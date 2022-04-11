Viola Davis Speaks on The First Lady Panel in L.A., Plus Shay Mitchell, Eddie Redmayne and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated April 11, 2022 02:02 PM

1 of 90

'First Lady' Status

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Viola Davis arrives at the Deadline Contenders Television event to speak on The First Lady panel at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

Celebrating Fashion

Credit: Shutterstock

Mom-to-be and Cacharel ambassador Shay Mitchell wears a Lavin gown to The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10 to launch the brand's Yes I Am Delicious fragrance.

3 of 90

Big Wins

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne celebrate their wins in the winner's room during the 2022 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall on April 10 in London.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

Too 'Cool'

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

LL Cool J celebrates the NCIS universe during the 39th Annual PaleyFest L.A. at the Dolby Theatre on April 10.

Advertisement

5 of 90

Fashion Squad

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills: Gigi Gorgeous, Paris Hilton, recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur award, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tiffany Haddish.

6 of 90

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Splash News Online

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz also hit The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

Kids at Heart

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell attend Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Fan Favorites

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jin Ha, star of Pachinko, and Sam Richardson, star of The Afterparty, hang out at the Deadline Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.

Advertisement

9 of 90

Meaningful Merch

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Wilde sports boyfriend Harry Styles' gender-neutral line Pleasing while out with friends in North London on April 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Sweet Treat

Credit: misshattan

Bryce Dallas Howard teams up with Lindt Chocolate to celebrate the iconic Lindt Gold Bunny ahead of Easter on April 8 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Center Spotlight

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Debra Messing takes the stage during the opening night curtain call for Birthday Candles on Broadway at Roundabout American Airlines Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

London Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

Princess Beatrice had dinner with a friend at Harry's Bar in London on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Costars with 'Massive Talent'

Credit: Ron Adar/Splash News Online

Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal pose at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent N.Y.C. screening at Regal Essex Crossing on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd enjoy a walk on the beach in Miami on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Bacon Brothers

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers perform during a benefit concert for Ukraine at Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C. on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Road Runners

Credit: Da Ping Luo

ABC News anchor Diane Macedo speaks at the 2022 SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon at N.Y.C.'s Central Park on April 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

Leading the Way

Credit: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/Instarimages.com

Karen Gillan arrives as the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Tartan Day Parade in N.Y.C. on April 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

Art Appreciaton

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Jamie-Lynn Sigler stuns on April 9 at the TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art hosted by Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

Slime Time

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Hosts Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove get drenched in slime at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on April 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Opening Night

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together at the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A. on April 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Happiest Ever

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish takes in the crowd on her Happier Than Ever tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

A Perfect Constellation

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Encanto stars Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz attend the Outfest Fusion Opening Night Gala at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in L.A. on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Severance Package

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

PaleyFest moderator Judd Apatow and Severance director Ben Stiller pose together at the finale screening after party in Los Angeles on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Incognito Mode

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz goes undercover for a casual daytime stroll around SoHo in New York City on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Artfully Made

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Katie Holmes joins Dianna Agron for a screening of her new film As They Made Us at the Tribeca Screening Room in New York City on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

Born Again

Credit: BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Amelia Hamlin rocks a 'We Must Be Born Again' hoodie and headphones for a walk around SoHo in N.Y.C. on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

New York Night Out

Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous at the What Goes Around Comes Around flagship store reopening party in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

For a Good Cause

Credit: MediaPunch

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Latin Grammy In the Schools program event to benefit the George Washington Educational Campus in N.Y.C. on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Flower Power

Credit: David Benthal/BFA

Emma Roberts poses by a beautiful arrangement of flowers at her Rendez-Vous Collection event with Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Under the Radar

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoë Kravitz sports a baseball cap and sunglasses while out in N.Y.C. on April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

Kisses from Kim

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian sends kisses from the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu at Goya Studios on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

'Hacks' Hug

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The cast of Hacks — Poppy Liu, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato — share a group hug at the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of their HBO series in Hollywood on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Gettin' Handsy

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, waves hello at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

Three Amigos

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul reunite at the Better Call Saul premiere afterparty in L.A. on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

Paw Patrol

Credit: Backgrid

A very ripped Chace Crawford steps out in Los Feliz to take his dog for a walk on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

Icon Arrival

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Christy Turlington Burns takes center stage at the 92Y for her Fashion Icons: Christy Turlington Burns in Conversation with Fern Mallis event on April 7 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 90

Family Affair

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also at the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu: Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 90

Everything Is 'Gucci'

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Camila Cabello rocks a Gucci blazer while out in N.Y.C. on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 90

Ladies in Red

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elisabeth Röhm and Lauren Spencer-Smith take the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, highlighting The Red Dress Collection Powered by Pandora, on April 7 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 90

Feeling 'Invincible'

Credit: JOHN NACION/StarTraks

Winnie Harlow poses at the Vince Camuto Spring 2022 Invincible pop-up event in N.Y.C. on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 90

In the 'Spotlight'

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Sofia Carson gives a stunning performance during her Spotlight: Sofia Carson at The GRAMMY Museum event on April 7 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 90

Gray Day

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Patrick Dempsey gets all dressed up on April 7 at the second season premiere of Devils in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 90

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's Western "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 90

Fame Game

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ashanti gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 90

Good Day, Sunshine

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum brings the brightness while arriving to an America's Got Talent taping in Los Angeles on April 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 90

Loyal Sidekick

Credit: The Image Direct

Another day, another dog walk for Selma Blair, who takes her dog on a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 90

Band Together

Credit: Spiegelworld

Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys get together on April 6 at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 90

Model Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid stands out in her dramatic ensemble during a walk in New York City on April 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 90

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Alicia Keys gives Clive Davis a kiss on the cheek while celebrating his 90th birthday in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 90

Puppy Love

Credit: Image Press/Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello poses with his dog, Bubbles, who is snuggled up in a blanket, on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 90

Father-Son Time

Credit: Backgrid

Rob Lowe has dinner with his son John Owen Lowe at Craig's in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 90

Bumpin' Along

Credit: MEGA

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in a matching navy set on her way to Nobu in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 90

Hand in Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walk hand-in-hand while out and about on April 6 in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 90

Big Fans

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Eddie Redmayne attends a special fan screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 90

Can You Keep Up?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian is seen heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 90

Sister Act

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA

Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle get together on April 6 for the Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel City of Stars fragrance launch at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 90

Birthday Performance

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Dionne Warwick performs onstage during Clive Davis' 90th Birthday Celebration on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 90

PaleyFest Poses

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney and Max Greenfield attend panels about their shows Ghosts and The Neighborhood during PaleyFest in L.A. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 90

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kelly Bensimon shows off her talent while attending a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 90

Courtside Hang

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Charles Melton, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan hang out courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 90

Think Pink

Credit: Damian Avitia/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Saweetie leaves Crypto.com Arena in L.A. after watching a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 90

City Stroll