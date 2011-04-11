Star Tracks: Monday, April 11, 2011

BRIGHT LIGHTS

...Big City! Sarah Jessica Parker escorts her leading men – hubby Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie, 8 – to Sunday's opening night performance of Catch Me If You Can on Broadway.

SOMETHING BLUE

A chipper Kate Middleton and Prince William get color-coordinated in matching navy suits at the Darwen Aldridge Community Academy in Lancashire, England, where the groom-to-be launched his Skillforce Prince's Award on Monday.

JOINED AT THE HIP

After getting slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards, Heidi Klum cleans up for a day out in Beverly Hills with her adorable 1-year-old daughter Lou on Saturday.

FLOW MAX

Tori Spelling, who just announced she and husband Dean McDermott are expecting baby No. 3, wears a flowing cover-up to the GLAAD awards in L.A. on Sunday, where she presented alongside RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. "[I look] FIERCE for my gays!," she Tweeted.

WINGS OF LOVE

Sandra Bullock and cuddly co-captain Louis, 15 months, fly the friendly skies Sunday, departing New York's JFK International Airport.

FAMILY REUNION

The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tempestt Bledsoe, Phylicia Rashad and a svelte Raven-Symoné share a happy cast reunion Sunday at the TV Land Awards in New York City.

BLAME IT ON RIO

Anne Hathaway shows off her playful side in a bejeweled purple Gucci dress with fringe at the Hollywood premiere of Rio at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sunday.

HOT MAMA

Expectant mom Selma Blair attends the Marquee Dayclub opening on Saturday in Las Vegas, where she told PEOPLE her pregnancy cravings include "a lot of fruit" and dairy.

ACTION FIGURE

Blake Shelton gets trigger-happy at the NRA Country and the Academy of Country Music's Celebrity Shoot event at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturday – a day before the country singer hosts the ACM Awards.

STILL WINNING?

Fresh off his show at Radio City Music Hall, Charlie Sheen gets into the spirit of New York City on Saturday by wearing a Yankees T-shirt.

TO GREAT HEIGHTS

Victoria Beckham may have a baby on board, but she is not sacrificing fashion for comfort, rocking sky-high platforms while shopping with son Romeo, 8, in Beverly Hills on Friday.

IN DA HOODIE

Looking ready to burn some calories, a well-padded Sean Penn – who recently enjoyed a low-key date night with Scarlett Johansson – steps out for a workout Friday in Malibu.

RIDING THE WAVE

Despite her shocking elimination from American Idol the night before, an upbeat Pia Toscano flashes a wave and a smile in Los Angeles on Friday.

STAND BY ME

Think they have baby on the brain? Mommy-to-be Jessica Alba keeps hubby Cash Warren close while en route to an appointment in Beverly Hills on Friday.

GEARED UP

Madonna takes to the London streets on two wheels Friday, reportedly pedaling to Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles famously recorded.

TOP OF THE WORLD

In recognition of Parkinson's Awareness Month, Michael J. Fox teams up with daughter Esmé, 9, to illuminate the Empire State Building in orange and white on Friday.

NO SWEAT

Rocking her favorite studded jacket, Nicole Richie sticks to her healthy routine, heading to an L.A. gym on Friday.

