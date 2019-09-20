Kerry and Gwyneth Speak Up in Beverly Hills, Plus George Clooney, Irina Shayk & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 20, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 78

Perfect Pair

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow share smiles on Thursday while hosting a live episode of the goop podcast with Banana Republic at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 78

Dance Along

Robert O'Neill/Splash

Birthday boy Jimmy Fallon keeps the beat on Thursday while out in New York City.

3 of 78

Shine On

Brie Larson sparkles on Thursday, wearing Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the launch of the brand’s upcoming exhibition at Fosun Foundation Shanghai.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 78

No Sweat

Carlos Alvarez/GC

A casual Kristen Stewart arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 78

Lacy Lady

Gigi Iorio/Splash

Irina Shayk dons a peekaboo dress on Thursday for the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

6 of 78

Musical Moment

Gtres/Splash

Antonio Banderas and his castmates rehearse a number from A Chorus Line ahead of a performance in Malaga, Spain, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 78

Going Global

Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

George Clooney takes pause on Thursday while speaking at a press conference in London about the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 78

Friends Forever

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Reunited and it feels so good! Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul hug it out on Wednesday night at the America’s Got Talent season 14 finale red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 78

Kid Friendly

Shutterstock

Kate Middleton gets to know a little girl at the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 78

Fan-demonium

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is the center of attention on Wednesday at a special screening of his new film Ad Astra in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 78

Model March

WWD/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the charge on Thursday during the Max Mara runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 78

Quite a Cake

Michael Kovac/Getty

Adam Smith and Ricky Martin present Billy Porter with his birthday cake at his Marvelous 50th Birthday Party hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 78

Sitting Pretty

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashlee Simpson Ross comes out to support Rachel Zoe on Wednesday night at the launch of Zoe’s collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen at Auburn in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 78

Force Field

Theo Wargo/Getty

Sylvester Stallone attends the Rambo: Last Blood screening and fan event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 78

Demure Demi

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Demi Moore gets all dressed up on Wednesday night for the Corporate Animals premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 78

Italian Nice

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Katie Holmes takes her front-row seat at the Fendi show on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 78

Photo Finish

Dave Benett/Getty

Paul McCartney and daughters Mary and Stella join Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach as the McCartney & Taschen families celebrate the launch of Linda McCartney. The Polaroid Diaries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 78

Tyler Trio

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Steven Tyler brings daughters Chelsea and Liv to Wednesday night’s screening of Ad Astra in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 78

The Plot Thickens

Bobby Bank/GC

Winona Ryder and Azhy Robertson hit the set of the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America in Paterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 78

Star and Stripes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker gets chatty on Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit at the Brooklyn Expo Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 78

All Dressed Up

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Wedding dress-clad Sarah Hyland joins guest host Dax Shepard for a game of “Let Them Eat Cake” during a taping of Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 78

Theatre Troupe

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Donald Faison and Clancy Brown attend as Audible celebrates Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 78

Film Forum

Instar Images

Benedict Cumberbatch gets to work filming scenes for his new movie Louis Wain in Walmer, England, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 78

Color Pop

Han Myung-Gu/GC

Rihanna continues to stun on Thursday while out in Seoul, South Korea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 78

Pretty as a Picture

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bella Hadid makes her way down the runway on Wednesday at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 78

Prada People

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Also at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour take their front row seats alongside the Prada runway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 78

Shorts Story

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A$AP Rocky makes his way to the Prada show at the Prada Foundation on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 78

N.Y.C. Nights

Diggzy/Splash

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins enjoy a dinner date in New York City on Tuesday as they await the arrival of baby No. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 78

Good Jeans

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Singers Chloe x Halle Bailey help Old Navy’s Rockstar Jeans receive a Star of Recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 78

Sparkle Motion

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Katy Perry sings her heart out during a taping of Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 78

Two Cute

ENT/Splash

Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson get together on Tuesday night at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 78

Tall Tale

Amy Sussman/Getty

Joining them at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event, a pretty in pink Tracee Ellis Ross.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 78

Hands Together

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have a Tuesday date night at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 78

Red Carpet Kisses

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Simon Cowell gets a smooch from partner Lauren Silverman at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 78

Giving Life

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Chance the Rapper keeps summer going strong on Tuesday night during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 78

Lovin' It

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Becca Tilley, Ashley Benson and JoJo Fletcher attend the McDonald’s & UberEats: McDelivery’s Night In celebration on Tuesday night in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 78

Hitting the Gym

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TB12 co-founder Tom Brady and Maria Menounos attend the grand opening of TB12 Performance & Recovery Center on Tuesday night in Boston.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 78

Grammy Girl

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Billie Eilish chats onstage at The Grammy Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 78

Flower Power

Robert Kamau/GC

Katie Holmes looks ready for spring on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 78

Plus Ones

MOVI inc.

Sisters Sara and Erin Foster strike a pose as they attend the Plus Products CBD launch party in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 78

Crop Cop

Splash

Emily Ratajkowski continues her run of stylish dog-walking outfits in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 78

With Honors

Jason Kempin/Getty

Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 78

Busy Busy

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Busy Philipps chats on her phone on Tuesday during an errand run in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 78

Peace & Love

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Charli XCX greets the crowd on Monday night during her sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 78

A Fit Fête for Two First Ladies

Marion Curtis/StarPix

New York’s First Lady, Sandra Lee, and Lady Mary Crawley, a.k.a. Michelle Dockery, pose at the New York City premiere of the Downton Abbey movie, followed by a party at The Plaza, on Monday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 78

Light the Night

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Rihanna attends an event for her Fenty Beauty line at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 78