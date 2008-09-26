Star Tracks - Friday, September 26, 2008
VOTER TURNOUT
Christina Aguilera steps out for the Rock the Vote event at the Esquire House in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The pop star, who is a Rock the Vote spokesperson, is also celebrating a decade in the music business with a greatest hits CD for Target, Keeps Gettin' Better – A Decade of Hits, due out Nov. 11.
FLY GIRL
Jennifer Garner takes playtime to new heights Thursday, offering 2-year-old daughter Violet an aerial view of their local playground in Brentwood, Calif.
STAND TALL
Anne Hathaway puts her best foot forward Thursday, making an elegant entrance (in a Mark Jacobs dress and Tiffany amp Co. jewelry) into a screening of her new romantic drama, Rachel Getting Married, at New York's Landmark Sunshine Theater. The film opens Oct. 3.
A BANNER DAY
It's a TV land reunion! Will Smith and his family (include wife Jada Pinkett Smith) are joined by his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar and pal Alfonso Ribeiro Thursday at son Trey's football game in Los Angeles. During the game, the attention turned to the stands when Smith, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Sept. 25th, was surprised with an airplane banner that read, "Happy Birthday Will, Love All of Us."
VEST IN SHOW
A glammed-up Kim Kardashian, who survived the first grueling week of Dancing with the Stars, takes a break from rehearsals Thursday for a photo shoot in Hollywood.
POMP & CIRCUMSTANCE
Talk about the high life! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony continue enjoying their Italian getaway Thursday, rolling up in a gilded carriage to attend "Golden Age," a Dolce amp Gabbana party at Milan's Principe di Savoia Hotel.
'MUG' FOR THE CAMERA
Drew Barrymore and singer Wyclef Jean come together for a good cause Wednesday, sharing the organization's symbolic red cup – which represents the work of the World Food Program – during the 2008 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting in New York.
FEELING BLUE
Daniel Radcliffe makes a star's entrance with his slick blue suit Thursday, walking the red carpet to the opening night after-party for his Broadway debut of Equus at New York's Pier 60.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
It's take your daughter to work day for Katie Holmes, who brings Suri – and her little friend! – to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Thursday, where the actress is starring in All My Sons.
'OUT'WARD BOUND
ANALYZE THIS
Halle Berry steps out with some interesting reading material – a book called Diagnosis and Treatment of Multiple Personality Disorder – Thursday in Brentwood, Calif. Research, perhaps? The actress is preparing to star in Frankie and Alice, a psychological drama about a woman torn between who she is and a racist alter-personality.
CLEAN SWEEP
Kevin Jonas, who performed with brothers Joe and Nick on Wednesday's Dancing with the Stars, takes care of a laundry list of chores Thursday in Los Angeles.
LET'S GO, ROMA!
And the Roman holiday rolls on! Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Jessica Biel continue taking in the sights on their vacation in the Italian capital, stopping by the Villa Borghese together on Thursday.
Mr. 'IVY' LEAGUE
Flashing a sexy smile, Orlando Bloom zips ahead for an afternoon business meeting at the Ivy Club in London on Thursday.
SEW LONG!
Not letting a load of luggage – or a sewing machine – slow her down, Taylor Momsen continues on her way while filming scenes Thursday for Gossip Girl in Queens, N.Y.