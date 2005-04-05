Star Tracks - Monday, April 11, 2005
GIRLS DAY OUT
Denise Richards, who is seven months pregnant and in the middle of a divorce from Charlie Sheen, gets some help from her mom while taking her 1-year-old daughter, Sam, for a walk in Malibu over the weekend.
SHOPOHOLIC
Now that her reality show The Newlyweds is over, Jessica Simpson – looking svelte and tan – enjoys some quality shopping time in Malibu on Sunday.
DIRTY LAUNDRY
Nick Lachey is a do-it-yourself kind of guy – but apparently not when it comes to laundry: The singer, a.k.a. Mr. Jessica Simpson, carries a basket full of clothes to a local cleaner in Los Angeles on Friday.
LOVE BIRDS
Real life sweethearts Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz, whose movie Sahara topped the box office this weekend, take a romantic stroll in Rome on Friday.
SIDE BY SIDE
Husband and wife David Duchovny and Tea Leoni share the limelight on the red carpet Sunday at the New York premiere of House of D, in which they both appear.
EASY STREET
Mariah Carey, whose Emancipation of Mimi comes out April 12, takes her pooch for a walk – in her arms – on New York City's 57th Street on Wednesday.
TWO GUESSES
Ashton Kutcher, in London on Thursday, carries the board game Guess Who? – which is coincidentally also the name of his latest film.
PEDALING NYC
Tour de France champ Lance Armstrong – who in March endorsed Paris for the Olympics – rides around New York's Central Park on Friday to help promote the city’s 2012 Olympic bid.
SHOW OFF
Pop singer Ciara demonstrates her dance moves on the British show “CD:UK,” which aired Saturday.
POD PERSON
Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson, who's been starring onstage in London's A Life in the Theatre, blocks out the city’s noises by listening to his iPod on Friday.