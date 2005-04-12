Star Tracks - Monday, April 18, 2005
ALL ABOUT DRAMA
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher – still dodging pregnancy rumors – head out of their New York City apartment on Saturday for a night at the theater.
JUST MARRIED!
One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray spend their first day as newlyweds getting coffee for two on Sunday in Brentwood. The couple, who met on the WB show's set, had been engaged for a year.
MAMA'S BOY
Two-year-old James Wilkie Broderick relaxes with his mom, Sarah Jessica Parker, in Santa Monica on Saturday while dad Matthew is in New York filming the movie version of his Broadway hit The Producers.
BOYFRIEND DUTY
A spiffed up and clean-shaven Ben Affleck makes his way to a private 33rd birthday party for his girlfriend, Alias star Jennifer Garner, in Brentwood on Sunday.
LAST LICKS
Justin Timberlake chases the end of the snowboarding season Saturday in Whistler, British Columbia, where the singer spent a week vacationing with friends.
PUPPY LOVE
Hilary Duff totes her pampered pooch, Lola, while her best man, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, sweetly carries her other essentials Sunday as the threesome have lunch and shop in Los Angeles.
TWO CHEERS
No objection here: Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson have a little fun as the American Idol judges visit MTV's Total Request Live on Thursday in New York City.
GARDEN PARTY
Mariah Carey, who calls her newly released The Emancipation of Mimi "the fun side of me," has a ball during a photo shoot in New York City on Friday.
KNIGHT RIDER
Romance-novel coverboy Fabio takes to his mighty steed in midtown Manhattan to promote the Oxygen Network reality series Mr. Romance, which features 12 beefy men competing in "man-pageants" and other contests to become "the next Fabio."
CLUB KID
Colin Farrell, who's s been in South Beach filming his Sonny Crockett role in the movie version of Miami Vice, calls it a night after checking out the Miami club scene Wednesday.
SHOP GIRL
Jennifer Love Hewitt spends her free time Thursday hitting the stores in Beverly Hills.