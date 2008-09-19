Star Tracks - Friday, September 19, 2008
MAKING A STAND
Armed with a new No. 1 album (her crossover disc, Do You Know, hit the top of the country charts), Jessica Simpson takes the stage at The Palms' Pearl Theater in Las Vegas for a show benefiting the local Rape Crisis Center. "It's important to make a stand for women's rights," the singer said.
DADDY'S BOY
Usher scoops up 10-month-old son Usher Raymond V during a playdate Thursday at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills. The RampB star's son will soon have a new playmate: Usher and wife Tameka Foster are expecting their second child.
PRETTY 'YOUNG' THINGS
It's the Disney Channel clique! The Wizards of Waverly Place's Selena Gomez hangs with High School Musical sweeties Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron at Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party on Thursday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Now that's a sister act! New redhead Rumer Willis joins forces with her sisters Scout LaRue (left) and Tallulah Belle at the Teen Vogue party in L.A. on Thursday.
ON THE MOVE?
Don't forget the piñata! Putting aside their onscreen tension, The Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth lend a helping hand as a cheery Audrina Patridge reportedly moves out on Thursday in Los Angeles.
BROADWAY STAR
No stage fright here! Katie Holmes stands front and center at New York's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Thursday, where she made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Proudly cheering her on in the audience? Husband Tom Cruise, who told PEOPLE, "I'm so proud of her."
'SEX' APPEAL
It's a fabulous ladies' night out as Sarah Jessica Parker reteams with Sex and the City costars Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon at a bash at the New York Public Library to celebrate their film's DVD release on Thursday.
'FAIR' MAIDEN
Salma Hayek is simply stunning on the red carpet at a Vanity Fair party Thursday in Sevilla, Spain. The actress may have stepped out solo, but she recently spent time with her former fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault and 11-month-old daughter Valentina at a party in Los Angeles.
BRAIDY BUNCH
Katie Holmes snuggles with her two-year-old daughter Suri – in pigtails! – on Thursday in New York City, before the first night of previews for her debut Broadway show, All My Sons. The drama – which also stars John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest and Patrick Wilson – opens Oct. 16.
THRILL SEEKER
Unlike her runway neighbor, Pamela Anderson has no reason to cover up while taking in the action Thursday at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label show at London's Earls Court. The show also brought out Mischa Barton and Emma Watson (not pictured).
A TOY STORY
Toys are him! Dad-to-be – and Buzz Lightyear fan – Pete Wentz gets in touch with his inner child during a shopping trip at a toy store Thursday in West Hollywood.
FIVE-FINGER SALUTE
Julia Roberts offers a friendly Big Apple hello while strolling through New York City with twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 3, on Wednesday.
KISSING UP
The Cheetah Girls – (from left) Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams – pucker up for a press tour while promoting their show in Spain on Thursday.
BAT MAN
With David Blaine dangling in the wings, Donald Trump announces the illusionist's newest stunt Thursday during a press event in New York City. Starting Sept. 24, Blaine will wear electro-magnetic boots and cling upside-down to a six-story highwire above Central Park for 60 hours – with no net below.
WALK THE VOTE
Wonder who he's supporting? Mark Ballas makes a plea for votes on behalf of his dance partner Kim Kardashian while headed into rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars on Thursday in West Hollywood.
BADA-BLING
It's a bling-fest! RampB singer Ne-Yo and LL Cool J team up Wednesday at The Kress club in Hollywood, where they both performed sets during an invitation-only Hennessy-sponsored concert series. The duo has also collaborated in the studio for the remix of Ne-Yo's song "So Sick."