Star Tracks: Friday, September 2, 2011
DOCK FROCK
A Dangerous Method star Keira Knightley rocks a bold-print dress at the Venice Film Festival on Friday with co-star Sara Gadon.
GOING GREEN
Gwen Stefani trades the sun and the sand for a play date at the park with her big boy, 5-year-old son Kingston, Thursday in L.A.
ROCKIN' FELLA
Guitar hero Lenny Kravitz works his musical magic on stage Friday, performing hits like "American Woman" and "Fly Away" for the Today show's concert series in New York's Rockefeller Plaza.a
STREET CHIC
Kate Winslet shows off her gorgeous gams outside the Hotel Excelsior during the Venice Film Festival, where she premiered her much-buzzed-about film, Carnage.
'DASH'ING DIVA
Kim Kardashian, who told PEOPLE she's ready to start a family, picks up a few goodies from her boutique Dash in New York's SoHo neighborhood Thursday.a
FIRST-CLASS FASHION
World's richest newlywed Petra Ecclestone sports leather shorts (and a custom-bejeweled Blackberry!) for her arrival at LAX Thursday with husband James Stunt.
LEAN ON ME
Glammed-out pair Isla Fisher and Kirsten Dunst buddy-up outside a New York City gentleman's club for a scene from their new movie, Bachelorette.
DENIM DAME
Always-active Pippa Middleton runs errands – and grabs an oatmeal to go! – in a blue-hued ensemble Friday in London.
HAPPY MEAL
Talk about marital bliss! Reese Witherspoon and hubby Jim Toth sport matching smiles while grabbing a bite in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
LONDON TIMES
Angelina Jolie checks out London with the aid of adorable tour guides, Zahara, 6, and Shiloh, 5, on Thursday – just days after the girls hung out with Grandpa Voight.
AT HIS CONVENIENCE
After breaking up a street fight, Ryan Gosling makes a pit stop at a Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven on Thursday.
ON THE (BUTTER)FLY
Madonna stylishly flutters at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her directorial project, W.E., Thursday night in Italy.
MAN OF ACTION
After vacationing in Saint-Tropez, Hugh Jackman sprints through the streets of Budapest while filming a commercial on Thursday.
HEAVY METAL
Continuing her international promo tour for I Don't Know How She Does It, Sarah Jessica Parker makes a chic departure from London's Claridges hotel on Thursday.
WELL SPOTTED
Leighton Meester films scenes with partner-in-crime Zuzanna Szadkowski (who plays Blair's loyal maid Dorota) on the set of Gossip Girl Thursday in N.Y.C.