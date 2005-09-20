Star Tracks - Friday, September 23, 2005
TALK THE WALK
When Jennifer Aniston sat down with Oprah Winfrey this week, she wondered aloud, "How many pictures are they going to get of (me) walking on the beach?" Umm, maybe one more.... Here, the actress, who also said she was ready to date again, takes an oceanside stroll in Malibu near her home on Wednesday.
GAME ON
Brad Pitt leads Angelina Jolie's 4-year-old son, Maddox, through a maze of video games at Alberta's West Edmonton Mall – reportedly the largest shopping center in the world – on Wednesday. Jolie's clan, including newly adopted daughter Zahara, traveled north to visit Pitt, who is filming The Assassination of Jesse James in the Canadian city.
'SWEET' CHARITY
Diva-turned-designer Jennifer Lopez walks the walk during a charity fashion show for her Sweetface and JLO collections in Chicago on Thursday. The runway event marked the opening that day of Lopez's first U.S. boutique, inside a Marshall Field's store.
TOY STORY
Heidi Klum hits a Hollywood Toys 'R' Us with daughter Leni, 16 months, on Wednesday. The supermodel has reason to stock up on toys: She gave birth to son Henry on Sept. 12.
SHOW GIRL
Teri Hatcher gives a wave before heading into the New York Late Show studio on Thursday, where the Desperate Housewife discussed the mating rituals of leopards with David Letterman.
COMFORT ZONE
Jennifer Garner and husband Ben Affleck play it casual Wednesday – just three days after they went glam on the Emmys red carpet – as they get their morning java fix in Brentwood, Calif. The couple are expecting their first baby in November.
SHOW OF CURTSEY
Lindsay Lohan gives a dainty display at Premiere magazine's Women in Hollywood Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Lohan was honored, along with Charlize Theron and Rachel Weisz, for her achievements in the film industry.
SWEET & SOUR
Jessica Simpson arrives in L.A. on Wednesday after flying in from New York City. Her carry-on items? Her Malti-poo, Daisy (in a Louis Vuitton carrier), and her in-flight meal: a bag of Sour Patch Kids candies.
BUCKING A TREND
Viggo Mortensen makes a dollar go a long way for one fan at Wednesday's Los Angeles benefit premiere of his new film A History of Violence, which opens Sept 30.
SPANISH LESSON
Natalie Portman trades her mohawk for traditional Spanish garb in Madrid on Thursday, where she's filming the movie Goya's Ghosts. She stars opposite Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgard as the muse of the painter Francisco de Goya.