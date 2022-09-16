Blake Lively Debuts Her Baby Bump, Plus Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and More

01 of 93 Bump, There It Is Taylor Hill/Getty Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

02 of 93 Happy Face Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

03 of 93 Supper Club Photagonist.ca Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

04 of 93 Happy Now? Garrett Press/MEGA Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

05 of 93 Red Alert Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

06 of 93 Bird in the Hand Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

07 of 93 Party On Madison Voelkel/BFA.com Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

08 of 93 Speaker of the House Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

09 of 93 Mom on the Move Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

10 of 93 Winning Smile JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

11 of 93 Sister Act Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

12 of 93 Seeking Revenge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

13 of 93 Sarah Sparkles PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

14 of 93 Tea Time The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

15 of 93 Red Carpet Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

16 of 93 Back at It Ross Halfin Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

17 of 93 Mommy Dearest Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

18 of 93 We Have a Winner! Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

19 of 93 Reality TV Love Alex Vargas Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

20 of 93 Silver Lining Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

21 of 93 Devil in the Details Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

22 of 93 Front-Row Fabulous Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

23 of 93 Power Pose Gotham/WireImage Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

24 of 93 Coffee Walk BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

25 of 93 Water World Santiago Felipe/Getty Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

26 of 93 Perfect Pairing MediaPunch/Shutterstock Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

27 of 93 Caped Crusader Dave Kotinsky/Getty Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

28 of 93 Fitness Fashion Craig Barritt/Getty Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark's NYFW debut at "The Skin You Gym In Studio" on Sept. 10.

29 of 93 Dressed to Impress Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

30 of 93 Come Together Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

31 of 93 Zac Is Back Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

32 of 93 Grand Entrance Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

33 of 93 Total Twinning Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

34 of 93 Kissing Crew Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

35 of 93 Take the Cake Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

36 of 93 Family Act Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

37 of 93 Model Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

38 of 93 Glitter Gal Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

39 of 93 Hair Apparent Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

40 of 93 Feeling Super KRed / BACKGRID Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

41 of 93 Hi Times RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

42 of 93 Lady in Red Santiago Felipe/Getty Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

43 of 93 To the Nines Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

44 of 93 Booking It Santiago Felipe/Getty Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

45 of 93 Shop 'Til You Drop Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

46 of 93 Big Surprise Michael Simon Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.

47 of 93 Parents' Night Out Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring their A games to the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

48 of 93 Nashville Nice Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT Carrie Underwood gets all dressed up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12.

49 of 93 Standing Together to Celebrate JC Olivera/Getty Wilmer Valderrama speaks at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9 and stresses the importance of a united Latinx community.

50 of 93 Answer the Call Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Regina Hall mans the phone lines on Sept. 12 during the annual charity day in memory of 9/11 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in N.Y.C.

51 of 93 Good Stuff Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Lil Nas X leaves the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

52 of 93 Talk About It Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Longtime pals Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon sit down for a chat on Sept. 12 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

53 of 93 On the Dot Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12 in the midst of New York Fashion Week activities.

54 of 93 Match Game Gotham/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stay in sync while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

55 of 93 Roman Holiday Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Sylvester Stallone heads to Rome to premiere his series, Tulsa King, on Sept. 13.

56 of 93 Costar Chat Jemal Countess/Getty Images Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne talk it up at a press conference for their new film The Good Nurse at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

57 of 93 Chef's Kiss Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food & Wine Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dale Talde share a hug on Sept. 12 at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 event in N.Y.C.

58 of 93 Having a Ball Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion Serena Williams addresses the crowd at GLAM SLAM Presented by New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Chase Sapphire at Spring Studios on Sept. 12.

59 of 93 Performance Art Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Mia Goth and Ti West get into the act at the Pearl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

60 of 93 Light the Night Amy Sussman/Getty Images Also in Toronto on Sept. 12, Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie pose at the Empire of Light premiere.

61 of 93 Water Baby DESI / BACKGRID Rita Ora soaks up the sun and surf in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12.

62 of 93 Casually Cool J Mayer/Shutterstock Katie Holmes goes street style chic in New York City on Sept. 12.

63 of 93 Brunch Bunch Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton get together on Sept. 11 at AMC's pre-Emmys brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

64 of 93 Major Moment Photagonist.ca Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at The Supper Suite premiere party of his Sony Pictures Classics film Carmen on Sept. 11.

65 of 93 Whale of a Time Rodin Eckenroth/Getty The Whale's Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 11.

66 of 93 Cheer Leader Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Jessica Chastain gets the crowd going at The Good Nurse premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

67 of 93 Glow On Broadimage/Shutterstock Gabrielle Union stuns at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

68 of 93 Perfect Pair Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a moment on Sept. 11 at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

69 of 93 Nailed It Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation Lady Gaga commands the stage on Sept. 10 during her Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

70 of 93 Well Suited Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julianne Hough makes the crosswalk the catwalk on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

71 of 93 Sweater Weather Taylor Hill/Getty Images Gigi Hadid epitomizes cozy at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store at 12 Mercer Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11.

72 of 93 Jam Session Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Pearl Jam performs at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 10 in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series.

73 of 93 Happy to Be Here MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Hayden Panettiere has a laugh at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

74 of 93 Cast Reunion Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch The White Lotus stars (and Emmy nominees!) Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney reunite at the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

75 of 93 Living Legend AC Photo Diana Ross performs to a sold-out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9.

76 of 93 Shimmer and Shine Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

77 of 93 Shades of Cool Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row Doja Cat showcases her out-of-this-world style at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

78 of 93 Best of Friends Mark Sagliocco/Getty Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

79 of 93 Dapper Dude Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

80 of 93 Fashion Friends Sean Zanni/Getty for FENDI Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.

81 of 93 Palling Around Shutterstock Jessica Chastain, Noah Emmerich and Eddie Redmayne pose together during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

82 of 93 Wintour Is Coming Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

83 of 93 Rock Star Status Buda Mendes/Getty Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

84 of 93 Sing It Timothy Norris/Getty Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

85 of 93 Awards Darling Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

86 of 93 Glam Gal Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

87 of 93 'Bros' for Life Shutterstock Costars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner get close during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

88 of 93 Laugh It Out Shutterstock Austin Scott and Tyler Perry share a laugh during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

89 of 93 Green Glow Shutterstock Sanaa Lathan from Paramount+ Canada's On the Come Up strikes a pose during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

90 of 93 Grand Entrance Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

91 of 93 Girls Rule Emma McIntyre/Getty Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

92 of 93 Host with the Most Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.