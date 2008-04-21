Star Tracks - Monday, April 21, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 18

EAT HER HEART OUT

Credit: Robert Hart

Holy Romo! Any way you slice it, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is sweet on girlfriend Jessica Simpson, who gets a hearty slice of cake while helping her beau celebrate his 28th birthday Saturday at Dallas hot spot Suite.

For more photos of Jessica and Tony's celebration, go to D Magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

ARMED AND READY

Credit: Novo-Steve-Miki-Obi/ National Photo Group

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes prove they're inseparable as they step out Sunday to attend a star-studded dinner – which brought out pals David and Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani – at Via Veneto in Santa Monica. And it was a weekend full of birthday celebrations for the couple, whose daughter Suri turned two on April 18.

3 of 18

ARRIVALS LOUNGE

Credit: Mavrix Photo

Matt Damon and expectant wife Luciana – with daughter Isabella, 22 months (not pictured) – touch down Sunday in Miami after returning from England. Damon has been filming his latest movie, Green Zone, in London.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

GO WITH HER GUT

Credit: Mavrix Photo

Looks like Fergie has taken her own advice to "hit the gym"! The toned beach bunny was in the Bahamas Friday with fiancé Josh Duhamel (not pictured) for a live show at the Atlantis Resort.

Advertisement

5 of 18

TAKING FLIGHT

Credit: INF

Madonna and daughter Lourdes make their way through London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday for a trip back to the States.

6 of 18

WALKING THE WALK

Credit: Josephine Santos/Pacific Coast News

After a whirlwind week in New York City to promote her new album Bittersweet World, an expectant Ashlee Simpson lets fiancé Pete Wentz take the lead as the pair step out in Hollywood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

THE FRIENDLIER SKIES

Credit: David Dyson/ Camera Press/ Retna

After a recent plane spat at London's Heathrow Airport, Naomi Campbell is on her best behavior Sunday as she prepares for takeoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

GLOW ON, GIRL

Credit: John Medina/WireImage

Opening for Kanye West on his "Glow in the Dark" tour, Rihanna is more than just pretty in pink – the singer's skin-tight outfit actually glowed during her performance at HP Pavilion on Saturday in San Jose, Calif.

Advertisement

9 of 18

GREEN GODDESS

Credit: Starzlife

Belly in one hand, bag in the other, mom-to-be Gwen Stefani makes a day of shopping Saturday in L.A. – and gets a parking ticket! At least her morning was better: Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale brought first-born Kingston to a sing-a-long version of The Little Mermaid, then hit the park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

MIAMI & ME

Credit: John Parra/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson shoot scenes for their upcoming flick Marley and Me on Miami Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

LET THEM EAT CAKE

Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC threw Ugly Betty costars America Ferrera, 24 on April 18, and Eric Mabius, 37 on April 22, a surprise birthday party Friday night with their fellow cast members and production crew.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

GETTING LOOSE

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

Rob Lowe loosens his noose and takes a break from his legal woes to work on Ricky

Gervais's feature comedy, This Side of the Truth, in Boston.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

NEW YORK CITY GIRL

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/ Bauer-Griffin

After a day as a blonde bombshell, Rachel Bilson is back as a brunette Friday in a scene for New York, I Love You, shooting at a local park in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

LAID BACK

Credit: Evan Agostini/ AP

Pete Wentz was in New York on Thursday to preview his new fashion line, Clandestine Industries. The Fall Out Boy bassist looks at ease for a guy who just got engaged to longtime girlfriend Ashlee Simpson, who is also expecting a baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

LOOKING GOOD

Credit: MATEI H-JRI/ Bauer-Griffin

Gisele Bündchen, sans boyfriend Tom Brady, looks both ways before meeting up with a friend Friday at Boa Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

ALL SMILES

Credit: Jason-Steve/ National Photo Group

Minnie Driver's shows off her gleaming smile and a growing baby bump as she visits the dentist Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

TIE ONE ON

Credit: Matty Burton / Splash News Online

Jake Gyllenhaal goes for a preppy yet disheveled look Thursday on the Columbia, S.C., set of David O. Russell's new comedy Nailed, which also stars Jessica Biel, Tracy Morgan and Catherine Keener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

THAT'S AN EARFUL

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

New mom Melissa Joan Hart enjoys her 32nd birthday with husband Mark Wilkerson, and sons Braydon, 5 weeks, and Mason, 2, in matching mouse ears during a family field trip to Anaheim's Disneyland Resort on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff