Star Tracks: Friday, September 25, 2009
SIDE SHOW
Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth makes a polished pit stop in a simple
one-shouldered black dress before heading into New York's Ed Sullivan Theater Thursday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
FOND FAREWELL
After hitting up London's Fashion Week a few days before, a beaming Shakira makes another grand exit Thursday from her London hotel.
DO-GOODER
Brad Pitt cracks a smile on Thursday evening while participating in a talk about the rebuilding of New Orleans during former President Bill Clinton's Global Initiative summit in New York City. (Pitt's own Make It Right organization is devoted to aiding the struggling city.)Days before, fellow actor Matt Damon made an appearance at the four-day meeting, announcing that his non-profit Water.org would help provide clean water to families in Haiti.
LEAN ON ME
Psst! Having a good time? An animated Nick Cannon offers his shoulder to wife Mariah Carey during a birthday bash Wednesday for Def Jam exec Shawn "Pecas" Costner at N.Y.C. hotspot Pink Elephant.
TICKET TO RIDE
Disney starlet Selena Gomez observes the scene outside of Sherman Oaks, Calif., shop Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Thursday, before handing out 100 free concert tickets to adoring fans. The singer/actress and her band are releasing their debut album, Kiss & Tell, this Tuesday.
CURL POWER
Unlikely pals La Toya Jackson and AnnaLynne McCord strike a pose in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday at Macy's annual Passport Fashion Show, which raises funds for local HIV/AIDS organizations. Advocate Elizabeth Taylor spoke at the event, which has made $28 million since it began 27 years ago.
DADDY'S GIRL
Mwah! Proud papa Bruce Willis plants one on daughter Rumer before the premiere of his new film, Surrogates, at the Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Thursday.
WALK & TALK
Gisele Bündchen stays connected – and bares her burgeoning baby bump – while strolling through Boston on Thursday. The mom-to-be, who will welcome her first child this winter, has been keeping herself busy, training to be a helicopter pilot.
CLOSE TO THE VEST
Jon Hamm leaves the '60s and the set of Mad Men in the past as he steps into an high-action new role, filming The Town, alongside Ben Affleck (not pictured), who is also directing the drama in Boston Wednesday.
TALK TO THE HAND
Is he headed to the theater? Hugh Jackman stays on the go as he grabs a cab in New York's West Village on Thursday. The reigning Sexiest Man Alive is currently starring on Broadway in the play A Steady Rain.
TAKE A STAND
Now that's a powerful strut! Christina Aguilera gets a big honor at Variety's first annual Power of Women luncheon Thursday sponsored by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where the singer was recognized for her fight against world hunger.
HANDY MESSAGE
In a raspberry RM by Roland Mouret dress, Jennifer Garner kicks off the Make Time for CHANGE campaign to support Save the Children's U.S. programs in New York on Thursday. For every pledge made on Frigidaire's charity Web site to make time for a child, the company will donate $1 to support the initiative. (Her pledge? To bake more cookies!)
BAG CHECK
Janet Jackson sticks with her new preppy look while arriving to the Giorgio Armani Spring 2010 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
SEEING DOUBLE
Milk goes a body good! Jordin Sparks unveils her "Got Milk?" ad Wednesday in support of the Drink Milk for a Change campaign in Los Angeles. For every milk moustache photo submitted to www.bodybymilk.com, $1 will be donated to the VH1 Save The Music Foundation.