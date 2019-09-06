Katie Holmes & Co. Head to Fashion Week, Plus Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & More

Elie's A-list
Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chanel Iman, Katie Holmes and Jamie Chung score front-row seats at the Elie Tahari fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
Happy Camper
Orlando Bloom smiles for the cameras on Thursday while leaving his New York City hotel.
Lunch Bunch
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby head to lunch in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Arms Wide Open
Val Chmerkovskiy strikes a pose on Thursday during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.
Dog Days
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on a max-bone leash on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Tennis Takeover
Shakira and Gerard Piqué cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Backstage Bonus
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka bring their delighted daughter Harper backstage to meet Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman at The Music Box Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Touchup Time
Rachel Brosnahan cools down with a small fan while her hair and makeup get the finishing touches on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Style Maven
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks flawless as she steps out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
Head for the Hills
A shirtless Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin walk hand-in-hand after an afternoon hike in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.
Happy Hustler
Constance Wu guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Catching Up
Bradley Cooper heads to brunch with pal and Hangover director Todd Phillips on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Bronzed Beauty
Sofia Richie rocks a sleek high ponytail at the Abyss by Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on Wednesday in L.A.
Repping Wu
RZA arrives at the N.Y.C. Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere on Wednesday.
On the Move
Katharine McPhee runs errands on Wednesday in West Hollywood wearing a crop top, maxi skirt and sneakers.
Lady in Leather
Stella Maxwell strikes a pose at the H&M Studio: A/W 2019 event on Wednesday at 632 Hudson Street in N.Y.C.
Fashion Forward
Katie Holmes wears a black lace dress and an oversize blazer at the Zimmermann dinner and store party to kick off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Art Meets Tech
Kate Hudson shines in blue at the U.S. premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, presented by LACMA and Snapchat, on Wednesday in L.A.
Two of a Kind
Hilary Duff and fiancé Matthew Koma walk hand-in-hand while out in L.A. on Tuesday.
Dark Angel
Alicia Vikander loads up on leather in a Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton look at the LVMH Young Fashion Designer Prize ceremony on Wednesday in Paris.
Show Your Support
John Legend advocates for musicians’ fair pay at the Recording Academy L.A. Chapter’s Member Celebration on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Women's World
Casey Wilson, Katie Aselton and June Diane Raphael pose together at the release of Raphael’s new book, Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World, on Wednesday at The Jane Club in L.A.
So Sweet
Nicky Hilton Rothschild kicks off New York Fashion Week early with her Nicky Hilton x French Sole collaboration launch on Wednesday at her home in N.Y.C.
On the Scent
Zendaya promotes Lancôme’s latest fragrance on Wednesday night during an appearance at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C.
Boys' Night
Ashley Walters and Drake buddy up on Wednesday night at the London premiere of Top Boy.
Running Late
Maggie Gyllenhaal leans in on Tuesday during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Ladies Who Lunch
Brie and Nikki Bella get all dressed up on Wednesday for a Couture Council luncheon honoring Christian Louboutin at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Sneak Peek
Emma Thompson steps out in full character as Baroness while shooting scenes for Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella in London.
Blossoming Bromance
Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness hit the U.S. Open together on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Having a Think
Tom Hiddleston keeps his cool on Tuesday while watching Johanna Konta take on Elina Svitolina during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.
Love All
Jameela Jamil and longtime love James Blake cuddle up as they watch Serena Williams take on Qiang Wang during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Screen Time
Zachary Quinto and Donal Brophy attend a special screening of The Goldfinch, hosted by Bergdorf Goodman and Warner Bros., at Cinema 123 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Hip-Hop History
Shameik Moore throws up the Wu-Tang sign during his visit to Build Series to discuss Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Tuesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make their way to dinner in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday.
Spin It
Mark Ronson turns tables on Tuesday at Meet Me in the Bathroom: At the Hole in N.Y.C.
Raising Awareness
Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti attend the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Light It Blue event to kick off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.
Set Sightings
Rachel Brosnahan rehearses for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Say Cheese!
Christian Borle, director Michael Mayer, Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff snap a group picture at a photo call for the new production of Little Shop of Horrors on Tuesday at Common Ground in N.Y.C.
Set It Up
Mariska Hargitay wears a pretty pink dress while on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Low-Key Look
Lucy Hale keeps it casual and comfortable in leggings and a tank top on Tuesday for a gas station run in Los Angeles.
Playing in Paradise
Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer celebrate the actor’s 38th birthday in Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.
Football Fanatic
Ed Sheeran celebrates as Jordan Roberts of Ipswich Town scores the winning goal during the Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur U-21 game in England on Tuesday.
Spooky Session
Bill Hader and Cara Delevingne gather around the campfire with host Jimmy Fallon for a round of “Real Scary Stories” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Man of the Hour
Honoree David Beckham, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday night.
Her Type
Saweetie closes out Labor Day Weekend at Daylight Beach Club with a surprise performance with boyfriend and Migos rapper Quavo in Las Vegas.
Shoulder On
Also at Tuesday night’s awards, Kylie Minogue.