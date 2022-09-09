Gigi Hadid Goes Out in New York City, Plus Brad Pitt, Patrick Stewart, Avril Lavigne and More

01 of 98 Peace Keeper Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gigi Hadid shares good vibes while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

02 of 98 Black Tie Guy Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Brad Pitt attends the red carpet premiere of Blonde at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

03 of 98 Such Stars MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan make their arrival to Paramount+'s Star Trek Day at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

04 of 98 Magic Mic Mauricio Santana/Getty Avril Lavigne performs at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.

05 of 98 Listening In Audible Taylor Kitsch records his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ, which premieres next Thursday, Sept. 15.

06 of 98 So Much to Say Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide Jon Hamm stands tall at his Confess, Fletch premiere at the West Hollywood EDITION on Sept. 7.

07 of 98 It's a Date Neil Mockford/GC Images George and Amal Clooney have a glam date night at the Ticket to Paradise afterparty in London on Sept. 7.

08 of 98 On the Nose Jesse Grant/Getty Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks keep it coordinated at the Pinocchio world premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 7.

09 of 98 To a Tee MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com A solo Ben Affleck arrives at Burbank Airport in California on Sept. 7.

10 of 98 Quiet on the Set APEX / MEGA Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Eddie Murphy (not pictured) on the Los Angeles set of the latest Beverly Hills Cop on Sept. 7.

11 of 98 Photo Finish Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Blonde stars Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas bring the smiles for their film's Venice International Film Festival photo call on Sept. 8 in Italy.

12 of 98 No Sweat TheImageDirect.com Jared Leto makes a style statement on Sept. 7 while out in New York City.

13 of 98 Fashionable Friends Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Designer Christian Siriano is joined by pals Alicia Silverstone and Coco Rocha at his New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 7.

14 of 98 In Good Hands Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun with a faux King Kong at the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

15 of 98 Room to Grow Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Brie Larson joins the real-life stars of Disney+'s Growing Up at the series premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 7.

16 of 98 Game On Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K Simu Liu and Ronnie 2K, Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing at 2K, attend the NBA 2K23 launch event at Rolling Greens in L.A. on Sept. 7.

17 of 98 Sparkle Motion Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Meta Nicole Scherzinger attends the first ever mixed-reality drag show, Meta's Queens of the Metaverse, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 7.

18 of 98 Too Cool Jason Weiss/BFA Evan Mock, Alton Mason and Taylor Hill host an intimate dinner to celebrate AG's fall 2022 campaign in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 7.

19 of 98 Triple Threat HUGO PHILPOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have a ball on Sept. 7 at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise.

20 of 98 True Romance Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Hugh Jackman plants one on wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Son in Italy.

21 of 98 Blonde Ambition Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby get close at the premiere of The Son at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7.

22 of 98 International Love Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jonathan Scott steps out in support of Zooey Deschanel on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Dreamin' Wild in Italy.

23 of 98 What's Cookin? Gala Music and Isné Bobo Nuyent Snoop Dogg greets admirers over the weekend at his cookout, hosted by Gala Music, in Inglewood, California.

24 of 98 Walk the Walk SplashNews.com Tom Cruise arrives with a smile to an airport in northern England on Sept. 6.

25 of 98 Jet-Set Style Tyra Banks grabs her seat at the Marc Cain fashion show on Sept. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany.

26 of 98 Curtain Call Bruce Glikas/WireImage Lea Michele receives a standing ovation on Sept. 6 as she steps into the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl.

27 of 98 Layered Up Janet Jackson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Janet Jackson is all dressed up on Sept. 6 at the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards afterparty in N.Y.C., in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where she accepted the ICON of the Year award before performing at the afterparty.

28 of 98 Shore Thing Garrett Press/MEGA Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) ride some waves in Santa Barbara, California, together over Labor Day Weekend.

29 of 98 Bright Stuff John Salangsang/Shutterstock Queen Latifah has some fun with photographers on Sept. 6 at the End of the Road movie premiere in L.A.

30 of 98 Silk Sonic Robert Kamau/GC Images Regina Hall shines on Sept. 6 while out in N.Y.C.

31 of 98 On the Run Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Stanley Tucci hits the red carpet at the London premiere of See How They Run on Sept. 6.

32 of 98 Aussie Pride Gotham/GC Images Naomi Watts roots for fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios during his match against Karen Khachanov at the US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

33 of 98 Kiss Kiss Ana de Armas. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Ana de Armas greets photographers with a bacio as she arrives to the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

34 of 98 Mom and Me Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Chelsea and Hillary Clinton have some fun with host Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6 while visiting The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

35 of 98 Fine Print BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum rocks head-to-toe leopard print while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 6.

36 of 98 Dream Team Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph share a smooch on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

37 of 98 Happy to Be Here Francois G. Durand/Getty Thandiwe Newton smiles for the cameras on Sept. 6 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

38 of 98 Came to Play Joshua Sammer/Getty Prince Harry takes his turn at the mic on Sept. 6 at a press conference for next year's Invictus Games Dusseldorf in Germany.

39 of 98 London Law Dave Benett/Getty Iris Law shows off her so-cool style on Sept. 6 at a dinner to celebrate the launch of new wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss at The Twenty Two in London.

40 of 98 In the Genes Santiago Felipe/Getty Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy head to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. for a chat on Sept. 6.

41 of 98 Feeling Hi Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper arrival to the Sept. 6 taping of Good Morning America in New York City.

42 of 98 The Countdown Is On Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany.

43 of 98 Make It a Double Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

44 of 98 In Your Eyes Action Press/MediaPunch Rachel Brosnahan has a stare-down with photographers on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

45 of 98 The Walking Dead Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt get close at a photo call for Dead for a Dollar at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

46 of 98 Spin City Backgrid Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa go for a ride in New York City on Sept. 6.

47 of 98 Red Stripe Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tilda Swinton smiles at the photo call for The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

48 of 98 Cute Kiss Backgrid Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan and their dog make a happy trio during a Labor Day walk in N.Y.C.

49 of 98 Dream On James Veysey/Shutterstock Brett Morgen and Courtney Love hit the Moonage Daydream premiere in London on Sept. 5.

50 of 98 Beachy Keen Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Bethenny Frankel soaks up the unofficial end of summer on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 5.

51 of 98 Two Gorgeous Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Florence Pugh brings her grandmother to the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

52 of 98 Lady in Red Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan Markle beams on Sept. 5 while delivering the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England.

53 of 98 Triple Play Courtesy Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan hang with Jeremy Strong at the Academy Member Reception during the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

54 of 98 The Newlyweds Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Back from their wedding and honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll hand-in-hand at the Malibu Chili Cookoff on Sept. 4.

55 of 98 Black Tie Beautiful Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

56 of 98 Big Winner Amy Sussman/Getty Colman Domingo celebrates his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy win for his role on Euphoria backstage at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

57 of 98 Host with the Most Paras Griffin/Getty Host Anthony Anderson hits the stage at The Headies, a celebration of Afrobeats and African music and culture, in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

58 of 98 No Worries David Fisher/Shutterstock The stars of Don't Worry Darling — Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde — arrive for the film's photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

59 of 98 Hands On Vivien Killilea/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Anne Hathaway share a hug at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

60 of 98 Stage Right Theo Wargo/Getty Tyler, the Creator gets the crowd going during the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 3.

61 of 98 Cool Down Theo Wargo/Getty Also performing at the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend, Bad Bunny, who takes a seat on Sept. 4.

62 of 98 Take a Bite Vivien Killilea/Getty Straight from the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, Cate Blanchett arrives at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3 to receive the silver medallion.

63 of 98 All Dressed Up Emma McIntyre/Getty Cobra Kai stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio hang at the Netflix Creative Arts Emmy Awards afterparty in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

64 of 98 Hug It Out Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken Retta and Kal Penn share a warm embrace while watching the US Open tennis action from the Heineken Suite at the USTA National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

65 of 98 Set the Tone Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Peta Murgatroyd showcases her enviable abs in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

66 of 98 Sign of the Times Mat Hayward/Getty Gavin Rossdale makes his mark on some show posters on Sept. 3 at the Pain in the Grass music festival presented by 99.9 KISW at White River Ampitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

67 of 98 N.Y.C. Gal Robert Kamau/GC Zendaya is seen in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Sept. 3.

68 of 98 Peace Girl W.Norman / BACKGRID Jameela Jamil is spotted out in London's Soho neighborhood after a visit to the supermarket on Sept. 3.

69 of 98 Strike a Pose Joshua Sammer/Getty for Superbloom Rita Ora performs onstage at the SUPERBLOOM Festival on Sept. 3 in Munich, Germany.

70 of 98 Dapper Dude John Phillips/Getty Brendan Fraser attends the photo call for The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 in Italy.

71 of 98 All Smiles Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Pedro Pascal attends the Argentina, 1985 red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

72 of 98 Girls' Night Out Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty for Miu Miu Natasha Lyonne, Katherine Waterston, Janicza Bravo and Kelsey Lu attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

73 of 98 Getting Close Wagner Meier/Getty Jason Derulo performs with a dancer at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

74 of 98 Seeing Sigourney Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Sigourney Weaver attends the photo call for Master Gardner at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

75 of 98 Belting a Song Marcus Ingram/Getty Erykah Badu performs onstage during The Black Academy of Arts & Letters 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas on Sept. 2 in Dallas.

76 of 98 Shades of Cool Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Chloë Sevigny attends the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

77 of 98 Playful Castmates Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Taylor Russell, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet attend the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

78 of 98 Wild West Vivien Killilea/Getty Anne Hathaway dresses for the scenery at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2.

79 of 98 Hello Again Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Cate Blanchett arrives at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

80 of 98 Guitar Hero Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile performs on NBC's Today show in New York City on Sept. 2.

81 of 98 Turn About Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Stop and go! Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell have fun with fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

82 of 98 Ciao, Bella! Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Also at the Bones & All premiere in Venice on Sept. 2, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

83 of 98 Talk of the Ton David Fisher/Shutterstock Bridgerton's Simone Ashley goes high-fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

84 of 98 Take the Cake Tony Tran Cassie celebrates her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas with husband Alex Fine and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq (not pictured).

85 of 98 Game On Gunther Campine/Prime Video Russell Wilson teams up with Prime Video to showcase the Prime Ball, a new football inspired by the Amazon Smile to be used during Thursday Night Football this season.

86 of 98 Morning Glory Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Idris Elba sits down for a chat on This Morning in London on Sept. 2.

87 of 98 Pop Star MediaPunch/Shutterstock Kat Graham strikes a cute pose while making her way to Good Morning America on Sept. 1. in N.Y.C.

88 of 98 No Limit North Woods/Backgrid Rihanna steps out for a solo dinner in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

89 of 98 Smooth Sailing Dominique Charriau/WireImage Timothée Chalamet makes his arrival to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

90 of 98 Easy Breezy Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa make it a date in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

91 of 98 Dog Days The Image Direct Julianna Margulies takes her dog for a walk around New York City on Aug. 31.

92 of 98 Wrapped Up Rick Kern/Getty Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Road Trip tour at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1.

93 of 98 Perfect Pairing Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA Tennis icon Billie Jean King and groundbreaking Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider get together at the US Open Pride Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1.

94 of 98 Standing Tall Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith looks like a work of art on Sept. 1 at the Bardo premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

95 of 98 Serious Statement Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tessa Thompson commands attention on Sept. 1 at the premiere of Bardo during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

96 of 98 Let's Talk MEGA Kim Kardashian takes a call while outside an office building in L.A. on Sept. 1.

97 of 98 Orange You Glad? Dave Benett/Getty A bright John Boyega attends the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 1.