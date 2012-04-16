Star Tracks: Monday, April 16, 2012

The newly engaged star steps out with her new rock in L.A. Plus: Becks & Cruz, Heidi Klum, Ryan Gosling and more
By People Staff
April 16, 2012 05:00 PM

CURB APPEAL

Look closely and you'll spot Angelina Jolie's newest accessory – her engagement ring (thanks to longtime love Brad Pitt) – as she steps up to the entrance of L.A.'s Roosevelt Hotel on Monday.

EYES ON THE SKIES

David Beckham and son Cruz, 6, bond over their love of b-ball at Sunday's Lakers-Mavericks game at Staples Center in L.A.

HAPPY & YOU KNOW IT

Enjoying a Sunday stroll with husband Jim Toth, an upbeat Reese Witherspoon keeps her growing baby bump covered while heading to church service in Santa Monica, Calif.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon keep a firm grip on twins Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 1 this month, during an outing Sunday in New York City.

LOVE & BASKETBALL

New parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z share a sweet parents-only moment while watching the visiting Miami Heat beat the hometown Knicks, 93-85, at New York's Madison Square Gardens on Sunday.

SWING TIME!

Heidi Klum gets a helping hand from daughter Leni, 7, in giving her youngest, Lou Samuel, 2, a happy boost at L.A.'s Coldwater Canyon Park on Sunday afternoon.

EARNING THEIR STRIPES

Lovebirds Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson take in the music scene – and each other! – at the annual Coachella festival in Indio, Calif, on Sunday.

HEAD AND SHOULDERS

Covering up but still managing to show off his impressive guns, Ryan Gosling makes an unforgettable entrance at LAX on Sunday.

HAPPY COUPLE

Drew Barrymore and her fiancé Will Kopelman look like a couple of cool cats wearing shades as they take a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday.

FLOWER CHILD

Vanessa Hudgens flashes a peace sign and a brilliant smile while taking in the scene at the Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday.

ROCK 'N ROLL

Slash, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler accept Guns N' Roses' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday. Also in photo: Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day who performed at the ceremony.

ALL DOLLED UP

Pippa Middleton steps out wearing a period costume in Paris on Saturday to celebrate fashion label owner Arthur de Soultrait's birthday.

BONDING TIME

Will and Jaden Smith get in some nice father and son time together while watching the New Jersey Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia Friday night.

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Ciao, bella! Penélope Cruz soaks up the spotlight Friday at a press conference in Rome, where she discussed her new Woody Allen comedy, To Rome with Love.

WARM & FUZZY

Ashton Kutcher leaves his new L.A. home behind for a Big Apple adventure with a female friend Friday.

HANGIN' TOUGH

Pain and Gain costars Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie show off their tough-guy attitudes Friday on the downtown Miami set of their film.

RACING HEARTS

After doting on hubby Eddie Cibrian's tasty Easter meal, proud wife LeAnn Rimes lends him her support at Friday's Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race fundraising event in conjunction with PEOPLE magazine's annual Pole Award in Long Beach, Calif.

ON THE MOVE

Following his Down Under promotions for The Lucky One, a solo Zac Efron stays in the shades while returning to L.A. on Friday.

WHAT'S UP?

New guy alert? Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester enjoys the sights of Rio de Janerio, Brazil, with a mystery man Friday.

FLIGHT PATTERN

Flashing a friendly smile, Elle Macpherson makes a splashy arrival Friday at London's Heathrow airport.

