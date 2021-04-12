Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Goes Glam in London, Plus Pregnant Christina Milian, Karlie Kloss and More
BAFTA Beauty
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets all dressed up on Sunday for the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Happy Faces
Pregnant Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora share a happy momoent from atop a parade float in L.A. while promoting her new food venture, Beignet Box.
Color Rush
New mom Karlie Kloss steps out solo in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Going Glam
Cynthia Erivo touches up backstage on Sunday at the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Pretty in Pink
Sarah Jessica Parker adds a pop of color to her ensemble in New York City on Sunday.
Staying Neutral
Brooke Shields — still mending her broken femur — and husband Chris Henchy walk hand-in-hand through New York City over the weekend.
Face It
Howie Mandel wears quite the ensemble on Sunday while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in L.A.
Dress to Impress
Kid Cudi pays tribute to Nirvana's Kurt Cobain with his ensemble on Saturday during his SNL performance in N.Y.C.
Double Dog Duty
Hugh Jackman has his hands full during a Sunday stroll through N.Y.C.
In the Bag
Jamie Dornan gets into character on Sunday on the Australia set of The Tourist.
To the Point
Pierce Brosnan gets playful with the cameras on Sunday while arriving to a studio in L.A.
Style Gal
Rihanna was spotted rocking a R13 shearling coat during her night out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
Couple Goals
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were spotted holding hands after having lunch with friends in Los Feliz, California.
Flower Power
Heidi Klum was spotted arriving at the America's Got Talent set in Los Angeles.
Date Night
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Big Debut
Carey Mulligan appeared in a sketch during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.
Serving Justice
Justin Bieber performed for children at Baby2Baby's Return2Campus Celebration in Los Angeles which hosted students who are headed back to school after a year of the COVID pandemic.
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen holding hands and leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.
All Smiles
Sofia Vergara was spotted arriving at the set of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California.
Treats for All
Pregnant Christina Milian was spotted at her Beignet Box grand opening in Studio City, California.
Back in Time
Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson and Thomas Cocquerel were seen filming HBO's The Guilded Age in New York City.
Wanna Ride?
Jason Momoa hops on his motorcycle to shoot scenes for Slumberland in Toronto on Friday.
Head for the Hills
Olivia Culpo totes her cute pooch while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Jean Therapy
Katherine Schwarzenegger grabs a green juice (and matching mask) for a shopping trip with a friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday.
Traffic Stopper
Naomi Campbell steals the spotlight as she walks through Times Square in the Michael Kors fashion show on Thursday in N.Y.C.
'Woman' on the Move
Carey Mulligan stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about her movie Promising Young Woman and her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Rock On
Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts get glammed up for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.
Date Night
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Niesen are seen on a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Happy Host
Kelly Rowland spreads joy while hosting Baby2Baby’s Welcome Back event with Amazon on Thursday in L.A.
‘Wheelie’ Fun Time
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in Santa Barbara.
Spring in Her Step
Katie Holmes steps out to pick up flowers on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Father-Daughter Duet
Andrea Bocelli is joined onstage by his daughter Virginia during a performance in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Picture Perfect
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss take selfies in Battery Park in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Couple Goals
Russell Wilson and Ciara look gorgeous as they leave a studio where they filmed a secret TV special on Thursday in L.A.
Sunny L.A.
Cara Santana cradles her puppy while out on a sunny Thursday in L.A.
Workout Complete
Rita Ora leaves the gym in an all-black matching set on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.
Animal Magnetism
Mariska Hargitay pets a canine costar on Wednesday on the New York City set of Law & Order: SVU.
Happy Faces
A smiling Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the Pepsi Stronger Together and CTG Foundation ATL Press Conference on Wednesday in McDonough, Georgia.
Well Suited
A dapper Patrick Dempsey films Devils in Rome on Thursday.
Keep It Casual
A masked Kelly Ripa steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Prints-ess Diaries
Kim Kardashian makes a surprise appearance at her SKIMS pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Mellow Yellow
Tamera Mowry-Housley gets ready to work on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.
'Smoove' Sailing
JB Smoove makes an appearance during the 12th Annual African American Film Critics Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Batter Up
George Clooney takes a few swings in between filming his upcoming film The Tender Bar on Wednesday in Boston.
Out for a Stroll
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are seen out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday holding hands as they go for a walk.
Gym Sesh
Kendall Jenner leaves the studio after wrapping up a workout session with Hailey Bieber on Wednesday in L.A.
Musical Moment
Pete Davidson participates in the “Random Instrument Challenge” segment of Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Wigging Out
Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino are unrecognizable dressed as Monica Lewinsky and her mother Marcia Lewis while filming American Crime Story: Impeachment in L.A. on Tuesday.
Perfect Putt
Chris Pratt hits the links in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Peace Out
Michael Keaton flashes a peace sign as he’s seen leaving dinner at Craig’s on Tuesday in L.A.
Rare Appearance
Kesha is seen on a walk after leaving the gym in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Getting ‘Organized’
Christopher Meloni is seen with a furry friend while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
On the Right 'Track'
Timothée Chalamet is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. in a Yankees jacket and Adidas track pants on Tuesday.
First Look!
Jason Momoa and costar Marlow Barkley film a scene for their upcoming Netflix film Slumberland on Tuesday in Toronto.
Puppy Love
Rumer Willis leaves a local dog breeder with a new puppy on Tuesday in L.A.
Film Break
Lucy Boynton and costar Joe Cole chat in between filming scenes for The Ipcress File on Tuesday in Liverpool.
Her Presence is a Present
Rihanna holds onto a gift while arriving in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Monday.