Star Tracks - Friday, September 30, 2005
BIRTHDAY LOOT
Hilary Duff checks out one of her cuddlier gifts – a "Happy Birthday"-singing Furby – at her 18th-birthday bash at Hollywood's Club Mood on Wednesday. She also received a Louis Vuitton jewelry case from boyfriend Joel Madden. "It's so beautiful," she told PEOPLE. "I'm scared to put anything in it!"
TAKING THE CAKE
With a helping hand from mom Gerda, Charlize Theron celebrates Thursday after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I had big dreams when I came here, but this is an incredibly amazing gift," the Oscar-winning actress told cheering fans. "Two cherries on top of the cake."
ON THE BLOCK
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony make a glamorous pair at Macy's Passport Gala in Santa Monica. Mrs. Anthony (along with Pete Sampras and Sharon Stone) was a celebrity auctioneer at the fashion event Thursday, which in past years has raised more than $20 million for local AIDS charities.
BLUE CRUSH
Jessica Alba walks tall Thursday in New York City on her way to CBS's The Early Show. Of filming her diving-adventure film Into the Blue, the actress told anchor Hannah Storm, "Giant, wild sharks (were) around us all the time throughout the entire movie."
PUTTING AROUND
Shia LaBeouf and Amanda Bynes give a new meaning to "golf swing" Thursday while co-hosting MTV'S Total Request Live in New York City. LaBeouf plays an underdog golfer in the movie The Greatest Game Ever Played.
MAMA'S GIRL
Sixteen days after giving birth to son Henry, Heidi Klum has a play date with 16-month-old daughter Leni at a park near their Bel-Air home.
MILITARY MAN
George Clooney gets in character on the Los Angeles set of his movie The Good German on Wednesday. In the film, directed by Clooney's longtime collaborator Steven Soderbergh, Clooney plays an American in postwar Berlin opposite costars Cate Blanchett and Tobey Maguire.
MY 'PRECIOUS'
Ashanti kicks up her heels at the launch of her new perfume, Precious Jewel by Ashanti, in New York City on Wednesday. The fragrance will be available at Wal-Mart stores this month and at other retailers in October.
EQUAL FOOTING
Onscreen sisters Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz flash smiles at the Beverly Hills premiere of their movie In Her Shoes on Wednesday. They play sisters who bond with their grandmother (Shirley MacLaine). "Working with Toni and working with Shirley was great," says Diaz. "They're actors that you could trust."
DOWNTOWN GIRL
Lindsay Lohan mixes glam and Vans on the set of her her new music video, "Confessions of a Broken Heart," in New York City on Wednesday. The single is about Lohan's tense relationship with her jailed father, Michael.
IF THE SHOE FITS ...
Sienna Miller puts her best foot forward Wednesday, trying on a pair of stiletto ankle boots during a trip to Milan's Cesare Paciotti store. The actress is in Italy's design capital for Fashion Week.