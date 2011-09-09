Star Tracks: Friday, September 9, 2011

LAPPING IT UP

Emma Watson perfectly perches herself on boyfriend Johnny Simmons's lap Friday while dining al fresco in New York.

PICK ME UP!

Fitness runs in the family! Kendra Wilkinson supports her little strongman, 20-month old Hank Jr., as he climbs around a Los Angeles park on Thursday.

ON HOME TURF

Ryan Gosling makes a stylish arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday, where the Canadian actor will attend the Toronto International Film Festival in support of his films, Drive and The Ides of March.

CROWN AND GOWN

After gushing over fellow fashionista Jessica Simpson, Nicole Richie puts her boho hostess hat on for Fashion's Night Out Los Angeles Thursday at the Beverly Center mall. a

SIGNATURE STYLE

Also at Fashion's Night Out: Lauren Conrad, who positively beams while meeting fans Thursday at an L.A.-area Nordstrom, where she promoted her new contemporary line, Paper Crown.

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren let big sis Honor, 3, take the lead Thursday during a family stroll (sans newborn daughter Haven) in Santa Monica, Calif.

BAG LADY

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff puts her pregnancy workouts into practice, single-handedly lifting some new gear during a shopping excursion in L.A. on Thursday.

PEACE OUT

He comes in peace! Justin Bieber flashes a smile on the way to grab a slice of pizza Thursday in New York City.

SHORE BEAUTY

Jenny McCarthy phones it in while flaunting her fab bikini body Thursday in Malibu.

MOVING TARGET

Say cheese! Angelina Jolie puts on a happy face for fans Thursday while out and about in London.

CRADLE OF LOVE

Following her L.A. debut, Victoria Beckham brings her greatest accessory – 8-week-old daughter Harper Seven – to New York Thursday for Fashion Week.

SPECTATOR SPORT

Flanked by pals LaLa Anthony and Ciara, newlywed Kim Kardashian cheers girlfriend Serena Williams to victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during the U.S. Open on Thursday.

SHE'S A DOLL

Katie Holmes keeps a loving hand on 5-year-old daughter Suri – who holds on tight to a loved one of her own – while enjoying the warm weather Thursday in New York.

IN LIVING COLOR

After gushing over Emma Stone, it seems Jim Carrey's got a new passion: graffiti! The actor colors himself happy on Thursday, spray-painting the exterior of his New York City abode.

A FASHIONABLE LIFE

Hair today, gone tomorrow! A back-to-bob Vanessa Hudgens gets Fashion's Night Out started early with a stylish stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

HAPPY TRAVELERS

How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan goes hip to hip with adorable daughter, Satyana, 2, on Thursday while out and about in Brentwood, Calif.

