Star Tracks - Monday, April 14, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

BRITISH CHEER

Credit: GRAHAM WHIBY BOOT/ ALLSTAR/ GLOBE

It's a round of Becks! Joined by fellow Brit, actress Kate Beckinsale, Victoria Beckham cheers on husband David during an Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Toronto FC match in Carson, Calif., on Sunday. Despite the famous British cheering section, the Galaxy dropped the ball, losing 3-2.

SOMETHING BLUE

Credit: Mavrix Photo

Trading pink for blue, Jessica Simpson gets the VIP treatment Saturday night as she's ushered into Foxtail Supperclub in West Hollywood.

WEEKEND UPDATE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

Gossip Girls' Blake Lively and Michelle Trachtenberg stop by New York City's Hill Country barbecue joint for the SNL afterparty, where Ashton Kutcher celebrated his third time hosting.

WHITE KNIGHT?

Credit: Vickers-Seligman/Splash News Online

Pink and pal Todd Morse – a guitarist for the band Juliette amp the Licks – make a pit stop at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday. A rep for the singer – who recently split from husband Carey Hart – tells PEOPLE the two are just friends. saying, "There’s no romance.”

BEACH PARTY

Credit: Denise Truscello/ Wireimage

Taking a break from New York City, newly single Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford and Lipstick Jungle's Lindsay Price cool off from the desert heat Saturday at the TAO Beach Grand Summer Opening in Sin City's Venetian Hotel.

OPEN DOOR POLICY

Credit: Action Press/ZUMA

In town for a basketball game against the L.A. Lakers, San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker leads wife Eva Longoria out the door of her Hollywood restaurant Beso, where the pair stopped by on Saturday.

PUPPY CHOW

Credit: Anthony Monterotti/Pacific Coast News

Rihanna takes lunch Friday at Chin Chin in Los Angeles with her most trusted companion – pup Oliver!

HONEYMOON HALFTIME

Credit: Bill Baptist/Getty

More than a courtship: Carefully covering her ring finger, coy newlywed Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z take front-row seats Friday to watch her hometown team the Houston Rockets' 101-90 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

HEIDI'S TURN

Credit: Karl Larsen/INF

Even though Heidi Montag has Spencer Pratt on what he calls "relationship vacation," the Hills twosome celebrate the Hollywood debut of her Heidiwood for Anchor Blue clothing line Friday with a romantic gesture: three dozen roses.

RUMER PATROL

Credit: Fame Pictures

With paparazzi following in her wake, Rumer Willis marches forward with a day of shopping on West Hollywood's Robertson Boulevard on Thursday.

JAZZ HANDS

Credit: Jennifer Mitchell / Splash News

Showing off his stage moves, Mario Lopez keeps his head – and hands! – in check, during a final dress rehearsal Friday before making his Broadway debut in A Chorus Line on April 15.

HAVING A GOOD DAY

Credit: Starzlife

Nicole Richie, who continues to gush about motherhood, keeps a positive outlook after an audition in Hollywood on Friday.

BOTTLE SERVICE

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/ Ramey

Shia LaBeouf keep his cool, enjoying a little downtime on the set of his new film, New York, I Love You, Thursday night.

SPRING INTO SUMMER

Credit: Shinn/ Bauer-Griffin

Dressed in a summer-ready maxi dress, Rachel Bilson hitches up to cross the street Friday while on the way to a Sherman Oaks, Calif., salon.

NIGHT VISION

Credit: The Media Circuit/ WENN

After a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Foxtail Thursday, Lance Bass rides shotgun while a friend takes the driver's seat.

LIPSTICK SERVICE

Credit: Steve Buckley/BuzzFoto

With pal Aubrey O'Day (of Danity Kane) looking on, Kim Kardashian gives little sis Khloe a glamorous touch-up Thursday at the Kritik Clothing party in Beverly Hills.

By People Staff