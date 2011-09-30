Star Tracks: Friday, September 30, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

FRENCH DRESSING

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Mary-Kate Olsen leads the way for an all-business Ashley as the dynamic duo heads to a Thursday evening fête during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

LIFE AQUATIC

Credit: INF

Kim Kardashian accompanies sister Kourtney and 21-month-old nephew Mason to visit the sea mammals Thursday at an aquarium in Mystic, Conn.

3 of 15

SPOOKY SPIRIT

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

Heidi Klum and husband Seal strike a series of silly poses Thursday while getting an early start on their Halloween celebrations at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SUIT YOURSELF

Credit: Splash News Online

Stepping out sans his , David Arquette makes a colorful exit from an L.A. dance studio Thursday after rehearsing with DWTS partner Kym Johnson.

Advertisement

5 of 15

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/AP

Nick Lachey collects school supplies from fans while serving as co-host of the Today show Thursday alongside Hoda Kotb in New York.

6 of 15

BALTI-MORE PLEASE!

Credit: INF

Maybe he's a Cal Ripkin fan! A scruffy and sexy Robert Pattinson heads for the tarmac Thursday at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ARM-Y OF ONE

Credit: Ramey

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum muscles his way around Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

FLIGHT PATTERN

Credit: Flynet

Sporting a trench coat and patterned leggings, Rachel McAdams makes a low-key arrival at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SPANISH FLY

Credit: Eduardo Parra/WireImage

Continuing his whirlwind promo tour, Taylor Lautner melts hearts on the red carpet during the Madrid premiere of Abduction in Spain on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WET DRESSING

Credit: Splash News Online

A day after riding into battle on horseback, Kristen Stewart channels her softer side Thursday as the heroine of her new film, Snow White and the Huntsman, in Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

KEEPING IT 'GANGSTER'

Credit: X17online

After premiering The Ides of March, it's back to work for Ryan Gosling, who strikes another picture-perfect pose Thursday on the L.A. set of The Gangster Squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HAUTE COUPLE

Credit: Joseph Kerlakian/Startraks

Budding beauty mogul Salma Hayek sizzles alongside husband François-Henri Pinault Thursday at the Balenciaga Spring 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

DADDY DUTY

Credit: Splash News Online

Also in Paris: Orlando Bloom, who keeps a protective hold on his jet-setting 8-month-old son Flynn on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BLACK OUT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Leaving her tiny twosome at home, Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her stylish sidewalk strut Thursday in New York's West Village neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BRIGHT SMILE

Credit: Fame

After speaking about her struggle with depression, Kirsten Dunst positively beams on Thursday outside BBC Radio Studios in London, where she spoke about her latest film Melancholia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff