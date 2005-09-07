Star Tracks - Friday, September 9, 2005
SQUEEZE PLAY
Jennifer Lopez has been playing faithful fan at husband Marc Anthony's concerts all summer, but the tables were turned at the New York City premiere of Lopez's movie An Unfinished Life on Wednesday. In the drama, Lopez plays a working-class woman who moves in with her estranged stepfather, played by Robert Redford.
HEAVEN SENT
A solo Reese Witherspoon, glowing in a dress by Monique Lhuillier, greets fans outside the Hollywood premiere of Just Like Heaven on Thursday, a day before daughter Ava's sixth birthday. And while mom was working the crowd, husband Ryan Phillippe was filming Flags of our Fathers in Iceland.
EARLY RETIREMENT
Destiny's Child take the stage for one of the last times and perform some of their early hits for a screaming crowd at Thursday's 2005 Fashion Rocks show at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The trio, who have been together for six years, announced in June that they would go their separate ways on Sept. 10.
GOTH ROCK
Billy Idol and Lisa Marie Presley perform the spiky-haired singer's hit "White Wedding" at the Fashion Rocks show. Proceeds from the concert, which airs Friday on CBS, will go to Hurricane Katrina relief.
FASHION FORWARD
Gwen Stefani, dressed head-to-toe in her own L.A.M.B. clothing line, heads out to the Fashion Rocks afterparty on Thursday. The singer, who also performed, will close Fashion Week on Sept. 16 with her Spring 2006 collection.
ON THE BALL
Nick Lachey puts pen to pigskin for fans at the 2005 NFL Kickoff Celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday. On Saturday, sports-fan Lachey made his first on-air appearance as a correspondent for ESPN's College GameDay football show.
LOVE ALL
Nicole Kidman keeps her fingers crossed during Wednesday's tense U.S. Open women's quarterfinals match, in which Russian Elena Dementieva upset top-ranked Lindsay Davenport. The actress, who has been a courtside fixture all week, stayed on with the 20,000-strong crowd to catch Andre Agassi's thrilling victory over breakout star James Blake.
EASY RIDER
Brad Pitt ponies up in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday, where he is prepping for his title role in The Assassination of Jesse James (the actor is also sporting dyed hair and facial scruff to play the infamous outlaw).
POP STAR
Kirsten Dunst puts her John Hancock on a jeroboam of Champagne while attending a publicity event for Cameron Crowe's Elizabethtown in Paris on Wednesday.
SUNSHINE DAY
In New York, Dunst's beau Jake Gyllenhaal spends Wednesday with his other favorite lady – sister Maggie. The siblings are back in the States after a whirlwind week at the Venice Film Festival (which Dunst also attended), where Jake promoted Brokeback Mountain and Proof.
UMBRELLA PLAN
Shopping in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday, Mary-Kate Olsen got some protection – via an umbrella held by her bodyguard – from the surrounding paparazzi. M-K's sister Ashley followed close behind.