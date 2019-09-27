Katie Holmes Keeps Up Her Style Streak in N.Y.C., Plus Gigi & Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

Style Files
Katie Holmes continues her glamorous week of New York City outings in a blue suit on Thursday.
Off the Cuff
Olivia Culpo and Tyga have a moment on Thursday at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.
Doubled Up
Gigi and Bella Hadid goof off backstage on Thursday at the Off-White fashion show in Paris.
Water Works
Gwen Stefani dazzles in an ice blue gown at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on Thursday night.
Taking a Stance
Joining her at the Gala for the Global Ocean, Nicole Kidman.
World Views
Janelle Monáe speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
New York Minute
Jessica Simpson almost blends in with the crowd on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
On the Dot
Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat about her career on Thursday during Advertising Week in New York City.
Photo Fun
The ladies of TLC — Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins — go backstage with the female stars of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway in N.Y.C.
Costar Candid
Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm arrive at the premiere of Lucy in the Sky on Wednesday at the Darryl Zanuck Theater at Fox Studios in L.A.
Street Snaps
Mariska Hargitay poses for a selfie with a fan while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hot Mama
Jessica Simpson shows off her post-baby body in a fitted black dress as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Wonder Women
Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and honoree Elizabeth Banks attend the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
#EndGunViolence
Common speaks at the National Rally to End Gun Violence on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington D.C.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Sofia Vergara strikes a playful pose during an afternoon shopping trip in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.
Mobile Movers
Trevor Noah chats with Snap Inc.’s Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman at the Creativity and the Mobile Generation seminar during Advertising Week in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday.
Bring on the Foliage
Katie Holmes looks ready for fall weather as she steps out in an ankle-length coat on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Perfectly Pleated
Jessica Lange flashes a bright smile as she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel in a pleated black dress on Wednesday.
Super Sweet
Nina Agdal and Melissa Gorga pile on the whipped cream while celebrating Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sweater Weather
Cobie Smulders heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a yellow and blue sweater and jeans.
Ready to Rock
Julianne Hough throws up a peace sign on Wednesday in L.A.
Book Club
Whoopi Goldberg signs copies of her new book The Unqualified Hostess: I Do It My Way So You Can Too! at Delmonico’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Big Boost
Eiza González poses on a large Neutrogena product model at the launch of the brand’s Bright Boost collection in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Colorful Entrance
Anna Kendrick waves to the crowd as she joins host Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Shoot Your Shot
Bill Murray rocks a bucket hat as he hits The Old Course putting green for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland on Wednesday.
Grand Entrance
Helen Mirren lives up to her title of ‘Dame’ on Wednesday while arriving to the London premiere of Catherine the Great.
The Royal We
Jameela Jamil attends WE Day UN 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Mic Check
Also at WE Day: Amber Heard, who takes the mic on stage.
Birthday Boy
Will Smith poses with a cake to celebrate his 51st birthday at the Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films Gemini Man Budapest red carpet screening at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on Wednesday in Hungary.
Purple Reign
Jonathan Van Ness gets cozy on Wednesday while doing press for his new book Over the Top at Build Series in N.Y.C.
Walk About
Another day, another outing for Renée Zellweger, who continues her Judy press tour in New York City on Wednesday.
Giving Love
Gigi Hadid makes her way to The Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Exhibition in Paris on Wednesday night.
Happy Hour
Meanwhile in Paris, Coco Rocha attends the Lancel “Portraits De Fantaisie” cocktail event on Wednesday night.
Sing Along
Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor join Charm La’Donna as Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege toasts to her Choreographer of the Year award at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.
Sartorial Star
Renée Zellweger looks like the movie star she is in an all-blue ensemble and chic cat-eye sunglasses on Tuesday in New York City.
Mid-Week Ride
Brie Larson and George Clooney ride horses while filming a commercial in Navalcarnero, Spain, on Wednesday.
Quality Conversation
Brad Pitt smiles and listens attentively during a roundtable discussion during the Breitling Summit on Tuesday in L.A.
On the Green
Justin Timberlake gears up for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by getting in a few practice shots on Tuesday at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Industry Leaders
Serena Williams speaks alongside Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan and CNBC Entertainment & Media Correspondent Julia Boorstin at the Stepping Outside of the Arena seminar during Advertising Week New York at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.
Slipping Secrets
Gwen Stefani talks The Voice, fan tattoos and Blake Shelton on Wednesday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Real Talk
Jonathan Van Ness opens up to host Hoda Kotb about his decision to reveal he’s HIV-positive on Tuesday’s episode of Today in N.Y.C.
Sibling Support
Keanu Reeves cheers on sister Karina Miller at the premiere of her film Semper Fi on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Leather & Pleats
Jennifer Lawrence dons an all-black ensemble with gold accessories outside the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday in France.
On Duty
Ice-T steps out in costume on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Bandaged Bandits
Christie Brinkley and Mario Lopez show off their casts on the set of Access Daily on Tuesday in Universal City, California.
Leading Ladies
Freida Pinto and Rachel Lindsay chat at the unveiling of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas-Austin on Tuesday.