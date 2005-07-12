Star Tracks - July 15, 2005

IT'S THEIR PARTY

Credit: UPI Photo/Laura Cavanaugh /Landov

Unlike his Wedding Crashers character, Owen Wilson (with model "bridesmaids") is the guest of honor at the film's premiere in New York City on Wednesday.

SINGLED OUT

Credit: Garcia/X17

A back-on-the-market Mischa Barton lunches with a friend at The Ivy in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress recently split with Brandon Davis, her boyfriend of more than a year.

IN SYNC

Credit: Anna Pocaro/London

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey speak the same body language on the red carpet at ESPN's 13th Annual ESPY Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday. The couple were presenters at the ceremony, as were Oprah Winfrey, the cast of Entourage, Josh Lucas and other celebs.

BRIEF REMARKS

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Matthew Perry gets caught with his pants down while hosting the ESPY Awards. The ceremony, at which Lance Armstrong took home the award for best male athlete for the third year in a row, will air Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

BACKSTAGE PASS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Biel and Eva Mendes glam up the festivities at the ESPYs, where both actresses were presenters. Biel stars opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming action movie Stealth, while Mendes appears with Luke and Owen Wilson in The Wendell Baker Story.

FAMILY BUSINESS

Credit: Fernando Allende / NY Post / Splash

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones show a united front at the premiere screening of HBO's A Father ... A Son ...Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The documentary chronicles the relationship between Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas.

COFFEE MATE

Credit: X17

Take five: Lindsay Lohan breaks for a pick-me-up on the St. Paul, Minn., set of her movie A Prairie Home Companion on Tuesday.

SPANISH FLY

Credit: Alberto Ortega/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba glows at the Madrid premiere of The Fantastic 4 on Thursday. The globe-trotting actress will be busy through the fall – her third film this year, the scuba-diving thriller Into the Blue, opens Sept. 30.

MOD, MOD WORLD

Credit: Sam Wordley/Pacific Coast News

The flowing blonde hair's a giveaway: Underneath the helmet and aviator shades is Gwyneth Paltrow, riding her Vespa scooter in North London on Wednesday before heading to a Pilates class.

HEART-FELT

Credit: ANDREA RENAULT/GLOBE

A Matthew Williamson-clad Halle Berry turns heads at New York City's Times Square Studios on Wednesday, where she presented a $150,000 donation to the American Heart Association from Oral-B. Next up for the Oscar winner: She'll star in the thriller Perfect Stranger.

NO SCRUBS

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Zach Braff keeps his distance from a pair of errant tighty whities on the set of his upcoming comedy Fast Track in New York City on Tuesday. The actor was just nominated for an Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy for his NBC sitcom, Scrubs.

SLING OF THINGS

Credit: LIMELIGHT

Christina Aguilera heads to her doctor's office in Beverly Hills on Monday. The singer recently sliced two tendons in her hand on a piece of glass in her L.A. home and is wearing a cast to help alleviate the discomfort, her rep says.

