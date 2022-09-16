Blake Lively Debuts Her Baby Bump, Plus Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
Bump, There It Is

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty

Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Happy Face

Ben Affleck is seen on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Supper Club

Kate Beckensale THUR the 15th at The Supper Suite during the Toronto Film festival to promote her new film Prisoners Daughter 09/15/2022
Photagonist.ca

Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

Happy Now?

Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in Los Angeles. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in L.A.
Garrett Press/MEGA

Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Red Alert

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

Bird in the Hand

Taron Egerton attends the screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD at The Edition. BLACK BIRD is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 September 2022
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

Party On

Coco Rocha at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York 09/13/2022
Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

Speaker of the House

George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

Mom on the Move

Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

Winning Smile

Quinta Brunson is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

Sister Act

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage at Tom Ford Spring 2023 RTW runway show
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

Seeking Revenge

Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

Sarah Sparkles

Sarah Michelle Gellar
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Tea Time

Kim Kardashian Is 'Happily Single' After Pete Davidson Split, But Admits 'I Need to Meet a Lawyer'
The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

Red Carpet Couple

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

Back at It

AEROSMITH MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE LAS VEGAS STAGE WITH THEIR RESIDENCY “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”;
Ross Halfin

Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

Mommy Dearest

Cameron Crovetti, Naomi Watts and Nicholas Crovetti arrive for Prime Video's "Goodnight Mommy" New York premiere
Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

We Have a Winner!

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Mayyas
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

Reality TV Love

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli backstage at Blended Festival in Nashville, TN on September 10. Horstmann performed a DJ set at the two-day music, wine and culinary festival presented by My Wine Society.  Photo Credit: Alex Vargas
Alex Vargas

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

Silver Lining

Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke attend the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

Devil in the Details

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

Front-Row Fabulous

Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario, and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

Power Pose

Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/WireImage

Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

Coffee Walk

Jennifer Garner is seen on September 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

Water World

Ted Danson attends Oceana's 2022 New York Gala at The Rainbow Room on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

Perfect Pairing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

Caped Crusader

Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Fitness Fashion

Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark’s NYFW debut at “The Skin You Gym In Studio”
Craig Barritt/Getty

Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark's NYFW debut at "The Skin You Gym In Studio" on Sept. 10.

Dressed to Impress

Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

Come Together

Miranda Kerr, Edward Enninful, and Orlando Bloom attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Zac Is Back

Zac Efron attends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

Grand Entrance

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Tennis player Serena Williams arrives on Tuesday
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Total Twinning

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the screening of "The Silent Twins"
Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Kissing Crew

Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

Take the Cake

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jennifer Hudson poses with her birthday cake while also celebrating the debut of her new daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

Family Act

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

Model Moment

Heidi Klum is seen on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

Glitter Gal

ana de armas
Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

Hair Apparent

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

Feeling Super

- *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Hoechlin is seen for the first time in his new season 3 Superman suit
KRed / BACKGRID

Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

Hi Times

Elisabeth Moss is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

Lady in Red

Viola Davis visits SiriusXM Studio on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

To the Nines

EMMA WATSON CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF PRADA PARADOXE 09/12/2022
Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

Booking It

Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Santa Monica, CA - 13 Sept 2022 - Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

Big Surprise

Rapper Xzibit Teams Up with Fire TV for “Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave” to Surprise 92 Year Old LA Rams Super Fan Lewis Lazarus, Sept 13 2022
Michael Simon

Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.

Parents' Night Out

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring their A games to the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Nashville Nice

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood gets all dressed up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12.

Standing Together to Celebrate

Wilmer Valderrama, Trailblazer Impact Award, speaks onstage during the NHMC 2022 Impact Awards Gala
JC Olivera/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama speaks at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9 and stresses the importance of a united Latinx community.

Answer the Call

Regina Hall attends the annual charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Regina Hall mans the phone lines on Sept. 12 during the annual charity day in memory of 9/11 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in N.Y.C.

Good Stuff

Lil Nas X is seen leaving the Coach 1941 fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lil Nas X leaves the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

Talk About It

Drew Barrymore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Longtime pals Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon sit down for a chat on Sept. 12 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

On the Dot

Kendall Jenner is seen on September 12, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12 in the midst of New York Fashion Week activities.

Match Game

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott seen on the streets of Manhattan
Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stay in sync while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

Roman Holiday

Sylvester Stallone 'Tulsa King' Paramount TV series photocall
Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone heads to Rome to premiere his series, Tulsa King, on Sept. 13.

Costar Chat

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne speak onstage at "The Good Nurse" Press Conference during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne talk it up at a press conference for their new film The Good Nurse at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Chef's Kiss

Kwame Onwuachi and Eric Adjepong attend Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food & Wine

Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dale Talde share a hug on Sept. 12 at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 event in N.Y.C.

Having a Ball

Serena Williams speaks at GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation with Serena Williams during NYFW: The Shows 2022
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

Serena Williams addresses the crowd at GLAM SLAM Presented by New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Chase Sapphire at Spring Studios on Sept. 12.

Performance Art

Mia Goth and Ti West attend the "Pearl" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mia Goth and Ti West get into the act at the Pearl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Light the Night

Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman, and Tanya Moodie attend the "Empire Of Light" Premiere
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Also in Toronto on Sept. 12, Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie pose at the Empire of Light premiere.

Water Baby

*EXCLUSIVE* Rita Ora dives into the waters of Rio de Janeiro
DESI / BACKGRID

Rita Ora soaks up the sun and surf in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12.

Casually Cool

Katie Holmes sighting in Soho, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2022
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes goes street style chic in New York City on Sept. 12.

Brunch Bunch

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton AMC Networks Emmy Brunch, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton get together on Sept. 11 at AMC's pre-Emmys brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Major Moment

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Photagonist.ca

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at The Supper Suite premiere party of his Sony Pictures Classics film Carmen on Sept. 11.

Whale of a Time

Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Whale's Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 11.

Cheer Leader

Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain gets the crowd going at The Good Nurse premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

Glow On

Gabrielle Union Daytime Beauty Awards
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union stuns at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

Perfect Pair

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a moment on Sept. 11 at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

Nailed It

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga commands the stage on Sept. 10 during her Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Well Suited

Julianne Hough is seen on September 11, 2022 in New York City
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough makes the crosswalk the catwalk on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

Sweater Weather

Gigi Hadid attends the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid epitomizes cozy at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store at 12 Mercer Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11.

Jam Session

Pearl Jam Performs Live At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pearl Jam performs at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 10 in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series.

Happy to Be Here

Hayden Panettiere arrives for the "Emmy Nominees Night" event hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA in West Hollywood
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere has a laugh at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Cast Reunion

Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney attend the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch

The White Lotus stars (and Emmy nominees!) Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney reunite at the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

Living Legend

Legendary musical icon Diana Ross performed to a sold out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort
AC Photo

Diana Ross performs to a sold-out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9.

Shimmer and Shine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Shades of Cool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row

Doja Cat showcases her out-of-this-world style at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

Best of Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

Dapper Dude

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Fashion Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI)
Sean Zanni/Getty for FENDI

Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Palling Around

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain, Noah Emmerich and Eddie Redmayne pose together during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Wintour Is Coming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hall Des Lumieres on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Rock Star Status

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 09: Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 09, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous festival Rock in Rio returns after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty

Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sing It

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on September 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Timothy Norris/Getty

Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

Awards Darling

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

Glam Gal

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Jury President Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

'Bros' for Life

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Costars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner get close during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Laugh It Out

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Austin Scott and Tyler Perry share a laugh during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Green Glow

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist party
Shutterstock

Sanaa Lathan from Paramount+ Canada's On the Come Up strikes a pose during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Grand Entrance

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Girls Rule

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega attend "The Woman King" Photo Call on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

Host with the Most

Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.

Costar Crackup

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood at the Variety Studio, Presented by King's Hawaiian - Day 1 at the St. Regis Hotel on Friday, September 9th 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood share a moment on Sept. 9 at the Variety studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival.