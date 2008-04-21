Star Tracks - Monday, April 21, 2008
EAT HER HEART OUT
Holy Romo! Any way you slice it, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is sweet on girlfriend Jessica Simpson, who gets a hearty slice of cake while helping her beau celebrate his 28th birthday Saturday at Dallas hot spot Suite.
ARMED AND READY
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes prove they're inseparable as they step out Sunday to attend a star-studded dinner – which brought out pals David and Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani – at Via Veneto in Santa Monica. And it was a weekend full of birthday celebrations for the couple, whose daughter Suri turned two on April 18.
ARRIVALS LOUNGE
Matt Damon and expectant wife Luciana – with daughter Isabella, 22 months (not pictured) – touch down Sunday in Miami after returning from England. Damon has been filming his latest movie, Green Zone, in London.
GO WITH HER GUT
Looks like Fergie has taken her own advice to "hit the gym"! The toned beach bunny was in the Bahamas Friday with fiancé Josh Duhamel (not pictured) for a live show at the Atlantis Resort.
TAKING FLIGHT
Madonna and daughter Lourdes make their way through London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday for a trip back to the States.
WALKING THE WALK
After a whirlwind week in New York City to promote her new album Bittersweet World, an expectant Ashlee Simpson lets fiancé Pete Wentz take the lead as the pair step out in Hollywood on Saturday.
THE FRIENDLIER SKIES
After a recent plane spat at London's Heathrow Airport, Naomi Campbell is on her best behavior Sunday as she prepares for takeoff.
GLOW ON, GIRL
Opening for Kanye West on his "Glow in the Dark" tour, Rihanna is more than just pretty in pink – the singer's skin-tight outfit actually glowed during her performance at HP Pavilion on Saturday in San Jose, Calif.
GREEN GODDESS
Belly in one hand, bag in the other, mom-to-be Gwen Stefani makes a day of shopping Saturday in L.A. – and gets a parking ticket! At least her morning was better: Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale brought first-born Kingston to a sing-a-long version of The Little Mermaid, then hit the park.
MIAMI & ME
Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson shoot scenes for their upcoming flick Marley and Me on Miami Beach.
LET THEM EAT CAKE
ABC threw Ugly Betty costars America Ferrera, 24 on April 18, and Eric Mabius, 37 on April 22, a surprise birthday party Friday night with their fellow cast members and production crew.
GETTING LOOSE
Rob Lowe loosens his noose and takes a break from his legal woes to work on Ricky
Gervais's feature comedy, This Side of the Truth, in Boston.
NEW YORK CITY GIRL
After a day as a blonde bombshell, Rachel Bilson is back as a brunette Friday in a scene for New York, I Love You, shooting at a local park in New York City.
LAID BACK
Pete Wentz was in New York on Thursday to preview his new fashion line, Clandestine Industries. The Fall Out Boy bassist looks at ease for a guy who just got engaged to longtime girlfriend Ashlee Simpson, who is also expecting a baby.
LOOKING GOOD
Gisele Bündchen, sans boyfriend Tom Brady, looks both ways before meeting up with a friend Friday at Boa Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
ALL SMILES
Minnie Driver's shows off her gleaming smile and a growing baby bump as she visits the dentist Thursday in Los Angeles.
TIE ONE ON
Jake Gyllenhaal goes for a preppy yet disheveled look Thursday on the Columbia, S.C., set of David O. Russell's new comedy Nailed, which also stars Jessica Biel, Tracy Morgan and Catherine Keener.
THAT'S AN EARFUL
New mom Melissa Joan Hart enjoys her 32nd birthday with husband Mark Wilkerson, and sons Braydon, 5 weeks, and Mason, 2, in matching mouse ears during a family field trip to Anaheim's Disneyland Resort on Friday.