Star Tracks - Friday, September 26, 2008

It's a TV land reunion! Will Smith and his family (include wife Jada Pinkett Smith) are joined by his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar and pal Alfonso Ribeiro Thursday at son Trey's football game in Los Angeles. During the game, the attention turned to the stands when Smith, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Sept. 25th, was surprised with an airplane banner that read, "Happy Birthday Will, Love All of Us."