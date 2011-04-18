Star Tracks: Monday, April 18, 2011

WHISPER IN THE NIGHT

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

Olivier Martinez lends an ear to his hot pink lady Halle Berry Sunday at the Silver Rose Gala and Auction at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

TROPHY WIFE

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

He's still a winner in her eyes! Megan Fox shows her support for husband Brian Austin Green Saturday at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in California. Though he placed first last year, Green lost out to actor William Fichtner in this year's race.

Elephant in the Room

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson strike the perfect pose at the Water for Elephants premiere – even though he still owes her a wedding gift!

WEDDING WHITES

Credit: BAC PIctures

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise attend the wedding of Paramount CEO Brad Grey Saturday at his Bel Air, Calif., home. The star-studded nuptials also brought out Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani (not pictured).

LOVE BITES

Credit: David Becker/WireImage

Scott Disick gives his birthday girl Kourtney Kardashian (she's 32!) the sweet stuff during her b-day bash at Las Vegas' Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Friday.

GOT CRAVINGS?

Credit: Flynet

Parents-to-be Carey Hart and Pink indulge their seaside cravings at Neptune's Net in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.

THE FAIREST ONE

Credit: Todd Anderson

No poisoned apple for Lady Gaga – the popstar posed with Snow White's Evil Queen at the Magic Kingdom Saturday, before heading to Tampa for her sold-out show that night.

CAMERA READY

Credit: Stefan/Silvano/Flynet

A shirtless David Beckham enjoys the sun on Saturday, snapping photos of sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz boogie-boarding at the beach in Malibu.

DESERT ROSE

Credit: Flynet

Tambourine (wo)man? Vanessa Hudgens beats the heat Saturday as she attends the Coachella Valley Music amp Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

HANDY CONNECTION

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Leaving her Yorkie, Whiz, at home, mom-to-be Natalie Portman heads out with her other main man – fiancé Benjamin Millepied – Friday in New York's West Village neighborhood.

KEYED IN

Credit: X17

After reconnecting with Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper – who's in talks to remake The Crow – returns to his daily routine Thursday in L.A., dropping off his car with a valet.

THE LOWDOWN

Credit: Flynet

Red Alert! A cleavage-bearing Rihanna makes a super-sexy statement while out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

'PANDA'MONIUM

Credit: Ramey

Bear hugs all around! Angelina Jolie finds time for a cuddle with funnyman Jack Black and Po himself while promoting her animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 2, Thursday in L.A.

JOE TO-GO

Credit: Flynet

A tote-ally chic Ashley Olsen juggles her garment bag and fresh cup of coffee Friday while venturing out in New York.

BLUE BELLE

Credit: Limelight

After hitting the promo trail for her new cookbook, a dressed-down Eva Longoria returns to Hollywood, where she visited Milk Studios Friday for a photo shoot.

FUR SURE!

Credit: JG/Limelight

Who's a good dog! Rachel Bilson gives one lucky pup a little extra love while dining al fresco in Los Feliz, Calif., on Friday.

