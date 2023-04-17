Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Calvin Harris, Tiffany Haddish and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Date Night

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 80

DJ Dude

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Calvin Harris performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Calvin Harris performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 in Indio, California.

03 of 80

Glowing Gal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Tiffany Haddish attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))
John Sciulli/Getty for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Tiffany Haddish attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15 in Los Angeles, California.

04 of 80

Premiere Pals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams attend the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams attend the Are You There God It's Me, Margaret premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 80

Aye-Aye, Captain

**EXCLUSIVE** Date: April 15th 2023 Photo Credit: MOVI Inc. Reneé Rapp and DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) Celebrate Cap’n Crunch’s 60th Birthday at Cap’n’s Cove in Palm Springs,CA. Photo Credit: MOVI Inc.
MOVI Inc.

Reneé Rapp and DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) celebrate Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday at Cap'n's Cove in Palm Springs, California.

06 of 80

Coachella King

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14 in Indio, California.

07 of 80

Glimmer Gal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Ali Wong attends Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)
Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty

Ali Wong attends Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America on April 15 in Los Angeles, California.

08 of 80

Stan the Man

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Stanley Tucci attends the screening of "Big Night" during the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews at The Byre Theatre on April 15, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Robert Perry/Getty

Stanley Tucci attends the screening of Big Night during the Sands: International Film Festival of St. Andrews at The Byre Theatre on April 15 in Scotland.

09 of 80

Coachella Couture

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Karrueche Tran is seen arriving to the Celsius Coachella party on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Karrueche Tran is seen arriving at the Celsius Coachella party on April 14 in Indio, California.

10 of 80

Woman of the Hour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Jane Goodall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ Original Series "Jane" at California Science Center on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jane Goodall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of the Apple TV+ Original Series Jane at the California Science Center on April 14 in Los Angeles.

11 of 80

A Marvel to Behold

Rachel Brosnahan
Craig Barritt/Getty

In celebration of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan dons a mismatched tartan ensemble with a matching tie for Prime Video's Marvelous Mile Takeover event on April 14 in New York City.

12 of 80

Ana De-Caffeinated

Ana De Armas
The Image Direct

Ana De Armas grabs coffee on April 13 in N.Y.C., just two days before she's set to host Saturday Night Live.

13 of 80

Gray Matter

sofia vergara
The image direct

Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in L.A. looking cozy in a sweatsuit and sneakers on April 14.

14 of 80

New 'Do

Emily Ratajkowski
MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski tries on a new look in a blonde wig while shooting outside of Madrid in Chinchon, Spain on April 3.

15 of 80

Punk Style

Julia Garner James Franco
BFA

Julia Garner, James Franco, Kyle Lindgren and Mark Foster celebrate the launch of Franco and Lindgren's punk-inspired clothing line PALY with a party in L.A. on April 12.

16 of 80

Still Bejeweled

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/Getty

In a glittering bodysuit and similarly sparkly boots, Taylor Swift continues her iconic Eras Tour on April 13 in Tampa, Florida.

17 of 80

Laughing Along

Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah enjoys his own set during the Moontower Just For Laughs event on April 13 in Austin, Texas.

18 of 80

Spinning Tracks

Rainey Qualley
BFA

Rainey Qualley steps up as DJ at the Isabel Marant BBQ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand's L.A. boutique on April 12.

19 of 80

Sprinkles & Sunshine

Gigi Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

To mark the balmy spring weather in New York City, Gigi Hadid and pal Leah McCarthy enjoy ice cream together on April 13.

20 of 80

Rain or Shine

Heidi Klum
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum slays and stays dry as she arrives at America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 13.

21 of 80

Lasting Friendship

Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Garner
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The Last Thing He Told Me star Jennifer Garner poses with Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ series on April 13.

22 of 80

Happy Couple

Reba McIntire

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire smile for flashbulbs at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 21st annual Nashville's Best Cellars dinner on April 10 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in the southern city.

23 of 80

Hockey Hype

Jason Biggs
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jason Biggs brings big enthusiasm to the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers game in N.Y.C. on April 13.

24 of 80

Talented Trio

Dove Cameron Keegan Michael Key
Gilbert Flores/Getty

On April 13, Schmigadoon! costars Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key gather for a sweet shot at the Hollywood premiere of their show's second season.

25 of 80

Jet Setting

Jessica Simpson
Backgrid

Jessica Simpson rocks an all-black cutout look with flared pants and oversized sunnies to catch a flight out of JFK airport in N.Y.C. on April 13.

26 of 80

Talking TV

Jennifer Garner
Michael Priest Studio

A cheery Jennifer Garner engages the crowd during an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, at 92NY in N.Y.C. on April 11.

27 of 80

Drinks Up!

Mark Wahlberg

The multitalented Mark Wahlberg makes drinks while showcasing his tequila brand, Flecha Azul Tequila, at Rose Lounge in Chicago on April 12.

28 of 80

Marvelous in the City

Rachel Brosnahan Tony Shalub
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub pose for photographers while arriving at Today in N.Y.C. on April 13.

29 of 80

Girl's Best Friend

Paris Jackson
Splash news Online

Paris Jackson walks with her adorable pup after leaving a gym session on April 13.

30 of 80

Taking Action

Kerry Washington
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington waves to the crowd while attending the National Action Network conference at the Sheraton Hotel in New York City on April 12.

31 of 80

Shimmy, Shimmer

Katie holmes
The Image Direct

Katie Holmes stylishly steps out in New York City while wearing a gray v-neck sweater and paint-splattered gold trousers on April 12.

32 of 80

Rock n' Rollin'

Avril Lavigne
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Avril Lavigne gets the crowd going while performing onstage at Zenith Paris - La Villette as part of her Love Sux Tour on April 12.

33 of 80

Regal Queen

Michelle Yeoh
Keith Tsuji/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Cartier Jewelry Dinner at the Rosewood Hong Kong Hotel on April 13.

34 of 80

Night at the Theatre

Lupita N'yongo
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o poses with director Saheem Ali at the opening night of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham on Broadway on April 12 in New York City.

35 of 80

On Trend

Ryan Reynolds
The IMage Direct

Ryan Reynolds dresses down in some neutrals while strolling through New York City on April 12.

36 of 80

All Yellow

Jessica Simpson
The image direct

Jessica Simpson is bright and sunny while out and about in New York City on April 12.

37 of 80

Serious Acting

Riz Ahmed
The Image Direct

Riz Ahmed is seen deep in character while filming his upcoming movie Relay in the West Village in New York City on April 12.

38 of 80

Star Performer

Macklemore
Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

Rapper Macklemore performs on stage at the OVO Arena Wembley during The Ben Tour on April 12 in London.

39 of 80

On the Carpet

Edgar Ramirez
Charley Gallay/Getty

Edgar Ramírez attends Netflix's Florida Man special screening at the Roma Theatre in Los Angeles on April 12.

40 of 80

Style Points

Harry Styles
London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rocking sunglasses and a hair clip, Harry Styles hits the gym in Los Angeles on April 12.

41 of 80

Fiancée Fit

Olivia Culpo
The Image Direct

Newly engaged Olivia Culpo sports her new diamond accessory while out and about in West Hollywood on April 11.

42 of 80

Icons Only

Patti Labelle
BFA

Patti LaBelle serenades the crowd at Scarpetta in New York City ahead of the Fashion Tech Forum Conference with event founder Karen Harvey.

43 of 80

Rock On!

Metallica
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 12.

44 of 80

Hats Off

Lo Cash
Charles Sykes/Bravo

LOCASH's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust stop by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C.

45 of 80

Hands On

Sherry Cola
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Sherry Cola flashes a smile while attending a Feeding America volunteer event at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on April 7.

46 of 80

New York Minute

Jennifer Garner
Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Garner flashes a wave at the 92Y where she attended an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, on April 11 in N.Y.C.

47 of 80

Back on the Carpet

Jeremy Renner
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner hits the red carpet for the first time since his accident for the premiere of Rennervations at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11 in L.A.

48 of 80

Collegiate Style

Shawn Mendes
Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes looks off into the distance while sporting a Penn State sweatshirt ahead of an April 11 hike in Los Angeles.

49 of 80

Eye Spy

Vanessa Hudgens
The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a sheer dress paired with a leather jacket and a slicked-back hairstyle in New York City on April 11.

50 of 80

Costar Love

Rachel Brosnahan Maisel
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan gives costar Alex Borstein a kiss while celebrating the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Top of The Standard in New York City on April 11.

51 of 80

Strike a Pose

Jenna Ortega
Michael Buckner/Getty

Dressed in a floor-length black gown, Jenna Ortega attends the Gris Dior VIP Party on April 11 in Los Angeles.

52 of 80

In Character

Lily James
Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Lily James hops out of a New York City cab while filming Relay on April 11 in Midtown Manhattan.

53 of 80

Dog Days

Jon Hamm
The IMage Direct

Sporting a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, Jon Hamm is spotted out on a dog walk in Los Angeles on April 11.

54 of 80

Spring Forward

Tia Mowry
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tia Mowry flashes a smile in Los Angeles on April 11.

55 of 80

Hitting the Road

Chloe Bailey
Julian Dakdouk

Chlӧe Bailey takes the stage at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago to kick off her In Pieces tour on April 11.

56 of 80

Premiere Poise

Helen Hunt
Araya Doheny/Getty

Dressed in a patterned pantsuit, Helen Hunt poses at the season 2 premiere and FYC event for Blindspotting in Los Angeles on April 11.

57 of 80

Happy to Be Here

Lavar Burton
Araya Doheny/Getty

Also at Tuesday's gathering, LeVar Burton speaks onstage during the Blindspotting event in Los Angeles.

58 of 80

Yes, Sir!

Ian Mckellen
Dave Benett/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen holds up his Special Recognition award at the Pantomime Awards at the Trafalgar Theatre in London on April 11.

59 of 80

Brothers Abroad

JOnas Brothers
Backgrid

Bandmates-slash-brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pause for photos as they head out of KISS FM radio station in London on April 11.

60 of 80

Hand in Hand

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds layer up for a morning stroll through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 11.

61 of 80

Smile & Wave

Jennifer Garner
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner looks happy to be in New York City while stopping at the Today show on April 11.

62 of 80

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Rachel Weisz
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dead Ringers star Rachel Weisz dresses to impress at the London premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series on April 11.

63 of 80

Unplugged & On Tour

John Mayer

Under moody blue stage lighting, John Mayer continues his solo acoustic tour on April 10 in Vancouver.

64 of 80

Suited Up

Rachel Brosnahan
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan shows some leg as she struts through Downtown N.Y.C. in a coordinated tartan set accessorized with a matching tie on April 10.

65 of 80

Stepping Out

Vanessa Hudgens
GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens glows in New York City's SoHo neighborhood looking sleek in all black on April 10.

66 of 80

Seated & Snacking

Katie Holmes
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and Alan Cumming share a movie theater bite at the IFC Films & Haute Living special screening of their film Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on April 10.

67 of 80

Parents to Be

Rumer Willis
MEGA

With her baby bump clothed in a floral sundress and pastel cardigan, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, step out into the sunny spring weather in L.A. on April 10.

68 of 80

Curtain Call

Olivia Holt
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Olivia Holt relishes in the applause after her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on April 10. She shares the spotlight with costar Kimberly Marable, who plays Velma Kelly in the show.

69 of 80

At the Studio

Jeremy Renner
MEGA

Jeremy Renner looks cool in a brown jacket and sunglasses for an April 10 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.

70 of 80

Back to Back

Harry Shum
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Harry Shum Jr. reunites with the film's co-director Daniel Kwan at the Los Angeles premiere of the thrilling horror-comedy Beau Is Afraid on April 10.

71 of 80

Dramatic Entrance

Mariah Carey
Backgrid

In a suave black ensemble and oversized shades, Mariah Carey makes a striking appearance at the Hollywood afterparty for the April 10 premiere of Beau Is Afraid.

72 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Parker Posey
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Beau Is Afraid costars Parker Posey and Zoe Lister-Jones sparkle in two different rosy shades at their film's L.A. premiere on April 10.

73 of 80

Rare Sighting

Jennifer Lawrence
Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence takes a stroll in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney on April 10.

74 of 80

Lively Afternoon

Blake Lively radiates happiness while out for a stroll in the Big Apple
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Blake Lively radiates happiness as she steps out in the Big Apple on April 10.

75 of 80

Giving Back

austin butler and kaia gerber
Courtesy

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber lend their support to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles during the 8th annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

76 of 80

Happy Cannon

Nick Cannon
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nick Cannon looks cheery while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 10.

77 of 80

In the Wilde

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde is chic and undercover while heading to the gym in Los Angeles on April 10.

78 of 80

Magical Night

Donald Glover
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

Donald Glover shares a laugh with a friend while courtside at the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

79 of 80

Sunkissed Beauty

Gabrielle Union
MEGA

Gabrielle Union stuns in a yellow bikini while enjoying the sun on a beach in Miami on April 7.

80 of 80

Matching to Lunch

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
The Image Direct

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear coordinated 'fits while heading to vegan restaurant Chef Tanya's Kitchen in Palm Springs, California, on April 8.

