Star Tracks - Monday, April 17, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

SIBLING REVELRY

Credit: Ramey

The day before hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time, Lindsay Lohan does some sisterly bonding with Aliana, 11, while leaving New York City's Mercer Hotel.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: Splash

Katie Holmes has an early visit from the stork – on her T-shirt – while shopping at Maxfield's in West Hollywood on Saturday.

RETAIL CRAVINGS

Credit: X17

That same day, Holmes – who's due any time now – also stops by upscale department store Barneys, where she browsed the racks and hit the shoe department.

FIRST CLASS

Credit: Mavrix

Even after a long flight from Sydney, Jessica Simpson emerges looking fresh and stylish at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. She was Down Under to support sister Ashlee, who hosted Wednesday's MTV Australian Video Music Awards.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: X17

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale take a stroll through L.A.'s trendy Silverlake neighborhood on Easter Sunday. A week earlier, the eight-months-pregnant singer celebrated with friends including Christina Applegate and David Arquette at her baby shower.

DOGGY BAG

Credit: Westley Hargrave/Splash

Mischa Barton totes around some precious cargo – her new puppy, who joins her mixed-breed dog Charlie – as she heads to meet boyfriend Cisco Adler in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

BUNNY BUSINESS

Credit: Flynet

Lost star Evangeline Lilly has an ear (or two) for holiday cheer while in Honolulu on Easter Sunday.

MAKING WAVES

Credit: Adam Nemser/Photolink

Beyoncé lets her hair down while grabbing dinner in New York City's West Village recently with paramour Jay-Z.

MAAMAA TO BE

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Maggie Gyllenhaal – who is expecting her first child with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard – gets some fresh air in her New York City neighborhood Saturday.

COUPLED UP

Credit: X17

Madonna and Guy Ritchie spend a quiet day together Saturday going to a Hollywood Kabbalah class. But soon the singer will be making noise: She'll kick off her sold-out summer tour at California's Coachella festival on April 30.

FAMILY DAY OUT

Credit: Ramey

Jude Law basks in the balmy Malibu beach weather with ex-wife Sadie Frost and their kids – Rafferty, 9, Iris, 5, and Rudy, 3 – on Thursday.

BURGER BOY

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

A scruffy Jake Gyllenhaal blends in with scene recently as he gets his burger fix from a New York City coffee shop.

HAND IN HAND

Credit: Nancy Rivera/Ace Pix

Nicole Richie is back in step with her man, DJ AM, who accompanied her shopping recently in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

By People Staff