Star Tracks: March 10, 2009
'HI' TIMES
Jennifer Lopez throws up a five-finger salute after a dinner meeting at New York's Bowery Hotel on Monday.
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Madonna shows off another classic costume – she's dressed up as a schoolgirl – to celebrate Purim Monday at the Kabbalah Center in New York.
PUMPED UP
Heidi Klum is in shoe heaven, checking out a closet filled with patent pink stilettos (by Christian Louboutin) during Barbie's 50th birthday bash at her Malibu Dreamhouse on Monday.
SHE'S A DOLL!
Also at Barbie's Malibu bash: Lauren Conrad and her Hills costar Lauren "Lo" Bosworth, who had nothing but praise for the Mattel icon. "I loved Barbie growing up," Bosworth told PEOPLE at the event. "And she is 50 and hot and fabulous."
OPTICAL ILLUSION
Victoria Beckham blurs the lines in an optical print Alexander McQueen column dress after dining with hubby David Beckham (not pictured) Monday in Milan.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
He cleans up well! Leaving his workout gear behind, a spruced up Matthew McConaughey makes a stop at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday.
'CLEANING' CREW
A happy reunion, indeed! Costars Amy Adams (in Burberry) and Emily Blunt (in Basil Soda) reconnect Monday for the premiere of their new comedy, Sunshine Cleaning, at The Grove in L.A. The movie opens in select theaters March 13.
GREEN WITH ENVY
Looking like the belle of the ball, Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in head-to-toe L'Wren Scott for the American Ballet's Winter Ball at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.
BEAUTY & THE BEAST
A chic Reese Witherspoon has a close encounter with B.O.B., the friendly blue blob from her new animated 3-D movie Monsters vs. Aliens, at the film's Berlin premiere. The comedy opens stateside on March 27.
LOUNGE ACT
Britney Spears, who paid a visit to sick kids before her concert on Saturday, mixes a little business with pleasure on Monday, checking a few message while relaxing poolside in Miami.
THREE'S COMPANY
Reunited Twilight costars (from left) Nikki Reed, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart hook up for an afternoon excursion on Sunday in Vancouver. The gang is in Canada to begin work on the hit film's sequel, New Moon.
GIRL TALK
Looks like she's up to no good! Michelle Trachtenberg, who returns to Gossip Girl as troublemaker Georgina Sparks, puts the move on Leighton Meester Monday while filming scenes for the hit show at New York's Palace Hotel.
NO PAIN, NO GAIN
She's really suffering for her art! Angelina Jolie bares a bloodied knee Monday on the Washington, D.C., set of her latest movie Salt. The actress has been doing her own stunts for the spy thriller.
FEMALE 'BLONDING'
They're having a blonde moment! Kanye West's model girlfriend Amber Rose (left) and singer Pink make each other's acquaintance Monday in the front row of the Stella McCartney ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week.
LUNCH DATE
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill keep the peace after enjoying a leisurely lunch at West Hollywood's Café Med on Monday. McGraw will take the stage next month as a performer during the Academy of Country Music Awards, which airs live April 5 on CBS.