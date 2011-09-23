Star Tracks: Friday, September 23, 2011
SUIT UP!
After celebrating his show's big Emmy win, Jon Hamm stays sophisticated while on break from filming Mad Men in L.A. Thursday.
HANDS ON
Jennifer Aniston stays in step with boyfriend Justin Theroux while out and about Thursday in New York City.
UP AND AWAY
Someone's ready for take-off! Avid aviator Angelina Jolie settles into the pilot's seat before taking a private flying lesson Friday in the U.K.
MINI ME
Jessica Alba stays chic – even on drop-off duty!– Thursday while taking 3-year-old daughter Honor Marie to an L.A. preschool.
YOUNG LOVE
She's a hugger! An Beyoncé shares a sweet embrace with a young fan while debuting her new fragrance, Pulse, Thursday in New York City.
ROLL WITH IT
Three for the road! New mom Kate Hudson keeps things rolling with two-month-old son Bingham and fiancé Matt Bellamy in London on Friday.
WAX ON
Twice the glam! Fergie poses with her curvy wax copy at Madame Tussauds Thursday in Las Vegas .
SHOPPER'S DELIGHT
While ex Ashlee Simpson settles into her relationship with Vincent Piazza, rocker Pete Wentz holds tight to his new gal pal, model Meagan Camper, Thursday during an errand run in L.A.
SO IN SYNC
Busy promoting her new book, Kendra Wilkinson links up with hubby Hank Baskett Thursday at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CAMEL LOT
After hitting London Fashion Week, Pippa Middleton makes another stylish statement in London on Thursday.
SCHOOL BLUES
Even with twins at home, Sarah Jessica Parker makes time to walk son James Wilkie, 8, to school in New York's West Village neighborhood on Thursday.
WHEELS DOWN
After a white-hot Hollywood premiere, What's Your Number? funny lady Anna Faris smiles her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
BEHIND THE MASK
Katy, is that you? Perry and a pal rock matching Carmen Miranda masks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday.
SHOE GAME
Stacy Keibler – who's with pal George Clooney – keeps it casual Thursday while checking out Under Armour's Charge RC sneakers in N.Y.C.
MILK MAID
Maggie Gyllenhaal mugs for the cameras Thursday during the unveiling of her new "Got Milk?" ad – the first to feature a latte – in New York.