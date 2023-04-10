Eric Andre Celebrates His Birthday in New York, Plus Molly Shannon, Kelvin 'Posdnuos' Mercer and More

By People Staff
Published on April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
Birthday Boy

New York City - 08 April 2023: Eric Andre celebrates his 40th birthday and gets 420-ready with Jimmy John‚Äôs at his party in Queens. Pictured: Eric Andre Ref: SPL5536363 080423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com

Eric Andre celebrates his 40th birthday and gets ready with Jimmy John's at his party in Queens, New York on April 8.

Superstar!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers Episode 1843 -- Pictured: Host Molly Shannon during the Monologue on Saturday, April 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Molly Shannon strikes a pose during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue on April 8 in New York City.

Sing It!

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Burak Cingi/Redferns

Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 08 in London, England.

Vanderpump Posse

Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite! at Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event . Credit: Kenneth Winfrey
Kenneth Winfrey

Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite!, pose together at the Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event in Hollywood, California, on April 8.

True Colors

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 08: Cyndi Lauper performs at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
Kerry Marshall/Getty

Cyndi Lauper wears a colorful ensemble while performing at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08 in Napier, New Zealand.

Hard at Work

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Matt Damon is seen on the movie set of 'The Instigators' on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Matt Damon is seen working hard on the movie set of The Instigators on April 07 in New York City.

Late Night Lady

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1832 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey arrives on Friday, April 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Chlöe Bailey arrives at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on April 7.

Court Side

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Paras Griffin/Getty

2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend a basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on April 07 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Full Force

Daisy Ridley
Kate Green/Getty

Daisy Ridley shines while onstage during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

Supermodel Strut

Cindy Crawford
MEGA

Cindy Crawford is a vision in white as she speaks for product line Meaningful Beauty at the WWD Beauty Forum held on April 6.

Jonas Forever

The Jonas Brothers
Jason Mendez/Getty

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas pose for a flick while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York on April 7.

Triple Threat

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for pics at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

Shades of Green

Donald Glover Zazie Beetz
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Atlanta costars Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover match in green while attending the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City.

On Set

Mila Kunis
Backgrid

Mila Kunis sports a baby bump while on set in L.A. filming Goodrich on April 6.

International Star

Hoyeon
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Honoree Hoyeon Jung holds her trophy while at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6.

Em and the City

Emily Ratajkowski
Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted looking oh-so-chic while out and about in the West Village in New York City on April 6.

Keeping it Cool

Alexander Skarsgard
The Image Direct

Alexander Skarsgård is cool, calm and collected in all black while stepping out in New York City on April 5.

Art Admirers

Julia Garner
Araya Doheny/Getty

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster attend the opening of Yggdrasil new paintings by Katya Zvereva held at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on April 6.

Undercover Judge

Sofia Vergara
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara gets cheeky in an "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today" sweatshirt as she arrives to a taping of America's Got Talent on April 6 in Pasadena, California.

Big Hat, Big Smiles

Rachel Zoe
Splash News Online

Stylist Rachel Zoe is seen enjoying her beach vacay in Mexico on April 7.

City Style

Taraji Henson
The Image Direct

Taraji P. Henson waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of The View in New York City on April 6.

Crimson Queen

Chloe Bailey
Backgrid

Chloe Bailey brings her fire to the Today show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.

Two Thumbs Up

Lewis Capaldi
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., Lewis Capaldi poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.

Sauce Squad

Guy Fieri
Courtesy

Guy Fieri buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.

Partners in Crime

Mariska Hargitay Ice T
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Longtime costars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T have a laugh on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 5.

Name Game

Jennifer Hudson

Khloé Kardashian confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4.

Courtside Chats

Michael B Jordan
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Dressed in a striped ensemble, Michael B. Jordan sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

Feeling Shady

Jacob Elordi
Backgrid

Jacob Elordi steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses.

Sweet Serenade

John Legend
MEGA

John Legend takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5.

Tea Time

Huma Abedin Shonda Rhimes
Mike Coppola/Getty

Huma Abedin poses with Shonda Rhimes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, on April 4.

Look Back

Heidi Klum
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Heidi Klum rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 5.

Coming Together

Eric Decker
Jason Kempin/Getty

Jason Crabb, Eric Decker and JT Hodges pose together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner benefiting the Covenant School on April 4 in Nashville.

Hoops for Hoops

Tinashe
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Tinashe is dressed for the occasion as she poses courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

Saying Hello

Jodie Comer
Backgrid

Jodie Comer flashes a wave at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on April 5.

Dynamic Duo

Law Roach
Charley Gallay/Getty

Anthony Allen Ramos and Law Roach pose together at Netflix's BEEF "Release Your Rage" event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on April 5.

Fellow Brits

Gordon Ramsay and Ed Sheeran
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Gordon Ramsay and Ed Sheeran share a moment at the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at London's St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5.

The Great Outdoors

Jon Hamm
The image Direct

Jon Hamm keeps it casual in shorts and a cardigan for a hike in Los Angeles on April 5.

Funny Girl

Alex Borstein
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein strikes a pose at PaleyFest in L.A. on April 4.

Country Friends

Kellie Pickler
Bruce Glikas/Getty

At opening night of Broadway's new production Shucked on April 4, Jennifer Nettles poses for a photo with the band members of Little Big Town, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.

Sharing the Stage

Blanco Brown
U.S. Navy

At a USO concert in Europe on March 25, Blanco Brown (center) poses for a photo with Capt. Dave Pollard, Capt. Nicholas DeLeo and Command Mast Chief Nicholas Wallace.

Aw Shucks!

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Nina Westervelt/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes celebrate the premiere of Broadway's new production Shucked in New York City on April 4.

Morning Person

Ali Wong
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

On her way out of Good Morning America on April 5, an elegantly dressed Ali Wong smiles and waves to New York City onlookers.

Peace in the City

Ariana Debose
The Image Direct

Ariana DeBose accessorizes her black trench coat with oversized sunglasses and a peace sign as she arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Date Night

Alison Williams
Shutterstock

Allison Williams joins her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon, at a screening of his Netflix film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die on April 4 in N.Y.C.

Party Time

Coleman Domingo
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Surrounded by skulls, Colman Domingo enjoys a drink at the well-decorated Smirnoff and Fat Ham Juicy Disco afterparty on April 1 in N.Y.C.

Staying Close

Naomi Watts
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts show their love during the New York Academy of Art's Annual Tribeca Ball on April 4.

Side By Side

EMma roberts ashlee simpson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Wearing warm, neutral tones Ashlee Simpson supports Emma Roberts at the launch of her Crown Vintage Spring Collection with DSW on April 4 at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Sushi in the Sun

Cindy Crawford
Backgrid

Cindy Crawford steps out for lunch at Nobu Malibu on April 4.

Costar Cuddles

Rachel Brosnahan Tony Shalub
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rachel Brosnahan embraces her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costar Tony Shalhoub at the 2023 PaleyFest LA at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on April 4.

Surf, Sand & Screen Time

Chantel Jeffries
Backgrid

Chantel Jeffries snaps a selfie while swimming in the Miami Beach waves on April 4.

Megawatt Smile

Brooke Shields
Mike Coppola/Getty

Brooke Shields flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City on April 4.

Royally Poised

Chrisian Siriano Jonathan Van Ness
Dave Benett/Getty

Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness pose together at a private viewing of the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4.

Going Neon

Sofia Vergara
The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 4.

Cheek to Cheek

Spike Lee Chilli
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Spike Lee and Chilli pose together at Variety's Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4.

New York Minute

Natasha Lyonne
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco strike a pose.

The Boss Is Back

Bruce Springsteen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bruce Springsteen hits the stage with Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3.

Hello, Yellow

Yellowjackets
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Yellowjackets stars Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.

Late Night Talking

Michelle Williams
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Michelle Williams stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3 in N.Y.C.

Premiere Pose

Quavo Chloe Bailey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Chlöe Bailey and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, Praise This, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.

Red Hot

Rachel Weisz
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, Dead Ringers, in N.Y.C. on April 3.

Stepping Into Character

Krysten Ritter
MEGA

Krysten Ritter is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff Echoes.

Staying in Key

Jeff Goldblum
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Jeff Goldblum takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3.

For a Good Cause

Coco Rocha
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, Coco Rocha poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by Karlie Kloss and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3.

Festive Couple

Josh Brolin
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2.

Peace Out

Thuso Mbedu
Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a coordinated blue look, Thuso Mbedu throws up a peace sign at the world premiere of the English dub version of Suzume at David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 3.

A Lovely Time

Florence Push Andrew Garfield
Splash news Online

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield pair up nicely while filming a scene from their upcoming production We Live in Time in London on April 3.

Trail Blazer

Shawn Mendes
The Image Direct

A shirtless Shawn Mendes soaks up the L.A. sun during a hike on April 2.

Laundry Day

John Stamos
The Image Direct

John Stamos flashes a peace sign while running errands in Manhattan on April 3.

Hip-Hop Half

Hen Dogg
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Looking cool and colorful, Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang takes the stage during the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on April 1.

In the Ring

Snoop Dogg
Ronald Martinez/Getty

Snoop Dogg presents the winner's belt at SoFi Stadium for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event on April 2.

Mumbai Moment

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Splash News Online

A colorfully dressed Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India.

Savage Star

Megan Thee Stallion
Derek White/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat onstage at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31.

Stars on Slopes

Diplo Demi Lovato
Alex Goodlett/Getty

Diplo and Demi Lovato suit up to brave the cold Park City weather on April 1 for Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge.

Love in the City

Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse
The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands for a romantic stroll through downtown N.Y.C. on April 1.

Rap Legend

Rza Wu Tang Clan
Mauricio Santana/Getty

RZA of Wu-Tang Clan lights up the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 2.

Song & Dance

Hannah Waddingham
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham performs on the London stage during the 2023 ceremony on April 2.

Winning Smiles

Paul Mescal Jodie Comer
Dave Benett/Getty

Olivier Award winners Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer hang out backstage at the ceremony in London on April 2.

Music Man

Reggie Watts
David Livingston/WireImage

Reggie Watts salutes photographers at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on April 2.

Premiere with the Pooch

Frankie Grande
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Frankie Grande shares a seat with his dog Appa at the New York City premiere of Summoning Sylvia on April 2.

What the Cluck

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 01: Howie Mandel is seen on April 01, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Howie Mandel greets an interesting admirer outside of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

