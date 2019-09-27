Katie Holmes Keeps Up Her Style Streak in N.Y.C., Plus Gigi & Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 27, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 83

Style Files

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes continues her glamorous week of New York City outings in a blue suit on Thursday.

2 of 83

Off the Cuff

Pierre Suu/Getty

Olivia Culpo and Tyga have a moment on Thursday at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week. 

3 of 83

Doubled Up

Pierre Suu/Getty

Gigi and Bella Hadid goof off backstage on Thursday at the Off-White fashion show in Paris.

4 of 83

Water Works

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Gwen Stefani dazzles in an ice blue gown at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on Thursday night.

5 of 83

Taking a Stance

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Joining her at the Gala for the Global Ocean, Nicole Kidman. 

6 of 83

World Views

Theo Wargo/Getty

Janelle Monáe speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

7 of 83

New York Minute

Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson almost blends in with the crowd on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

8 of 83

On the Dot

Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat about her career on Thursday during Advertising Week in New York City.

9 of 83

Photo Fun

Courtesy

The ladies of TLC — Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins — go backstage with the female stars of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway in N.Y.C.

10 of 83

Costar Candid

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm arrive at the premiere of Lucy in the Sky on Wednesday at the Darryl Zanuck Theater at Fox Studios in L.A.

11 of 83

Street Snaps

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay poses for a selfie with a fan while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

12 of 83

Hot Mama

The Image Direct

Jessica Simpson shows off her post-baby body in a fitted black dress as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

13 of 83

Wonder Women

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and honoree Elizabeth Banks attend the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

14 of 83

#EndGunViolence

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Common speaks at the National Rally to End Gun Violence on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

15 of 83

Shop 'Til You Drop

SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara strikes a playful pose during an afternoon shopping trip in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.

16 of 83

Mobile Movers

AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Trevor Noah chats with Snap Inc.’s Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman at the Creativity and the Mobile Generation seminar during Advertising Week in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday. 

17 of 83

Bring on the Foliage

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes looks ready for fall weather as she steps out in an ankle-length coat on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

18 of 83

Perfectly Pleated

SplashNews.com

Jessica Lange flashes a bright smile as she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel in a pleated black dress on Wednesday.

19 of 83

Super Sweet

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Nina Agdal and Melissa Gorga pile on the whipped cream while celebrating Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

20 of 83

Sweater Weather

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cobie Smulders heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a yellow and blue sweater and jeans.

21 of 83

Ready to Rock

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough throws up a peace sign on Wednesday in L.A.

22 of 83

Book Club

Jocko Graves/BFA.com

Whoopi Goldberg signs copies of her new book The Unqualified Hostess: I Do It My Way So You Can Too! at Delmonico’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

23 of 83

Big Boost

MOVI Inc.

Eiza González poses on a large Neutrogena product model at the launch of the brand’s Bright Boost collection in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

24 of 83

Colorful Entrance

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Anna Kendrick waves to the crowd as she joins host Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

25 of 83

Shoot Your Shot

Stuart Wallace/BPI/Shutterstock

Bill Murray rocks a bucket hat as he hits The Old Course putting green for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland on Wednesday.  

26 of 83

Grand Entrance

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren lives up to her title of ‘Dame’ on Wednesday while arriving to the London premiere of Catherine the Great.

27 of 83

The Royal We

Craig Barritt/Getty

Jameela Jamil attends WE Day UN 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

28 of 83

Mic Check

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Also at WE Day: Amber Heard, who takes the mic on stage. 

29 of 83

Birthday Boy

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Will Smith poses with a cake to celebrate his 51st birthday at the Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films Gemini Man Budapest red carpet screening at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on Wednesday in Hungary.

30 of 83

Purple Reign

Jim Spellman/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness gets cozy on Wednesday while doing press for his new book Over the Top at Build Series in N.Y.C.

31 of 83

Walk About

Splash News Online

Another day, another outing for Renée Zellweger, who continues her Judy press tour in New York City on Wednesday.

32 of 83

Giving Love

Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid makes her way to The Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Exhibition in Paris on Wednesday night.

33 of 83

Happy Hour

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Meanwhile in Paris, Coco Rocha attends the Lancel “Portraits De Fantaisie” cocktail event on Wednesday night.

34 of 83

Sing Along

Topher Shrigley

Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor join Charm La’Donna as Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege toasts to her Choreographer of the Year award at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.

35 of 83

Sartorial Star

Gotham/GC Images

Renée Zellweger looks like the movie star she is in an all-blue ensemble and chic cat-eye sunglasses on Tuesday in New York City.

36 of 83

Mid-Week Ride

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brie Larson and George Clooney ride horses while filming a commercial in Navalcarnero, Spain, on Wednesday.

37 of 83

Quality Conversation

Charley Gallay/Getty

Brad Pitt smiles and listens attentively during a roundtable discussion during the Breitling Summit on Tuesday in L.A.

38 of 83

On the Green

Stuart Wallace/BPI/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake gears up for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by getting in a few practice shots on Tuesday at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

39 of 83

Industry Leaders

AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Serena Williams speaks alongside Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan and CNBC Entertainment & Media Correspondent Julia Boorstin at the Stepping Outside of the Arena seminar during Advertising Week New York at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

40 of 83

Slipping Secrets

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Gwen Stefani talks The Voice, fan tattoos and Blake Shelton on Wednesday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

41 of 83

Real Talk

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jonathan Van Ness opens up to host Hoda Kotb about his decision to reveal he’s HIV-positive on Tuesday’s episode of Today in N.Y.C.

42 of 83

Sibling Support

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Keanu Reeves cheers on sister Karina Miller at the premiere of her film Semper Fi on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

43 of 83

Leather & Pleats

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence dons an all-black ensemble with gold accessories outside the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday in France.

44 of 83

On Duty

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ice-T steps out in costume on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

45 of 83

Bandaged Bandits

Access Hollywood

Christie Brinkley and Mario Lopez show off their casts on the set of Access Daily on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

46 of 83

Leading Ladies

Rick Kern/Getty

Freida Pinto and Rachel Lindsay chat at the unveiling of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas-Austin on Tuesday.

47 of 83

Fall Ready