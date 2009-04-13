Star Tracks: Monday, April 13, 2009
BUNNY BUSINESS
Fergie hops to the mic to sing the national anthem – with the Easter Bunny by her side! – Monday at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The singer also performed several of her hits, including "Big Girls Don't Cry," for the First Family. "It was a special moment in time as I got to see Michelle, Malia and Sasha dancing and singing with me to my songs," Fergie told PEOPLE.
FAMILY DINNER
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leaves 4-month-old baby Bronx at home to step out Saturday for dinner with mom Tina and dad Joe Simpson, sister Jessica and her beau Tony Romo (all not pictured) at Hollywood hot spot Beso.
DADDY'S BOY
Matthew McConaughey gives his sharp-dressed 9-month-old son Levi a view of all the action while heading to an Easter bash with girlfriend Camila Alves (not pictured) Sunday in Malibu.
BABY LOVE
Meet adorable Archie Arnett! Parks amp Recreation star Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett get a kick out of their 5-month-old little guy during a family stroll Sunday in Los Angeles.
THE EX FACTOR
Miley Cyrus, who enjoyed a massive opening weekend with her No. 1 Hannah Montana: The Movie and former beau Nick Jonas are on the move after reportedly having a friendly lunch together Saturday in West Hollywood.
IN THE PINK
Dressed in coordinated Easter outfits, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are in a festive mood Sunday after leaving a celebration in San Diego.
Rock Steady
Gwen Stefani – carrying 7-month-old son Zuma and proudly sporting a No Doubt T-shirt – joined Gavin Rossdale and elder son Kingston, 2, (not pictured) in a shopping trip to Whole Foods Market Sunday followed by a visit to grandma and grandpa's house in L.A., where it looks like the tired toddler scored some major Easter loot!
HUG IT OUT
Shenae Grimes gets a good grip on an over-sized stuffed bunny at the Diet Pepsi House benefiting Feeding America in L.A. on Saturday during Easter weekend. Other celebs at the event included her 90210 costars Dustin Milligan and Jessica Stroup.
RED HOT ROBERT
Shooting for the Twilight sequel New Moon officially started in Vancouver this week, and Robert Pattinson – back on set as Edward Cullen – doesn't disappoint in this first look from a high school parking lot scene.
BASKET CASE
Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth fill up on Easter treats during a stop to the Diet Pepsi House in Los Angeles on Thursday. Lo recently dished on her pal's relationship with former friend Heidi Montag, saying, "everything is fine" between them.
TUNING UP
Chace Crawford stays in tune with his day as he takes his cup of coffee to go while out in New York's West Village on Thursday.
WE HAVE LIFTOFF!
Wheeeee! Michelle Williams and a pal have a swinging good time with Williams's 3-year-old daughter Matilda on Friday while out for a New York City stroll.
HE'S GOT SEOUL
HANG TIGHT
Walking with a crutch isn't keeping Jewel down! The singer, who's recovering from a torn meniscus in her legs, keeps a sunny outlook during a trip Thursday to The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Federline has his game face on – and his yellow bowling ball ready! – as he steps out with girlfriend Victoria Prince on Thursday at a Tarzana, Calif., bowling alley.
BLACK & WHITE
Liv Tyler makes a solid fashion statement in stripes during a Givenchy anniversary party at the Le Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Thursday. The actress has been the face of the Very Irresistible Givenchy fragrance since 2003.