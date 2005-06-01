Star Tracks - June 6, 2005
LUCKY STAR
Beyoncé flashes her million-watt smile at the British store Selfridges London on Friday. The singer was in town to launch True Star, her Tommy Hilfiger perfume, in the U.K. The jet-setting singer recently wrapped up a two-month world tour with Destiny's Child.
TOP GUNS
Tom Cruise and lady love Katie Holmes roll into Sunday's MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles at superstar speed – on a motorcycle. At the ceremony, the Batman Begins star presented her beau with a lifetime achievement award.
ONE YEAR STRONG
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a low-key shopping trip in Malibu. Next month Lopez could be celebrating another milestone: her longest marriage. (She was hitched to first husband Ojani Noa for 13 months, and Cris Judd for just 8.)
SUNSHINE BOYS
Miami Vice costars Jamie Foxx (right) and Colin Farrell share the spotlight Sunday at an Ocean Drive magazine party for Foxx in Miami. But the guest of honor paid a tribute of his own to Farrell – the Crockett to his Tubbs – singing "Happy Birthday." Farrell turned 29 on May 31.
LITTLE ITALY
Gwyneth Paltrow spends a relaxing day with 1-year-old Apple (with husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) aboard Valentino Garavani's private yacht in Portofino, Italy, on Friday. The actress attended the unveiling of the designer's new collection at the televised Una Notte a Roma event, held in the country's capital.
TWIST AND SHOUT
Singer Shakira shakes her thing during a Good Morning America performance in New York City on Friday. The Colombian pop star has been promoting her new Spanish-language album, Fijacién Oral Columen 1, out June 7.
ROCK AND POMP
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler takes a different kind of stage Friday – with scholars at the University of Massachusetts in Boston to accept an honorary degree. The school awarded the singer, who made Boston his home in the late '60s, for his community activism in the area.
THE OTHER HILTON
Nicky Hilton accompanies beau Kevin Connolly to the New York premiere of the second season of his HBO comedy Entourage on Thursday. The couple reunited in November after Hilton's short-lived trip down the aisle with money manager Todd Meister.
HOLLYWOOD STYLE
Adrian Grenier cuddles close to Entourage costar Debi Mazar at their premiere party Thursday. Though the castmates look cozy, it's strictly professional – Mazar is married to Florentine conga player and chef Gabriele Corcos.
FATHER'S DAY
Charlie Sheen pays a visit to wife Denise Richards and their new baby, Lola, in an L.A. hospital on Thursday (Sheen was in the delivery room for her birth Wednesday night). Sheen and Richards, who filed for divorce in March, also have a 15-month-old daughter, Sam, and Sheen has a daughter, Cassandra, 20, from a previous relationship.
THE WHITE STUFF
Brooke Shields, looking sharp in London on Wednesday with husband Chris Henchy, attends a party for Harper's amp Queen magazine's list of "100 Most Beautiful Women of the 20th Century." Shields, who recently lashed back at Tom Cruise for criticizing her use of antidepressants, was named one of the great beauties of the 1980s.
CORPORATE CALL
Garth Brooks, whose year is shaping up nicely – his album Scarecrow is triple platinum and he recently became engaged to girlfriend Trisha Yearwood – makes an appearance at a Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday. Also performing for the lucky crowd: Jessica Simpson and Jon Bon Jovi.