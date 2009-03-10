Star Tracks: March 10, 2009

1 of 15

'HI' TIMES

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-SaleemElatab/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez throws up a five-finger salute after a dinner meeting at New York's Bowery Hotel on Monday.

2 of 15

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/Pacific Coast News

Madonna shows off another classic costume – she's dressed up as a schoolgirl – to celebrate Purim Monday at the Kabbalah Center in New York.

3 of 15

PUMPED UP

Credit: Shea Walsh/AP

Heidi Klum is in shoe heaven, checking out a closet filled with patent pink stilettos (by Christian Louboutin) during Barbie's 50th birthday bash at her Malibu Dreamhouse on Monday.

4 of 15

SHE'S A DOLL!

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

Also at Barbie's Malibu bash: Lauren Conrad and her Hills costar Lauren "Lo" Bosworth, who had nothing but praise for the Mattel icon. "I loved Barbie growing up," Bosworth told PEOPLE at the event. "And she is 50 and hot and fabulous."

5 of 15

OPTICAL ILLUSION

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Victoria Beckham blurs the lines in an optical print Alexander McQueen column dress after dining with hubby David Beckham (not pictured) Monday in Milan.

6 of 15

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Ramey

He cleans up well! Leaving his workout gear behind, a spruced up Matthew McConaughey makes a stop at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday.

7 of 15

'CLEANING' CREW

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

A happy reunion, indeed! Costars Amy Adams (in Burberry) and Emily Blunt (in Basil Soda) reconnect Monday for the premiere of their new comedy, Sunshine Cleaning, at The Grove in L.A. The movie opens in select theaters March 13.

8 of 15

GREEN WITH ENVY

Credit: Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Looking like the belle of the ball, Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in head-to-toe L'Wren Scott for the American Ballet's Winter Ball at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.

9 of 15

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Credit: Robert Schlesinger/EPA

A chic Reese Witherspoon has a close encounter with B.O.B., the friendly blue blob from her new animated 3-D movie Monsters vs. Aliens, at the film's Berlin premiere. The comedy opens stateside on March 27.

10 of 15

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: INF

Britney Spears, who paid a visit to sick kids before her concert on Saturday, mixes a little business with pleasure on Monday, checking a few message while relaxing poolside in Miami.

11 of 15

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: DZilla/Bauer-Griffin

Reunited Twilight costars (from left) Nikki Reed, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart hook up for an afternoon excursion on Sunday in Vancouver. The gang is in Canada to begin work on the hit film's sequel, New Moon.

12 of 15

GIRL TALK

Credit: Dicko/Macca/Splash News Online

Looks like she's up to no good! Michelle Trachtenberg, who returns to Gossip Girl as troublemaker Georgina Sparks, puts the move on Leighton Meester Monday while filming scenes for the hit show at New York's Palace Hotel.

13 of 15

NO PAIN, NO GAIN

Credit: INF

She's really suffering for her art! Angelina Jolie bares a bloodied knee Monday on the Washington, D.C., set of her latest movie Salt. The actress has been doing her own stunts for the spy thriller.

14 of 15

FEMALE 'BLONDING'

Credit: Sipa

They're having a blonde moment! Kanye West's model girlfriend Amber Rose (left) and singer Pink make each other's acquaintance Monday in the front row of the Stella McCartney ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week.

15 of 15

LUNCH DATE

Credit: Zodiac/Splash News Online

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill keep the peace after enjoying a leisurely lunch at West Hollywood's Café Med on Monday. McGraw will take the stage next month as a performer during the Academy of Country Music Awards, which airs live April 5 on CBS.

