Star Tracks: Friday, September 4, 2009
TOUR DE FORCE
Sure, her Sticky amp Sweet Tour just wrapped up in Tel Aviv but Madonna is still touring the Middle East – as a spectator! On Thursday, the pop superstar checked out the sights in Petra, Jordan, alongside manager Guy Oseary (not pictured).
WALK THE LINE
Look who's rocking the catwalk! Jessica Simpson struts her stuff during the Ozlem Suer runway show at the Porte de Versailles in Paris on Friday.
GOING GREEK
Rumer Willis finds a strong supporter in mom Demi Moore Thursday during the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Sorority Row at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood. The horror flick hits theaters Sept. 11.
OUT TO LUNCH
Back from Australia, Pink enjoys the afternoon – and a lunch date – with on-again hubby Carey Hart at Mel's Drive-In Thursday in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Next up, the singer is expected to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 13.
AN ARRESTING MOMENT
Relax – he's not in trouble! Mickey Rourke enjoys some fresh air and a laugh with a British police officer after playfully giving himself up outside a London nightclub on Thursday.
SUIT HERSELF
Susan Sarandon slips into character – thanks to her gray flannel suit and glasses – while filming the Jack Kevorkian biopic, You Don't Know Jack, Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The actress plays Janet Good, an associate of the doctor (played by Al Pacino), in the made-for-TV movie.
BACK IN ACTION
After skipping town for a weekend getaway last month, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and wife Rebecca Gayheart stop to shop at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
HEAD CASE
A wigged-out Jamie-Lynn Sigler makes a minor adjustment to her temporary head piece Thursday while filming a scene for her guest stint on Ugly Betty in New York City.
SITTING PRETTY
She may be in New York on business – promoting her new show, Melrose Place – but Ashlee Simpson-Wentz still makes time for fashion, enjoying a sneak preview of Piperlime's new wares at the online retailer's showroom on Thursday.
OMG, FLOWERS!
Ashton Kutcher has a floral freakout Thursday, appearing to be in a bouquet-induced panic while shooting scenes for his romantic comedy, Valentine's Day, in Los Angeles.
CITY SLICKER
Samantha's back! Kim Cattrall sticks to the script, looking chic as she reports to the set while shooting the sequel to Sex and the City: The Movie Thursday in New York.
LITE DELIGHTS
LeAnn Rimes, who announced plans to divorce Dean Sheremet, treats herself to an organic meal Thursday at one of her favorite restaurants, Kreation Kafe, in Santa Monica, Calif.
ROCK FOR A CAUSE
Performing his own hits and a few covers, Kid Rock headlines the Music Has Power charity concert benefiting the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function at New York City's Terminal 5 on Wednesday.
FIERCE LEADER
With boyfriend Djimon Hounsou, Kimora Lee Simmons leaves her 9-year-old daughter Ming's soccer practice in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Little sis Aoki, 7, was also on hand, as the Baby Phat CEO Tweeted, giving her older sibling a "pep talk" before hitting the field.
REPORTING FOR DUTY
Nicolas Cage says Buongiorno to his fans as he arrives Wednesday at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice, Italy, to promote his latest flick, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, at the Venice Film Festival.