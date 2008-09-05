Star Tracks - Friday, September 5, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

RAISE THE ROOF

Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty

Mary-Kate Olsen is game for a night of music and fashion, scoping out the scene during a Dazed amp Confused magazine party at MINI Rooftop, a loft space in New York City, on Thursday. The bash also featured a concert by indie rockers MGMT.

2 of 16

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: INF

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, Zuma Nesta Rock, Gwen Stefani is out running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

3 of 16

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Are they friends or frenemies? America Ferrera and Lindsay Lohan continue to have a great time on the set of Ugly Betty Thursday in New York City. Lohan will appear in five episodes of the ABC hit, which returns on Sept. 25.

4 of 16

FASHION PLATES

Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty

Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe celebrates her new Bravo show, The Rachel Zoe Project, with a champagne toast – and her gorgeous client Kate Hudson – on the roof of New York's Gramercy Park Hotel on Thursday.

5 of 16

TUG OF WAR

Credit: Deryck Lewis/WireImage

Jeremy Piven gets touchy-feely with his RocknRolla director Guy Ritchie during a screening Thursday at the Toronto Film Festival.

6 of 16

IN THE RED

Credit: RAM/Fame Pictures

Though the new 90210 is getting lukewarm reviews, returning star Shannen Doherty can still turn heads, making a sultry stop at the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York City.

7 of 16

HAVING A BALL

Credit: On Location News

She may be training for Dancing With the Stars, but Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor has found a happy medium, combining her primary passion (volleyball!) with her glitzy new gig during a video shoot Thursday on the Santa Monica beach.

8 of 16

LATE ESCAPE

Credit: Flynet

Always the gentleman, Prince Harry leads ladylove Chelsy Davy through the crowd outside London's Boujis nightclub Thursday, after a posh night out together.

9 of 16

LADIES NIGHT

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

The women of The Women – (from left) Jada Pinkett Smith, Annette Bening, Debra Messing, Meg Ryan and Eva Mendes – reunite on the red carpet for a little female bonding Thursday at the comedy's premiere at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. "It was so fun and liberating not to have any testosterone around," Messing told PEOPLE of working with her female costars. "It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

10 of 16

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

Credit: INF

Rihanna is all business in her blazer-and-miniskirt ensemble as she heads into New York's Radio City Music Hall Thursday to rehearse for the 5th annual Fashion Rocks concert, airing Sept. 9 on CBS.

11 of 16

HOST WITH THE MOST

Credit: Phil McCarten/Reuters/ Landov

English actor-comedian Russell Brand has gone Hollywood – literally! The host of this year's MTV Video Music Awards happily poses with Christina Aguilera and rapper T.I. during a news conference to preview the upcoming awards show, which airs Sept. 7.

12 of 16

VESTED INTEREST

Credit: Ramey

Madonna makes a wild and woolly fashion statement after working out Thursday at a London gym. Earlier this week, the singer (whose Sticky and Sweet tour continues through Europe) accompanied husband Guy Ritchie to the premiere of his crime caper Rocknrolla.

13 of 16

FASHIONABLE FACE-OFF

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

It's good to be Ms. Tyra! The America's Next Top Model host celebrates being a Harper's Bazaar cover girl at a New York City bash on Wednesday, the same day her show returned for its 11th cycle.

14 of 16

SIDE SHOW

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

Mariah Carey offers up a dazzling smile outside of New York's Radio City Music Hall Wednesday night. The singer is slated to perform at the 5th annual Fashion Rocks event.

15 of 16

DOUBLING UP

Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty

Behind this suitcase...a star! Comparing his mini keepsake to the real thing, Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel enjoys one stellar moment Thursday as he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

16 of 16

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFXonline

Kirsten Dunst hits the street Wednesday for lunch at L.A. restaurant Ammo and a stroll with her pooch. The actress recently made tongues wag when she stepped out two nights in a row with Drew Barrymore's ex Justin Long.

