Star Tracks: Friday, September 23, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SUIT UP!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

After celebrating his show's big Emmy win, Jon Hamm stays sophisticated while on break from filming Mad Men in L.A. Thursday.

HANDS ON

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston stays in step with boyfriend Justin Theroux while out and about Thursday in New York City.

UP AND AWAY

Credit: Splash News

Someone's ready for take-off! Avid aviator Angelina Jolie settles into the pilot's seat before taking a private flying lesson Friday in the U.K.

MINI ME

Credit: AKM Images

Jessica Alba stays chic – even on drop-off duty!– Thursday while taking 3-year-old daughter Honor Marie to an L.A. preschool.

YOUNG LOVE

Credit: Kena Betancur, Reuters

She's a hugger! An Beyoncé shares a sweet embrace with a young fan while debuting her new fragrance, Pulse, Thursday in New York City.

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Three for the road! New mom Kate Hudson keeps things rolling with two-month-old son Bingham and fiancé Matt Bellamy in London on Friday.

WAX ON

Credit: Tracey Jay/Photo Image Press

Twice the glam! Fergie poses with her curvy wax copy at Madame Tussauds Thursday in Las Vegas .

SHOPPER'S DELIGHT

Credit: Splash News Online

While ex Ashlee Simpson settles into her relationship with Vincent Piazza, rocker Pete Wentz holds tight to his new gal pal, model Meagan Camper, Thursday during an errand run in L.A.

SO IN SYNC

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Busy promoting her new book, Kendra Wilkinson links up with hubby Hank Baskett Thursday at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

CAMEL LOT

Credit: Splash News Online

After hitting London Fashion Week, Pippa Middleton makes another stylish statement in London on Thursday.

SCHOOL BLUES

Credit: INF

Even with twins at home, Sarah Jessica Parker makes time to walk son James Wilkie, 8, to school in New York's West Village neighborhood on Thursday.

WHEELS DOWN

Credit: Flynet

After a white-hot Hollywood premiere, What's Your Number? funny lady Anna Faris smiles her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

BEHIND THE MASK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Katy, is that you? Perry and a pal rock matching Carmen Miranda masks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday.

SHOE GAME

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Stacy Keibler – who's with pal George Clooney – keeps it casual Thursday while checking out Under Armour's Charge RC sneakers in N.Y.C.

MILK MAID

Credit: Splash News Online

Maggie Gyllenhaal mugs for the cameras Thursday during the unveiling of her new "Got Milk?" ad – the first to feature a latte – in New York.

