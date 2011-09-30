Star Tracks: Friday, September 30, 2011
FRENCH DRESSING
Mary-Kate Olsen leads the way for an all-business Ashley as the dynamic duo heads to a Thursday evening fête during Paris Fashion Week.
LIFE AQUATIC
Kim Kardashian accompanies sister Kourtney and 21-month-old nephew Mason to visit the sea mammals Thursday at an aquarium in Mystic, Conn.
SPOOKY SPIRIT
Heidi Klum and husband Seal strike a series of silly poses Thursday while getting an early start on their Halloween celebrations at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
SUIT YOURSELF
CROWD PLEASER
Nick Lachey collects school supplies from fans while serving as co-host of the Today show Thursday alongside Hoda Kotb in New York.
BALTI-MORE PLEASE!
Maybe he's a Cal Ripkin fan! A scruffy and sexy Robert Pattinson heads for the tarmac Thursday at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
ARM-Y OF ONE
Magic Mike star Channing Tatum muscles his way around Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Sporting a trench coat and patterned leggings, Rachel McAdams makes a low-key arrival at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.
SPANISH FLY
Continuing his whirlwind promo tour, Taylor Lautner melts hearts on the red carpet during the Madrid premiere of Abduction in Spain on Thursday.
WET DRESSING
A day after riding into battle on horseback, Kristen Stewart channels her softer side Thursday as the heroine of her new film, Snow White and the Huntsman, in Wales.
KEEPING IT 'GANGSTER'
After premiering The Ides of March, it's back to work for Ryan Gosling, who strikes another picture-perfect pose Thursday on the L.A. set of The Gangster Squad.
HAUTE COUPLE
Budding beauty mogul Salma Hayek sizzles alongside husband François-Henri Pinault Thursday at the Balenciaga Spring 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week.
DADDY DUTY
Also in Paris: Orlando Bloom, who keeps a protective hold on his jet-setting 8-month-old son Flynn on Thursday.
BLACK OUT
Leaving her tiny twosome at home, Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her stylish sidewalk strut Thursday in New York's West Village neighborhood.
BRIGHT SMILE
After speaking about her struggle with depression, Kirsten Dunst positively beams on Thursday outside BBC Radio Studios in London, where she spoke about her latest film Melancholia.