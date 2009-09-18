Star Tracks: Friday, September 18, 2009
HI & BYE
Brad Pitt offers a wave and a smile as he arrives at his hotel in Spain on Friday. The actor is in town to premiere his film, Inglourious Basterds, at the San Sebastién Film Festival.
HUG IT OUT
Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth leave the drama of 90210 behind for a girls' night out Thursday, attending the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmy party in West Hollywood.
HIGH NOTES
It's an American Idol reunion! Singers Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks and Kelly Clarkson team up on the red carpet in New York City Thursday night before performing on VH1's Divas Live, hosted by former Idol judge Paula Abdul.
SHINING STARS
Pals Eva Longoria Parker and Mario Lopez make a stylish entrance at the ALMA Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Desperate Housewives actress hosts the annual event that celebrates the achievements of Latinos in the arts, which airs tonight on ABC.
SEXY BACK
A newly single – and in-form! – Karina Smirnoff steps out at the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmy party in West Hollywood on Thursday. Of her recent split with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing with the Stars pro says it's "easy to stay friends."
SUGAR FIX
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford satisfies his sweet tooth on Thursday while chatting up a candy girl at the grand re-opening of the Renaissance New York Hotel 57.
BUMP IT UP
A very pregnant Heidi Klum, who will welcome a baby girl to her brood soon, arrives as the guest of honor for Los Angeles Confidential magazine's pre-Emmy party Thursday night in Bel Air, Calif. The magazine's cover girl is a nominee for Outstanding Host for a Reality Program for Project Runway.
UP FOR GRABS
Gotcha! Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel jokingly cops a feel from Atlanta housewife Kim Zolciak backstage at VH1's Divas Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York Thursday night.
BUSINESS AS USUAL
Following her emotional tribute to her late brother Michael at the VMAs, Janet Jackson rocks a classic ensemble while arriving Thursday for her front-row seat at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2010 fashion show in New York.
BACK TO MUSIC
After debuting her latest L.A.M.B. collection at New York Fashion Week, Gwen Stefani arrives at a Los Angeles recording studio on Thursday.
DAZZLING 'DIVA'
Bedazzled baton in hand, Paula Abdul leaves her New York hotel Thursday to prepare for her hosting gig later that night on VH1's Diva's Live. The concert, which features Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and more, will air live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
MIC CHECK
Kate Gosselin – who debuted a new do while guest-hosting on The View – is back to her signature style at the Southern Women's Show in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday.
HOLD ON!
After cracking up reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival, George Clooney zooms back into the Los Angeles scene – literally! – with new squeeze Elisabetta Canalis along for the ride on Thursday.
GETTING CHEEKY
Eva Mendes and Kerry Washington get in on the modeling action with a cheeky (and cute) pose at Calvin Klein's runway show Thursday in New York.
STAR IN STRIPES
LeAnn Rimes, who's in the process of divorcing Dean Sheremet, stays upbeat while shopping at the Malibu Lumber Yard in Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday.