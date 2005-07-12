Star Tracks - July 18, 2005
SHORT STORY
Britney Spears shows off her new, short do at the Malibu restaurant Moonshadows on Friday. The pop star's first child is due this fall.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Nicole Richie, in vintage Halston, and fiancé Adam "DJ A.M." Goldstein celebrate with her parents, Brenda and Lionel Richie, at their engagement party on Thursday. The bash was held at Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills home; guests included Lindsay Lohan, Nicky Hilton, Mischa Barton and Barton's ex, Brandon Davis.
BEN: A POTTER-HEAD
Newlyweds Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laze about in Vancouver on Thursday as Affleck gets a head start on the hot-off-the-presses Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
BEN'S GIRLS
Earlier in the week Jennifer Garner heads to dinner with her mother-in-law of two weeks, Chris Affleck, who was in town from Boston. Mom Affleck is reportedly "thrilled" about the actress's pregnancy, which is in its fourth month.
BOWLED OVER
Justin Timberlake rolls with it on Friday at a celebrity bowling tournament at Chicago's 10Pin lanes. The contest was part of 'NSync's three-day Challenge for the Children fund-raiser, the seventh of its kind organized by the band.
BEST COACH EVER
Soccer star David Beckham schools son Romeo, 2, in the fine art of "football" in Madrid on Wednesday. Romeo and brother Brooklyn, 6, joined their dad on the field after he practiced with his team, the Real Madrid.
APPLE BUGGY
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin takes baby Apple, his 14-month-old daughter with wife Gwyneth Paltrow, out for a stroll Friday in London.
AT HER CONVENIENCE
Kirsten Dunst makes a cigarette run at an L.A. convenience store Thursday. Nowhere to be seen: Her apparently on-again beau, Jake Gyllenhaal.
FAMILY OUTING
Heidi Klum, husband Seal and daughter Leni, 14 months, hit the road after shopping at Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Thursday. Klum is expecting her first child with Seal next month.
SHADY LADY
Nicole Richie cools off and avoids the spotlight from behind her oversized sunglasses while attending a Los Angeles fashion event Wednesday.