New York City on Saturday.

HI STEP

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The day before, Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous figure in a body-hugging minidress while promoting the family's Kardashian Kollection for Sears Friday in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

GROOM SERVICE

Credit: INF

Looking to put her Paris gun incident behind her, a low-key Pippa Middleton heads to a London hair salon for a Friday afternoon appointment.

SHOW TIME!

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft snuggles up to hubby Tye Strickland during a Friday appearance on Good Morning America in New York City, where they promoted their CMT reality show, Melissa & Tye.

RAINBOW BRIGHT

Credit: Startraks

Another day, another transformation! Nicki Minaj continues to explore her color palette with a florescent ensemble while leaving her London hotel on Friday.

SHADY LADY

Credit: AKM-GSI

Hilary Duff tries to go incognito after a coffee run Friday at The Coffee Bean in Toluca Lake, Calif.

ONE WAY

Credit: AKM-GSI

No Wilmer, no problem! A casually chic Minka Kelly steps out in West Hollywood Friday to do some solo shopping.

POKER FACE

Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Hard to disguise the identity of this pop star! Preparing for her upcoming world tour later this month, Lady Gaga passes through Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, in Atelier Versace and a pearl-studded mask on Friday.

