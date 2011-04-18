Star Tracks: Monday, April 18, 2011
WHISPER IN THE NIGHT
Olivier Martinez lends an ear to his hot pink lady Halle Berry Sunday at the Silver Rose Gala and Auction at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
TROPHY WIFE
He's still a winner in her eyes! Megan Fox shows her support for husband Brian Austin Green Saturday at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in California. Though he placed first last year, Green lost out to actor William Fichtner in this year's race.
Elephant in the Room
Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson strike the perfect pose at the Water for Elephants premiere – even though he still owes her a wedding gift!
WEDDING WHITES
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise attend the wedding of Paramount CEO Brad Grey Saturday at his Bel Air, Calif., home. The star-studded nuptials also brought out Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani (not pictured).
LOVE BITES
Scott Disick gives his birthday girl Kourtney Kardashian (she's 32!) the sweet stuff during her b-day bash at Las Vegas' Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Friday.
GOT CRAVINGS?
Parents-to-be Carey Hart and Pink indulge their seaside cravings at Neptune's Net in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.
THE FAIREST ONE
No poisoned apple for Lady Gaga – the popstar posed with Snow White's Evil Queen at the Magic Kingdom Saturday, before heading to Tampa for her sold-out show that night.
CAMERA READY
A shirtless David Beckham enjoys the sun on Saturday, snapping photos of sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz boogie-boarding at the beach in Malibu.
DESERT ROSE
Tambourine (wo)man? Vanessa Hudgens beats the heat Saturday as she attends the Coachella Valley Music amp Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
HANDY CONNECTION
Leaving her Yorkie, Whiz, at home, mom-to-be Natalie Portman heads out with her other main man – fiancé Benjamin Millepied – Friday in New York's West Village neighborhood.
KEYED IN
After reconnecting with Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper – who's in talks to remake The Crow – returns to his daily routine Thursday in L.A., dropping off his car with a valet.
THE LOWDOWN
Red Alert! A cleavage-bearing Rihanna makes a super-sexy statement while out in Los Angeles on Thursday.
'PANDA'MONIUM
Bear hugs all around! Angelina Jolie finds time for a cuddle with funnyman Jack Black and Po himself while promoting her animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 2, Thursday in L.A.
JOE TO-GO
A tote-ally chic Ashley Olsen juggles her garment bag and fresh cup of coffee Friday while venturing out in New York.
BLUE BELLE
After hitting the promo trail for her new cookbook, a dressed-down Eva Longoria returns to Hollywood, where she visited Milk Studios Friday for a photo shoot.
FUR SURE!
Who's a good dog! Rachel Bilson gives one lucky pup a little extra love while dining al fresco in Los Feliz, Calif., on Friday.