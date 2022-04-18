Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in the Netherlands, Plus Billie Eilish, Chloe Bailey and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Perfect Partners
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands as they head to day two of the Invictus Games on April 17 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Soak It In
Billie Eilish embraces the crowd while performing at Coachella on April 16 in Indio, California.
La Quinta Cuties
Halle and Chloe Bailey are all smiles at Revolve Festival on April 17 in La Quinta, California.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat commands the stage while performing at Coachella on April 17 in Indio, California.
Out and About
Katie Holmes steps out in a long brown coat on Easter Sunday in N.Y.C. on April 17.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair and her pup head to Alfred to grab coffee on April 16 in L.A.
Star Power
Also at Coachella on April 17: Maggie Rogers performs for a massive crowd.
Theater Buffs
Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Noah Reid reunite backstage at the opening night of the new play The Minutes on Broadway in N.Y.C. on April 17.
Man of Mystery
Orville Peck performs behind his fringe mask at Coachella's Gobi Stage on April 17 in Indio, California.
Literature Lovers
Maggie Q attends the Young Literati 13th Annual Toast at City Market Social House in L.A. on April 16.
Hot Girl Spring
Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat to the Coachella stage in Indio, California, on April 16.
Revolves Around Them
Halsey stands out at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California, on April 16.
As It Is
Harry Styles shines in a sequin jumpsuit onstage at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 15.
Speed Racers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy opening day of the 5th Invictus Games with a little race at The Hague in The Netherlands on April 16.
Like a Bee
Sting welcomes the audience with open arms at the London Palladium on April 15.
Throw Away
Tom Hanks throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener in Ohio on April 15.
French Tuck
Sofia Vergara shows off Tan France's signature french tuck as she arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 14.
Bright Spot
Meghan Markle glows on April 15 while arriving to an Invictus Games Friends and Family reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands.
Fur Real
Hannah Brown takes her cute dog for a walk in L.A. on April 14.
Hands Full
Scout Willis has a pup in one hand and a coffee in the other during a trek through Los Feliz, California, on April 15.
In the Trenches
Tessa Thompson blends in with the crowds in N.Y.C. on April 15.
Major Milestone
Robin Roberts celebrates her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America on the show's set in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Secret Service
Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Lea DeLaria celebrate the inaugural preview performance of their new show POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive at N.Y.C.'s
Shubert Theatre on April 14.
Disney Day
With Minnie Mouse nearby, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Miles and Luna celebrate Luna's 6th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on April 14.
Ready for Some Fun
Usher gets all dressed up for the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace N.Y.C. opening at Rockefeller Center on April 14.
Wheely Fun Time
Also at the April 14 rink opening in N.Y.C., Bethenny Frankel, who laces up her skates.
Ladies in Waiting
Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle attend Showtime's FYC event and premiere for The First Lady at DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on April 14.
Broadway Belle
Pamela Anderson, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, steps out in style in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Keeping Up with the Johnsons
Elisa, EJ, Cookie, Magic, Lisa and Andre Johnson strike poses on April 14 at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic in Los Angeles.
Curtain Call
Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell take their bows during the opening night curtain call for American Buffalo on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14.
Street Savvy
Mary-Louise Parker stops by the Drew Barrymore Show on April 14 in New York City.
Spring Has Sprung
Bella Hadid heads to the gym on a warm spring day in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Premiere Night
Naomi Scott, Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend attend the Anatomy of a Scandal world premiere at Curzon Mayfair in London on April 14.
More Trees, Please
Sophia Bush plants a tree for Planet Oats in Pasadena, California on April 1.
Denim Days
Claire Foy steps out in a denim ensemble in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 14.
Taking a Tour
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan inspected ColourPop Cosmetics at CLD PR's star-studded gifting experience ahead of Coachella in Los Angeles Wednesday.
Movin' and Groovin'
Amy Schumer channels an '80s vibe and dances in the street while filming an episode of Inside Amy Schumer on April 13 in N.Y.C.
Musical Interlude
Terry Crews shows off his flute playing skills while filming a scene for American's Got Talent on April 13 in L.A.
Courtside Cool
JAY-Z is all smiles as he watches the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
In Step
Sienna Miller steps out with model Oli Green for a sunny stroll in London on April 13.
Cute Costars
A Very British Scandal costars Paul Bettany and Claire Foy pose together in N.Y.C. on April 13.
Spring Style
Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in a crop top and a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on April 13.
In the Spotlight
Host Angela Bassett takes the stage at the 2022 Body + Soul: America Rises Through the Arts Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 13 in N.Y.C.
Power Players
John Mayer and Maren Morris delight the crowd with a joint performance at Bridgestone Arena on April 13 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dressed to the Nines
Also at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala: Spike Lee, who arrived in a stylish white suit.
Model Moves
Winnie Harlow shows off her street style as she leaves the Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C on April 14.
Tea Time!
Ashlee Simpson and daughter Jagger enjoy an afternoon tea date with the new Gabbys Dollhouse Kitty Fairy Garden playset on April 14.
Lots of Love
Garcelle Beauvais heads to CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to promote her new book Love Me as I Am on April 13.
More Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines are all smiles as they step out in Vancouver together on April 12.
Hot Rod
Sydney Sweeney shows off her 1969 Ford Bronco with eBay Motors on day one of the New York Auto Parts show on April 13.
She's Got It
Sofía Vergara arrives to the set of America's Got Talent to film in L.A. on April 13.
Taking a Tour
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan inspected ColourPop Cosmetics at CLD PR's star-studded pre-Coachella gifting experience in Los Angeles Wednesday.
'Comfy' King
French Montana celebrates the release of his Big Comfy music video, in partnership with Canada Dry, on April 5 in N.Y.C.
Supporting the Cause
Scarlett Johansson joins the #FreeRusesabagina movement to put pressure on Belgium and the U.S. governments to demand the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the real-life hero of Hotel Rwanda.
Greetings from Set
Amy Schumer waves in between filming scenes for a movie in N.Y.C. on April 13.
Feeling Festive
Love Island's Eyal Booker –– who recently split with Delilah Belle Hamlin –– got ready for Coachella day one at Lack of Color, Frye and Juicy Couture's desert warm-up brunch at The Avalon Palm Springs Friday.
On the Move
Scout Willis grabs drinks to go while out in L.A. on April 13.
All That Jazz
Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on the opening night of Chicago on April 12 in N.Y.C.
The Good Guys
The Bad Guys costars Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh and Marc Maron hit the film's special screening at the Ace Hotel in L.A. on April 12.
Sharp Suiter
Jon Batiste flashes a thumbs up in a chic sweatsuit as he arrives to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 12 in N.Y.C.
Music Moves
Dierks Bentley and Breland hit the stage together during the Breland & Friends benefit concert for Oasis Center on April 12 in Nashville.
Stars on Set
Cillian Murphy is spotted in costume as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the first time while filming upcoming biopic Oppenheimer in Princeton, New Jersey on April 12.