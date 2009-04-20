Star Tracks: Monday, April 20, 2009

WINNERS' CIRCLE

He topped the box office over the weekend – and 17 Again star Zac Efron keeps the celebration going, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-100 victory over the Utah Jazz while sitting courtside with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens Sunday at the Staples Center.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Expectant mom Ellen Pompeo is glowing during a grocery run to a Whole Foods store Sunday in West Hollywood. The Grey's Anatomy star is "ecstatic" about expecting her first child with music producer Chris Ivery, her rep tells PEOPLE.

JUST BIDDING

Halle Berry is on the lookout for the highest bidder, attending the Jenesse Silver Rose Gala amp Auction at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. on Sunday. The actress is an ambassador for the organization, which raises awareness for domestic violence.

MAD HATTER

Continuing her tour of London in high – and unique – style, a well-accessorized Lady Gaga stops for a cup of tea before her interview on London's Radio 1 on Monday.

CENTER STAGE

Matthew Broderick, who is currently starring in The Philanthropist on Broadway, spends his night off at the theater, checking out the opening night of Mary Stuart Sunday at New York's Broadhurst Theater with wife Sarah Jessica Parker by his side.

BEACHY KEEN

Newly single Ashley Tisdale hangs tight with music video director Scott Speer during a lunch date Saturday in Malibu. Speer recently directed the High School Musical star in the video for "It's Alright, It's OK," the first single from her album Guilty Pleasure.

MALE BONDING

Matthew McConaughey keeps his cool with Tom Selleck backstage at 7th Annual TV Land Awards on Sunday at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., where he presented the Magnum P.I. actor and costars of the 1980s hit show with the Hero Award. The awards will air on the cable network on April 26.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on a Spree

The couple stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood, shopping for sunglasses and attracting fans – who ask for their autographs.

Reese & Jake: Beautiful Music

Witherspoon and Gyllenhaal look sunny as they hold hands at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., this weekend.

Drew Draws a Crowd

A beaming Barrymore leads a panel discussion about her HBO drama Grey Gardens at the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences in Los Angeles.

KISSY FACE

Isla Fisher shares a smooch in the sand with almost 18-month-old daughter Olive during a playdate Friday at a West Hollywood park.

SIGN OF APPROVAL

After doing his own stunts – and promotion! – in London, Hugh Jackman towers about Paris during a promotional event for X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Friday.

PLAY BALL

American Idol's top seven contestants – (from left) Matt Giraud, Anoop Desai, Danny Gokey, Kris Allen, Adam Lambert, Allison Iraheta, and Lil Rounds – enjoy a break from the competition Thursday with a trip to L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. Giraud just barely made the trip, having been saved from elimination this week by the judges.

SHE'S GOT PULL

Another day, another hairdo! Continuing her stay in London, Lady Gaga hides her "Poker Face" behind oversized shades and shows off a sleeker do – and a signature futuristic outfit – while shopping along New Bond Street on Friday.

ZOMBIE SURVIVOR

After scuffling with a paparazzo whom he says he mistook for a zombie, Woody Harrelson unwinds with some (living) companions for an early dinner Thursday in Beverly Hills.

TOPPED OFF

She may be headed to the airport, but Paris Hilton is leaving with a souvenir from London. The heiress shows off her love of the U.K. – check out her Union Jack cap! – while departing the Mayfair Hotel Friday.

LADIES' MAN

He may have been spotted out recently with Kirsten Dunst and Helena Christensen – but Josh Hartnett is still on the prowl. The actor enjoys the company of an unidentified lady during a lunch date Friday at Café Habana in New York.

