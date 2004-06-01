Star Tracks - June 1, 2004
HOG HEAVEN
Prince William gets down and dirty Saturday at the Duchy Home Farm in Gloucestershire, England, as he pitches in to feed the property's pigs. Dad Prince Charles owns the 1,200-acre organic farm, and William spent the weekend there driving a tractor, feeding the animals and inspecting dairy cows.
LOOKING SHEEPISH
Prince William wrangles a sheep at the Duchy Home Farm on Saturday. The royal, on a four-month break from St. Andrews University, hinted to the press that after graduating next summer he may join the British military.
JUST BEACHY
A pregnant Julia Roberts – enjoying a beach walk with husband Danny Moder last Wednesday on the Italian coast – is preparing for her biggest role yet: motherhood. The Oscar winner, who's in Europe filming Ocean's Twelve, is expecting twins early next year.
BACK IT UP
Ashlee Simpson, Jessica's little sis, rocks out Sunday at a New York City concert. The busy singer-actress will release her debut album, Autobiography, on July 20 – and, in keeping up the family tradition, an MTV reality show chronicling her life will premiere June 16.
CAT STRETCH
Meow! Halle Berry teaches Ellen DeGeneres some stealth feline moves during a taping of the talk show host's chatfest last Wednesday. The actress's Catwoman hits theaters July 23.
CLEANING LADY
Even Oscar winners do housework: Charlize Theron cleans the pool with beau Stuart Townsend (those are his feet) at their Malibu house Monday in preparation for a Memorial Day bash.
OOH LA LA!
Britney Spears (center) takes a break from the European leg of her Onyx Hotel tour to play tourist in front of Paris's Eiffel Tower on Sunday with boyfriend Kevin Federline and personal assistant Felicia Culotta.
MEN OF THE HOUR
Prince makes a dapper appearance next to a casually cool Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam VII, a charity event at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday. The rocker headlined the gala, which offered a silent auction for putting lessons from the golfer.
READY, SET, GO!
Nick Lachey gets the racers' motors running Sunday at the Indy 500 in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, wife Jessica Simpson pitched in, too: She sang the national anthem at the event.
THE ODD COUPLE
We're not sure what they would talk about, but Lil' Kim and former Webster child star Emmanuel Lewis make interesting party-mates at Miami Beach's hip State club on Friday.