Anne Hathaway Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Billy Porter, Ian Somerhalder and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated September 18, 2020 11:16 AM

In the Bag

Anne Hathaway steps out in a black ensemble for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Hats Off to You

Billy Porter looks stunning (of course) at the Christian Siriano fashion show, held at the designer's home in Westport, Connecticut on Thursday. 

Showing Some Love

Ian Somerhalder attends a drive-in screening of Kiss the Ground and takes the title very seriously in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Run Into the Weekend

David Harbour goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on Thursday as he prepares for Stranger Things season 4. 

Mama to Be

Ashley Tisdale, who recently announced that she is pregnant, leaves a hair appointment in L.A. on Thursday. 

Totally Bananas

Jennifer Garner runs errands in L.A. on Thursday in a banana-print mask. 

Getting Into Character

Lily James films scenes for the BBC's The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England, on Friday. 

Beach Day

Leighton Meester catches waves at the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

In-Store Style

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing a lavender mask, green pants and black boots at her shoe store in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Puppy Partner

Kaley Cuoco carries her dog while on a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Big Win

Prince Carl Phillip celebrates Ludwig Tjörnemo's Chef of the Year Award win on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kelly Bensimon is in great spirits while on her jog through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Beach Buddies

Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis have a fun day with friends at the beach on Wednesday in Malibu.

Movie Night

Demi Lovato supports friend Paris Hilton during night two of the friends and family screening of This Is Paris on Tuesday in L.A.

Model Behavior

Mary J. Blige is seen filming in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in head to toe MCM.

Singer Starlet

Taylor Swift strikes a pose at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

City Girls

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild take a stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Award Goes to...

Laverne Cox presents the Emmy for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour) during the third night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Wednesday in L.A.

Chic & Sleek

Irina Shayk wears a leather jacket, crop top and jeans while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ride Out

Dancing with the Stars' Vernon Davis goes for a sunset horseback ride in the hills above Malibu.

Blinged Out

Tessa Thompson wears a bejeweled face mask while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Wave Runner

Joel Edgerton hits the waves in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Check Mate

John Leguizamo plays chess in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Tuesday.

On the Move

Mindy Kaling runs errands out in Malibu on Tuesday.

Cozy Vibes

Justin Bieber heads out to see a friend in West Hollywood on Tuesday, wearing an all-pink set and a green beanie.

Hit the Gas

Jesse Metcalfe cruises through L.A. on Tuesday.

Hot Seat

Maren Morris takes the spotlight at virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Tuesday in Nashville.

And... Action!

Model Josephine Skriver is seen filming a Maybelline commercial in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Tag Team

Kate Middleton and Prince William help out by kneading dough during their visit to Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, which was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic, on Tuesday in London.

Premiere Pup

Paris Hilton is all smiles at the screening of This Is Paris on Monday in L.A., as Chantel Jeffries gives pup Paris Jr. a kiss.

Pretty in Plaid

Lauren Alaina arrives at virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Tuesday in Nashville.

Put a Ring On It

David Harbour is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday for the first time since tying the knot with Lily Allen over the weekend.

On Top of the World

Drew Barrymore celebrates the launch of her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday at The Empire State Building in New York City. 

Go Big or Go Home

Tyra Banks makes a red hot entrance on her first night as host during the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Monday. 

Flower Power

Jennifer Garner is seen carrying a bouquet as she gets into her car on Monday in Los Angeles.

