Star Tracks - Monday, April 11, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 10

GIRLS DAY OUT

Credit: Tuan Pham/x17

Denise Richards, who is seven months pregnant and in the middle of a divorce from Charlie Sheen, gets some help from her mom while taking her 1-year-old daughter, Sam, for a walk in Malibu over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

SHOPOHOLIC

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Now that her reality show The Newlyweds is over, Jessica Simpson – looking svelte and tan – enjoys some quality shopping time in Malibu on Sunday.

3 of 10

DIRTY LAUNDRY

Credit: Shawaf/Issaei/Pacificcoastnews

Nick Lachey is a do-it-yourself kind of guy – but apparently not when it comes to laundry: The singer, a.k.a. Mr. Jessica Simpson, carries a basket full of clothes to a local cleaner in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

LOVE BIRDS

Credit: VENTURINI/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Real life sweethearts Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz, whose movie Sahara topped the box office this weekend, take a romantic stroll in Rome on Friday.

Advertisement

5 of 10

SIDE BY SIDE

Credit: DENNIS VAN TINE/LFI

Husband and wife David Duchovny and Tea Leoni share the limelight on the red carpet Sunday at the New York premiere of House of D, in which they both appear.

6 of 10

EASY STREET

Credit: BARRY TALESNICK/ IPOL /GLOBE

Mariah Carey, whose Emancipation of Mimi comes out April 12, takes her pooch for a walk – in her arms – on New York City's 57th Street on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

TWO GUESSES

Credit: Matrix/Bauer-Griffin

Ashton Kutcher, in London on Thursday, carries the board game Guess Who? – which is coincidentally also the name of his latest film.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

PEDALING NYC

Credit: Rebecca Letz/Sipa

Tour de France champ Lance Armstrong – who in March endorsed Paris for the Olympics – rides around New York's Central Park on Friday to help promote the city’s 2012 Olympic bid.

Advertisement

9 of 10

SHOW OFF

Credit: INFGoff

Pop singer Ciara demonstrates her dance moves on the British show “CD:UK,” which aired Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

POD PERSON

Credit: MATRIX/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson, who's been starring onstage in London's A Life in the Theatre, blocks out the city’s noises by listening to his iPod on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff