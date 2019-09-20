Kerry and Gwyneth Speak Up in Beverly Hills, Plus George Clooney, Irina Shayk & More

Perfect Pair
Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow share smiles on Thursday while hosting a live episode of the goop podcast with Banana Republic at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.
Dance Along
Birthday boy Jimmy Fallon keeps the beat on Thursday while out in New York City.
Shine On
Brie Larson sparkles on Thursday, wearing Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the launch of the brand’s upcoming exhibition at Fosun Foundation Shanghai.
No Sweat
A casual Kristen Stewart arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Thursday.
Lacy Lady
Irina Shayk dons a peekaboo dress on Thursday for the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Musical Moment
Antonio Banderas and his castmates rehearse a number from A Chorus Line ahead of a performance in Malaga, Spain, on Thursday.
Going Global
George Clooney takes pause on Thursday while speaking at a press conference in London about the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.
Friends Forever
Reunited and it feels so good! Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul hug it out on Wednesday night at the America’s Got Talent season 14 finale red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Kid Friendly
Kate Middleton gets to know a little girl at the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.
Fan-demonium
Brad Pitt is the center of attention on Wednesday at a special screening of his new film Ad Astra in L.A.
Model March
Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the charge on Thursday during the Max Mara runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Quite a Cake
Adam Smith and Ricky Martin present Billy Porter with his birthday cake at his Marvelous 50th Birthday Party hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka in L.A. on Wednesday night.
Sitting Pretty
Ashlee Simpson Ross comes out to support Rachel Zoe on Wednesday night at the launch of Zoe’s collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen at Auburn in L.A.
Force Field
Sylvester Stallone attends the Rambo: Last Blood screening and fan event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Demure Demi
Demi Moore gets all dressed up on Wednesday night for the Corporate Animals premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles.
Italian Nice
Katie Holmes takes her front-row seat at the Fendi show on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Photo Finish
Paul McCartney and daughters Mary and Stella join Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach as the McCartney & Taschen families celebrate the launch of Linda McCartney. The Polaroid Diaries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Wednesday.
Tyler Trio
Steven Tyler brings daughters Chelsea and Liv to Wednesday night’s screening of Ad Astra in L.A.
The Plot Thickens
Winona Ryder and Azhy Robertson hit the set of the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America in Paterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday.
Star and Stripes
Sarah Jessica Parker gets chatty on Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit at the Brooklyn Expo Center.
All Dressed Up
Wedding dress-clad Sarah Hyland joins guest host Dax Shepard for a game of “Let Them Eat Cake” during a taping of Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Theatre Troupe
Donald Faison and Clancy Brown attend as Audible celebrates Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Film Forum
Benedict Cumberbatch gets to work filming scenes for his new movie Louis Wain in Walmer, England, on Wednesday.
Color Pop
Rihanna continues to stun on Thursday while out in Seoul, South Korea.
Pretty as a Picture
Bella Hadid makes her way down the runway on Wednesday at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Prada People
Also at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour take their front row seats alongside the Prada runway.
Shorts Story
A$AP Rocky makes his way to the Prada show at the Prada Foundation on Wednesday.
N.Y.C. Nights
Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins enjoy a dinner date in New York City on Tuesday as they await the arrival of baby No. 3.
Good Jeans
Singers Chloe x Halle Bailey help Old Navy’s Rockstar Jeans receive a Star of Recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
Sparkle Motion
Katy Perry sings her heart out during a taping of Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Two Cute
Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson get together on Tuesday night at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event in Hollywood.
Tall Tale
Joining them at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event, a pretty in pink Tracee Ellis Ross.
Hands Together
Meanwhile, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have a Tuesday date night at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event.
Red Carpet Kisses
Simon Cowell gets a smooch from partner Lauren Silverman at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday night.
Giving Life
Chance the Rapper keeps summer going strong on Tuesday night during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Lovin' It
Becca Tilley, Ashley Benson and JoJo Fletcher attend the McDonald’s & UberEats: McDelivery’s Night In celebration on Tuesday night in N.Y.C.
Hitting the Gym
TB12 co-founder Tom Brady and Maria Menounos attend the grand opening of TB12 Performance & Recovery Center on Tuesday night in Boston.
Grammy Girl
Billie Eilish chats onstage at The Grammy Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.
Flower Power
Katie Holmes looks ready for spring on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
Plus Ones
Sisters Sara and Erin Foster strike a pose as they attend the Plus Products CBD launch party in New York City on Tuesday.
Crop Cop
Emily Ratajkowski continues her run of stylish dog-walking outfits in New York City on Tuesday.
With Honors
Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday night.
Busy Busy
Busy Philipps chats on her phone on Tuesday during an errand run in L.A.
Peace & Love
Charli XCX greets the crowd on Monday night during her sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
A Fit Fête for Two First Ladies
New York’s First Lady, Sandra Lee, and Lady Mary Crawley, a.k.a. Michelle Dockery, pose at the New York City premiere of the Downton Abbey movie, followed by a party at The Plaza, on Monday night.
Light the Night
Rihanna attends an event for her Fenty Beauty line at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.