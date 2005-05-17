Star Tracks - May 18, 2005
SHINING SON
Liv Tyler plays with 5-month-old Milo, her bouncing baby boy with husband rocker Royston Langdon, in a London park on Monday. Tyler is reportedly set to get back to work soon, starring in Coin Locker Babies, co-written by Sean Lennon.
'SWEET' TART
Britney Spears is all smiles on her way to dinner Tuesday in L.A. The mom-to-be had reason to celebrate – Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, the six-part reality series chronicling the early stages of her relationship with husband Kevin Federline, premiered on UPN that night.
GARDEN PARTY
The cast of Desperate Housewives – from left, Brenda Strong (who voices the late Wisteria Lane resident Mary Alice), Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan – show their team spirit at the ABC upfront in New York City on Tuesday. The season finale of their hit show airs on Sunday.
PORTA-POOCH
Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "walking the dog," Ashlee Simpson totes her pup in Hollywood on Monday. The singer cut and lightened her long, dark locks to celebrate the end of her recent tour.
BOOK CLUB
Uma Thurman reads along with son Levon Roan, 3 (with ex Ethan Hawke), at a New York City restaurant on Tuesday. The mother-son duo shared the table with Thurman's boyfriend, hotelier Andre Balazs, who planted a kiss on Thurman.
NECESSARY ACCESSORY
Lindsay Lohan checks out her disguise options at the Lucky/Cargo freebie suite during NBC's upfront week in New York on Monday. Lohan will be hosting the season finale of the network's Saturday Night Live this weekend.
OFF THE WALL
Amanda Peet decides to spray what's on her mind Tuesday at a Hollywood party. The A Lot Like Love star will play Matt Damon's wife in the George Clooney thriller Syriana, due in September.
RETRO-SPECTIVE
No, it's not Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe – it's Benicio del Toro and Jessica Alba puckering up at a luncheon at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actors are in France to support their film, Sin City, which screens Wednesday.
WHAT CHARACTERS!
David Schwimmer, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller reconnect with the characters they voiced (Melman the Giraffe, Marty the Zebra and Alex the Lion, respectively) at the New York premiere of Madagascar on Sunday. The film, which takes the animated animals from the security of the Central Park Zoo to the wilds of the South African island, opens May 27.
SHORT-CHANGED
Ray Romano leaves New York's Ed Sullivan Theater half the man he used to be after shredding his suit during a gag on The Late Show with David Letterman. The comedian's sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, which ended its nine-season run Monday, was produced by Letterman's company, Worldwide Pants.