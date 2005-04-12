Star Tracks - Monday, April 18, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

ALL ABOUT DRAMA

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher – still dodging pregnancy rumors – head out of their New York City apartment on Saturday for a night at the theater.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

JUST MARRIED!

Credit: Flynet

One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray spend their first day as newlyweds getting coffee for two on Sunday in Brentwood. The couple, who met on the WB show's set, had been engaged for a year.

3 of 11

MAMA'S BOY

Credit: X17

Two-year-old James Wilkie Broderick relaxes with his mom, Sarah Jessica Parker, in Santa Monica on Saturday while dad Matthew is in New York filming the movie version of his Broadway hit The Producers.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

BOYFRIEND DUTY

Credit: Hargarve/Whittle/McGourty/Splash

A spiffed up and clean-shaven Ben Affleck makes his way to a private 33rd birthday party for his girlfriend, Alias star Jennifer Garner, in Brentwood on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 11

LAST LICKS

Credit: gros/x17

Justin Timberlake chases the end of the snowboarding season Saturday in Whistler, British Columbia, where the singer spent a week vacationing with friends.

6 of 11

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: FUR/JFXimages

Hilary Duff totes her pampered pooch, Lola, while her best man, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, sweetly carries her other essentials Sunday as the threesome have lunch and shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

TWO CHEERS

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

No objection here: Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson have a little fun as the American Idol judges visit MTV's Total Request Live on Thursday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

GARDEN PARTY

Credit: Philip Vaughan/Ace Pictures

Mariah Carey, who calls her newly released The Emancipation of Mimi "the fun side of me," has a ball during a photo shoot in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 11

KNIGHT RIDER

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash News

Romance-novel coverboy Fabio takes to his mighty steed in midtown Manhattan to promote the Oxygen Network reality series Mr. Romance, which features 12 beefy men competing in "man-pageants" and other contests to become "the next Fabio."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

CLUB KID

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Colin Farrell, who's s been in South Beach filming his Sonny Crockett role in the movie version of Miami Vice, calls it a night after checking out the Miami club scene Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

SHOP GIRL

Credit: x17

Jennifer Love Hewitt spends her free time Thursday hitting the stores in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff