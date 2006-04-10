Star Tracks - Monday, April 10, 2006
BABY CHEER
Gavin Rossdale goes rah-rah Sunday with wife Gwen Stefani – who's due this spring – outside their Los Angeles baby shower, where friends Christina Applegate, David Arquette, No Doubt's Tony Kanal and others toasted the little rocker-to-be. Guests even left with souvenirs: truffles and a flower.
WHEN IN ROME ...
Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan get with the program at the 17th Annual GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards in Hollywood on Saturday. Hatcher presented an award to absent Housewives costar Felicity Huffman's film TransAmerica.
GLAAD TIDINGS
Charlize Theron arrives at the GLAAD event, where she received the Vanguard Award. "This is very surreal for me because two years ago, I stood right here and won my Oscar for Monster, the actress said onstage at the Kodak Theater.
REALITY LOVE BITES
Laguna Beach's Kristin Cavallari comes between costars Talan Torriero and Stephen Colletti as the trio make an appearance at a Bongo Jeans event at a Kohl's in La Habra, Calif., on Saturday.
SURPRISE DOWN UNDER
Jessica Simpson touches down at Sydney International Airport on Monday for MTV's Australia Video Music Awards. Sister Ashlee is hosting the event Wednesday.
'L.O.V.E.'-LY GIRL
Ashlee Simpson makes it a Thursday to remember, arriving at the Ivy in Beverly Hills for dinner with pals and dad Joe before hitting nightclub Basque. There, she danced into the wee hours with sis Jessica, Paris Hilton and ex-beau Ryan Cabrera.
HOME SWEET HOME
Ellen DeGeneres leads the welcome wagon for Jennifer Aniston – offering the house-hunting actress a drink and a crash pad on her Burbank set.
FROM RUSSIA, WITH LOVE
Mikhail Gorbachev joins Teri Hatcher on Thursday in Beverly Hills as she shows off the crystal trophy that will be presented at October's Women's World Awards. Hatcher was last year's recipient of the World Actress Award.
KIDDIE PRIDE
Heath Ledger plays his favorite role – daddy – while strolling in New York City with 5-month-old daughter Matilda on Friday.
HOME SCHOOLING
Jessica Simpson, who has a new $5 million Beverly Hills home, carries a little inspiration – Cottage Living– on her way to the gym Thursday in West Hollywood.
PUTTING ON HEIRS
It's the simple life: Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos go casual for lunch Thursday at Hollywood restaurant Toast.
CHECK YOUR HEAD
Keanu Reeves plays it safe, keeping his helmet on his noggin after a motorcycle ride in West Hollywood on Thursday.
PERFECT HARMONY
Michael Bolton shows fiancée Nicollette Sheridan some time, love and tenderness while shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills. The two got engaged last month.