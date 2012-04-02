Star Tracks: Monday, April 2, 2012
LENS MAN
Before boarding a yacht for a cruise of Sydney Harbour on Sunday, Kellan Lutz and Aussie gal pal Sharni Vinson really take in the waterfront views Down Under.
BOLD SHOULDER
Lily Collins stylishly shoulders on with promotional duties for Mirror Mirror at the fairy-tale film's Parisian premiere on Sunday.
HAT'S OFF
After ditching her blonde locks, Rihanna caps off a new look – buzzed dark locks – during a press conference Sunday in Yokosuka, Japan, where she is promoting her upcoming action film Battleship.
STANDING TALL
Hands-on dad Liev Schreiber gives his 3-year-old son Kai a top-down view of the fresh produce at a farmer's market in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.
WHEEL FUN
Gwen Stefani goes from jet set to swing set with her boys Kingston, 5, and Zuma, 3, (not pictured) at a Brentwood, Calif., park on Saturday.
PERFECT HARMONY
Power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill enjoy a date night out at the Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
IT'S A LOCK
The worlds of rock, pop and country collide as supergroup KISS goofs around with Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire backstage at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
SLIME PICKINGS
Katy Perry makes another hair-raising statement Saturday with flowing extensions and a slime-green ensemble at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.
PEN PAL
Also on the orange carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards: The Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson, who signs off for some lucky fans outside L.A.'s Galen Center on Saturday.
Well Suited
Taylor Kitsch takes Tokyo by storm to promote his latest film, the sci-fi adventure John Carter.
Ooh La La
Salma Hayek helps Mickey Mouse launch magical 20th anniversary Disneyland celebrations at the Marne La Vallee site near Paris.
TWO CUTE
Sarah Jessica Parker relishes in a mother-daughter day out with twins Tabitha and Loretta, 2½, Friday afternoon in New York City.
NUMBERS GAME
Broadway star Nick Jonas stops by a New York newsstand Friday – perhaps trying his luck with a Mega Millions ticket?
MIC CHECK
Country superstar Miranda Lambert warms up her vocals during rehearsals Friday for the ACM Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The singer is slated to perform at show – hosted by her hubby Blake Shelton! – which airs Sunday on CBS.
HOLD ON
Proud papa Ben Affleck leaves the kids at home Friday, heading out hand-in-hand with with wife Jennifer Garner in Brentwood, Calif.
BUSINESS CASUAL
While lady loves Beyoncé continues to keep daughter Blue Ivy under wraps, rapper dad Jay-Z steps out solo for a business meeting Friday in New York
WORK IT
Nicole Richie puts her envied body to work Friday, heading home after hitting a Studio City, Calif., gym.
SHALL WE DANCE?
Wilfred costars Elijah Wood and Jason Gann show off a few flashy dance moves while on the L.A. set of their FX comedy on Friday.