Star Tracks - Friday, September 23, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 10

TALK THE WALK

Credit: Ramey

When Jennifer Aniston sat down with Oprah Winfrey this week, she wondered aloud, "How many pictures are they going to get of (me) walking on the beach?" Umm, maybe one more.... Here, the actress, who also said she was ready to date again, takes an oceanside stroll in Malibu near her home on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

GAME ON

Credit: LDP Images

Brad Pitt leads Angelina Jolie's 4-year-old son, Maddox, through a maze of video games at Alberta's West Edmonton Mall – reportedly the largest shopping center in the world – on Wednesday. Jolie's clan, including newly adopted daughter Zahara, traveled north to visit Pitt, who is filming The Assassination of Jesse James in the Canadian city.

3 of 10

'SWEET' CHARITY

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Diva-turned-designer Jennifer Lopez walks the walk during a charity fashion show for her Sweetface and JLO collections in Chicago on Thursday. The runway event marked the opening that day of Lopez's first U.S. boutique, inside a Marshall Field's store.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

TOY STORY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Heidi Klum hits a Hollywood Toys 'R' Us with daughter Leni, 16 months, on Wednesday. The supermodel has reason to stock up on toys: She gave birth to son Henry on Sept. 12.

Advertisement

5 of 10

SHOW GIRL

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Teri Hatcher gives a wave before heading into the New York Late Show studio on Thursday, where the Desperate Housewife discussed the mating rituals of leopards with David Letterman.

6 of 10

COMFORT ZONE

Credit: RAMEY

Jennifer Garner and husband Ben Affleck play it casual Wednesday – just three days after they went glam on the Emmys red carpet – as they get their morning java fix in Brentwood, Calif. The couple are expecting their first baby in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

SHOW OF CURTSEY

Credit: Chad Buchanan/PMS

Lindsay Lohan gives a dainty display at Premiere magazine's Women in Hollywood Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Lohan was honored, along with Charlize Theron and Rachel Weisz, for her achievements in the film industry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

SWEET & SOUR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jessica Simpson arrives in L.A. on Wednesday after flying in from New York City. Her carry-on items? Her Malti-poo, Daisy (in a Louis Vuitton carrier), and her in-flight meal: a bag of Sour Patch Kids candies.

Advertisement

9 of 10

BUCKING A TREND

Credit: /Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Landov

Viggo Mortensen makes a dollar go a long way for one fan at Wednesday's Los Angeles benefit premiere of his new film A History of Violence, which opens Sept 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

SPANISH LESSON

Credit: Queen International/INF

Natalie Portman trades her mohawk for traditional Spanish garb in Madrid on Thursday, where she's filming the movie Goya's Ghosts. She stars opposite Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgard as the muse of the painter Francisco de Goya.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff