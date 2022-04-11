Viola Davis Speaks on The First Lady Panel in L.A., Plus Shay Mitchell, Eddie Redmayne and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
'First Lady' Status
Viola Davis arrives at the Deadline Contenders Television event to speak on The First Lady panel at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.
Celebrating Fashion
Mom-to-be and Cacharel ambassador Shay Mitchell wears a Lavin gown to The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10 to launch the brand's Yes I Am Delicious fragrance.
Big Wins
Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne celebrate their wins in the winner's room during the 2022 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall on April 10 in London.
Too 'Cool'
LL Cool J celebrates the NCIS universe during the 39th Annual PaleyFest L.A. at the Dolby Theatre on April 10.
Fashion Squad
Also at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills: Gigi Gorgeous, Paris Hilton, recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur award, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tiffany Haddish.
Glitz and Glam
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz also hit The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet on April 10.
Kids at Heart
Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell attend Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9.
Fan Favorites
Jin Ha, star of Pachinko, and Sam Richardson, star of The Afterparty, hang out at the Deadline Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.
Meaningful Merch
Olivia Wilde sports boyfriend Harry Styles' gender-neutral line Pleasing while out with friends in North London on April 11.
Sweet Treat
Bryce Dallas Howard teams up with Lindt Chocolate to celebrate the iconic Lindt Gold Bunny ahead of Easter on April 8 in N.Y.C.
Center Spotlight
Debra Messing takes the stage during the opening night curtain call for Birthday Candles on Broadway at Roundabout American Airlines Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 10.
London Nights
Princess Beatrice had dinner with a friend at Harry's Bar in London on April 8.
Costars with 'Massive Talent'
Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal pose at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent N.Y.C. screening at Regal Essex Crossing on April 10.
Beach Day
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd enjoy a walk on the beach in Miami on April 8.
Bacon Brothers
Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers perform during a benefit concert for Ukraine at Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C. on April 10.
Road Runners
ABC News anchor Diane Macedo speaks at the 2022 SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon at N.Y.C.'s Central Park on April 10.
Leading the Way
Karen Gillan arrives as the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Tartan Day Parade in N.Y.C. on April 9.
Art Appreciaton
Jamie-Lynn Sigler stuns on April 9 at the TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art hosted by Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory.
Slime Time
Hosts Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove get drenched in slime at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on April 9.
Opening Night
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together at the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A. on April 9.
Happiest Ever
Billie Eilish takes in the crowd on her Happier Than Ever tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood on April 8.
A Perfect Constellation
Encanto stars Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz attend the Outfest Fusion Opening Night Gala at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in L.A. on April 8.
Severance Package
PaleyFest moderator Judd Apatow and Severance director Ben Stiller pose together at the finale screening after party in Los Angeles on April 8.
Incognito Mode
Zoë Kravitz goes undercover for a casual daytime stroll around SoHo in New York City on April 8.
Artfully Made
Katie Holmes joins Dianna Agron for a screening of her new film As They Made Us at the Tribeca Screening Room in New York City on April 8.
Born Again
Amelia Hamlin rocks a 'We Must Be Born Again' hoodie and headphones for a walk around SoHo in N.Y.C. on April 8.
New York Night Out
Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous at the What Goes Around Comes Around flagship store reopening party in N.Y.C.
For a Good Cause
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Latin Grammy In the Schools program event to benefit the George Washington Educational Campus in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Flower Power
Emma Roberts poses by a beautiful arrangement of flowers at her Rendez-Vous Collection event with Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman.
Under the Radar
Zoë Kravitz sports a baseball cap and sunglasses while out in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Kisses from Kim
Kim Kardashian sends kisses from the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu at Goya Studios on April 7.
'Hacks' Hug
The cast of Hacks — Poppy Liu, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato — share a group hug at the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of their HBO series in Hollywood on April 7.
Gettin' Handsy
Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, waves hello at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 7.
Three Amigos
Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul reunite at the Better Call Saul premiere afterparty in L.A. on April 7.
Paw Patrol
A very ripped Chace Crawford steps out in Los Feliz to take his dog for a walk on April 7.
Icon Arrival
Christy Turlington Burns takes center stage at the 92Y for her Fashion Icons: Christy Turlington Burns in Conversation with Fern Mallis event on April 7 in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Also at the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu: Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.
Everything Is 'Gucci'
Camila Cabello rocks a Gucci blazer while out in N.Y.C. on April 7.
Ladies in Red
Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elisabeth Röhm and Lauren Spencer-Smith take the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, highlighting The Red Dress Collection Powered by Pandora, on April 7 in L.A.
Feeling 'Invincible'
Winnie Harlow poses at the Vince Camuto Spring 2022 Invincible pop-up event in N.Y.C. on April 7.
In the 'Spotlight'
Sofia Carson gives a stunning performance during her Spotlight: Sofia Carson at The GRAMMY Museum event on April 7 in L.A.
Gray Day
Patrick Dempsey gets all dressed up on April 7 at the second season premiere of Devils in Milan, Italy.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's Western "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Fame Game
Ashanti gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7.
Good Day, Sunshine
Heidi Klum brings the brightness while arriving to an America's Got Talent taping in Los Angeles on April 7.
Loyal Sidekick
Another day, another dog walk for Selma Blair, who takes her dog on a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 7.
Band Together
Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys get together on April 6 at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Model Moment
Gigi Hadid stands out in her dramatic ensemble during a walk in New York City on April 7.
Sweet Smooch
Alicia Keys gives Clive Davis a kiss on the cheek while celebrating his 90th birthday in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Puppy Love
Joe Manganiello poses with his dog, Bubbles, who is snuggled up in a blanket, on April 6 in N.Y.C.
Father-Son Time
Rob Lowe has dinner with his son John Owen Lowe at Craig's in West Hollywood on April 6.
Bumpin' Along
Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in a matching navy set on her way to Nobu in West Hollywood on April 6.
Hand in Hand
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walk hand-in-hand while out and about on April 6 in Santa Monica.
Big Fans
Eddie Redmayne attends a special fan screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Can You Keep Up?
Kourtney Kardashian is seen heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 in L.A.
Sister Act
Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle get together on April 6 for the Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel City of Stars fragrance launch at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.
Birthday Performance
Dionne Warwick performs onstage during Clive Davis' 90th Birthday Celebration on April 6 in N.Y.C.
PaleyFest Poses
Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney and Max Greenfield attend panels about their shows Ghosts and The Neighborhood during PaleyFest in L.A. on April 6.
Having a Ball
Kelly Bensimon shows off her talent while attending a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Courtside Hang
Charles Melton, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan hang out courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Think Pink
Saweetie leaves Crypto.com Arena in L.A. after watching a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 6.