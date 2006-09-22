Star Tracks - Friday, September 22, 2006

OUT THE DOOR

Lindsay Lohan gets a hand from boyfriend Harry Morton as they head out in Beverly Hills on Thursday. But later, sources tell PEOPLE, the couple split up after dining at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.

FRESH BREAK

Hours after the split, Lindsay Lohan manages a smile as she heads to L.A.'s Hyde Lounge, where she closed down the hot spot at 2 a.m. "She was having a blast," says one patron, "even with a broken hand." Lohan's rep says the two met up the next day.

MAKING A 'SPLASH'

Nicole Richie and boyfriend Brody Jenner take the plunge Thursday on Splash Mountain at Disneyland, where the talked-about 25-year-old celebrated her birthday.

FANCY FEAST

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Naomi Watts get charitable – and chic – Thursday at the New Yorkers for Children Fall Gala, an event that raises money for children in foster care.

ISN'T SHE LOVELY?

Stevie Wonder joins Forest Whitaker and a glowing Kerry Washington at the Los Angeles premiere of Last King of Scotland on Thursday. Whitaker plays Ugandan dictator Idi Amin and Washington, his ill-fated wife Kay, in the fictionalized account of Amin's murderous reign in the African country.

BABY WATCH

In a scene reminiscent of his former Baywatch days, David Charvet frolics at the Malibu shore with his fiancée, Rock Star: Supernova host Brooke Burke recently. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, a girl, announced their engagement in August.

MAGGIE BABY

Sherrybaby's pregnant star Maggie Gyllenhaal bonds with the first little one in her life – baby brother Jake – while shopping Thursday in New York City.

RAISING THE 'BRIDGE'

Black Eyed Peas singer flaunts her solo album, The Dutchess, released Tuesday, and raises more than the roof in her midriff-exposing shirt Wednesday on TRL Wednesday.

SUITING UP

Style scout Leonardo DiCaprio checks out the scene at the Emporio Armani One Night Only fashion show in London on Thursday.

ARMANI WOMAN

Beyoncé makes sure she shows off her bootylicious assets at the Armani show Thursday. The singer helped the Italian designer unveil his spring/summer women's collection and his new clothing line for the anti-AIDS initiative Project Red.

FURRY FRIEND

While Liv Tyler and pal Scott Speedman look the other way, all eyes are on the actor's new grizzly-man look in New York City's West Village on Thursday.

WALKIN' ON SUNSHINE

Sarah Jessica Parker gets in step with her equally hip pal Drew Barrymore, as they capture the sunny day with a girls' lunch in New York City's West Village on Thursday.

CONTINUUING DOWN THE ROAD

John Mayer, who is currently touring with Sheryl Crow to promote his new album Continuum, keeps his heart rate going strong in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

WOW!

Mandy Moore basks in the Los Angeles sun Wednesday before hitting the gym to work up a sweat.

