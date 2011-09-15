Star Tracks: Friday, September 16, 2011

FREE BIRD

Credit: 808Tropix/Splash News Online

Gimme Shelter star Vanessa Hudgens enjoys the company of Hawaiian natives – a flock of sea birds! – during her Om yoga getaway in Maui on Thursday.

WALK IT OFF

Credit: Fame

While the FBI continues investigating the alleged hacking of her phone, Scarlett Johansson steps out for a solo stroll Thursday in New York City.

EX MARKS THE SPOT

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Leading man Taylor Lautner reunites with ex Selena Gomez during the Hollywood premiere of his action flick, Abduction, Thursday night at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

VILLAGE PEOPLE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and new roomie Justin Theroux sport matching black ensembles during a night out Thursday in New York's West Village.

HIDE & PEEK

Credit: Sharpshooter Images/Splash News Online

Hilary Duff continues to conceal her burgeoning baby bump with an oversized handbag while running errands Thursday in Toluca Lake, Calif.

BALLROOM BACHELOR

Credit: X17online

Newly single and ready to mingle Dancing with the Stars hunk Mark Ballas shows off his game-face attitude after Thursday rehearsal with partner Kristin Cavallari in Los Angeles.

LAUGH FACTORY

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Just call him the good humor man! James Marsden keeps costar Kate Bosworth entertained on the red carpet for the Cinema Society screening of their thriller, Straw Dogs, Thursday night at New York's Tribeca Grand Hotel.

OWN IT

Credit: M. Spencer Green/AP

Rosie O'Donnell and new boss Oprah look like Chicago's finest before unveiling the new sign for The Rosie Show at Harpo Studios on Thursday.

'SEVEN' HEAVEN

Credit: Katie B/EaglePress

After her runway show, Victoria Beckham shows off her softer side Thursday, giving 8-week-old daughter Harper Seven a squeeze in New York.

HAND SIGNALS

Credit: Xposure

They may not be getting married, but Britney Spears and beau Jason Trawick stay engaged while arriving at London's Radio 1 studios on Thursday.

GREAT SCOT

Credit: Martin Fraser/FilmMagic

Following a holiday in Spain, Halle Berry gets wiggy with it on the Glasgow set of her new movie Cloud Atlas in Scotland on Thursday.

KNEEL PATRICK HARRIS

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris cements his mark on Hollywood, unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday.

MAKING A POINT

Credit: Kevin Wolf/AP

Weight Watchers spokesperson Jennifer Hudson takes to the podium Thursday to announce the launch of the company's Lose for Good campaign, which aims to battle obesity and hunger, at Washington, D.C.'s National Press Club.

SOLO IN SOHO

Credit: Splash News Online

After grabbing a bite, Alexander Skarsgard makes his hunky way through downtown Manhattan Thursday – just a day before his new film Straw Dogs hits theaters.

STANDING TALL

Credit: Gerardo Somoza/Startraks

Olivia Wilde gets black to basics Thursday while attending the Ralph Lauren runway show during New York Fashion Week.

