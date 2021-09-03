Kristen Stewart Playfully Poses at Venice Film Festival, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Kloots and More

Clownin' Around

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Solo Stroll

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.

New Music

Credit: Julia Pagano

Amazon Music hosts Imagine Dragon's Mercury: Act 1 album release livestream on a Brooklyn rooftop Sept. 2. 

From the Heart

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 3 in N.Y.C.

Film Buffs

Credit: Paul Best/Getty

Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan attend the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Telluride, Colorado.

Getting In on the Fun

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin joins the photographers at the photocall for the film Dune during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Street Style

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Meghan King looks chic in her LULUSIMONSTUDIO collab tee as she stops by an office for a meeting on Sept. 2.

Casual Cute

Credit: Splash News Online

Cynthia Erivo sports jeans and a tee during day two of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

The Boys are Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Antony Starr is seen dressed as his character Homelander on the set of The Boys in Toronto on Sept. 1.

Venice Views

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose on the red carpet for the film The Hand of God during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Birthday Bash

Credit: Courtesy

David, Victoria and Harper Beckham pose with birthday boy Romeo for his 19th birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami on Sept. 1.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Sipa USA

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch hit The Power of the Dog red carpet on Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival. 

Speed Racer

Credit: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Sir Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the track at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands on Sept. 2.

Couple Goals

Credit: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.

Fashion Statement

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Stacked Cast

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.

Stunning Starlet

Credit: IPA/Splash

Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy. 

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux is spotted on the set of The White House Plumbers in Upstate New York on Aug. 31.

Prince Charming & Cinderella

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Cinderella Miami premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Sept. 1.

Co-star Love

Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish embrace at the photocall for the film The Card Counter during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Summer Jam Prep

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard are seen during rehearsals for the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Sept. 1.

Cutest Couple

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/getty

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren embrace on the red carpet for the film Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Italy.

Home Sweet Home

Credit: The image Direct

Simu Liu promotes his new movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his hometown of Toronto on Sept. 1.

In Character

Credit: The Image Direct

Carey Mulligan is spotted heading to the set of She Said in Yonkers, New York on Aug. 31. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty

Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni poses for photographers after receiving a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, following the the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1.

Big Fans

Credit: Courtesy

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the LAFC game together.

Denim Darling 

Credit: Tom Nook / MEGA

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in jeans and a pullover sweater for a studio visit on Aug. 31 in West Hollywood. 

Prepare For Take-Off

Credit: Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving at the Venice airport after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Aug. 31. 

Sparkle & Shine

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sofia Vergara strikes a pose at the America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere on Aug. 31 in Hollywood. 

Fan Favorite 

Credit: Joel C Ryan/AP/Shutterstock

Jury president Bong Joon Ho poses at the photo call for the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice. 

Sporty Style

Credit: Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a two-piece tennis set on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

'Love' To See It

Credit: Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson looks on at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Ready to Groove

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Val Chmerkovskiy arrives at rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars on Aug. 31 in L.A. 

Festival Fun 

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Kirsten Dunst waves hello as she arrives at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice. 

Going Up

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Gayle King and Drew Barrymore go for a ride on the ferris wheel in Times Square on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Festival Fashion

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Penélope Cruz arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a white jacket and matching skirt on Aug. 31 in Italy.

Set Style

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicole Ari Parker looks stunning in pink while filming And Just Like That on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

New York Moment

Credit: Backgrid

Mila Kunis hails a cab with co-star Justine Lupe while shooting the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

Venice Views

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Italy.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Hudson makes a grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at Hotel Excelsior in Venice on Aug. 30.

Baby Blues

Credit: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Also arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice on Aug. 30: January Jones looks stunning in blue.

Love to L.A.

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Billie Eilish sports short hair and wears all black to her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles worldwide premiere at The Grove on Aug. 30 in L.A.

Hometown Hero

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

New York native Awkwafina arrives at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Regal Union Square in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

Golfing for Good

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Chris Tucker hits the green at The Chris Tucker Foundation's 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Eagles Landing Country Club on Aug. 30 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Premiere Pair

Credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Cinderella L.A. premiere: Billy Porter dons a stunning black-and-white ensemble. 

Big Heart

Credit: Photopix/GC Images

Vin Diesel sends love as he walks through Venice, Italy on Aug. 31.

Theater Buffs

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis attend a performance of the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation's production of A Brave New World, in memory of patron Helen McCrory, on Aug. 30 in London.

Big Win

Credit: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the first round of the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

Jump for Joy

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Katie Thurston visits the IHG Hotels & Resorts' Tennis in Wonderland room at the Kimpton Hotel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

Read All About It

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Padma Lakshmi signs her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela outside NBC Studios in New York City on Aug. 30.

Smile for the Cameras

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Offset and Cardi B greet fans at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City's Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media's IPO on Aug. 30.

Spin Cycle

Credit: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead take a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 30.

Bundled Buds

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Abigail Spencer and Josh Radnor buddy up on Aug. 28 as Cinespia holds a screening of Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. 

Looking Up

Credit: Courtesy

Kandi Burruss celebrates on Aug. 30 after joining the producing team of Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man in N.Y.C.

All Hail

Credit: Instarimages.com

Doja Cat goes regal on Aug. 30 while arriving in Venice, Italy.

Canal Cuddles

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cozy on a gondola in Venice on August 30. 

Side 'Hustle'

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Adam Sandler is seen filming a scene for Netflix's film Hustle on August 27 in Philadelphia. 

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy a night out at L'Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 29. 

Taking the 'Leed' 

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Post Malone takes the stage during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 on August 29 in Bramham Park, U.K. 

Get Out the Vote

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

New dad Ludacris performs during a march advocating for voting rights in Atlanta on August 28. 

Mellow Yellow 