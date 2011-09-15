Star Tracks: Friday, September 16, 2011
FREE BIRD
Gimme Shelter star Vanessa Hudgens enjoys the company of Hawaiian natives – a flock of sea birds! – during her Om yoga getaway in Maui on Thursday.
WALK IT OFF
While the FBI continues investigating the alleged hacking of her phone, Scarlett Johansson steps out for a solo stroll Thursday in New York City.
EX MARKS THE SPOT
Leading man Taylor Lautner reunites with ex Selena Gomez during the Hollywood premiere of his action flick, Abduction, Thursday night at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and new roomie Justin Theroux sport matching black ensembles during a night out Thursday in New York's West Village.
HIDE & PEEK
Hilary Duff continues to conceal her burgeoning baby bump with an oversized handbag while running errands Thursday in Toluca Lake, Calif.
BALLROOM BACHELOR
Newly single and ready to mingle Dancing with the Stars hunk Mark Ballas shows off his game-face attitude after Thursday rehearsal with partner Kristin Cavallari in Los Angeles.
LAUGH FACTORY
Just call him the good humor man! James Marsden keeps costar Kate Bosworth entertained on the red carpet for the Cinema Society screening of their thriller, Straw Dogs, Thursday night at New York's Tribeca Grand Hotel.
OWN IT
Rosie O'Donnell and new boss Oprah look like Chicago's finest before unveiling the new sign for The Rosie Show at Harpo Studios on Thursday.
'SEVEN' HEAVEN
After her runway show, Victoria Beckham shows off her softer side Thursday, giving 8-week-old daughter Harper Seven a squeeze in New York.
HAND SIGNALS
They may not be getting married, but Britney Spears and beau Jason Trawick stay engaged while arriving at London's Radio 1 studios on Thursday.
GREAT SCOT
Following a holiday in Spain, Halle Berry gets wiggy with it on the Glasgow set of her new movie Cloud Atlas in Scotland on Thursday.
KNEEL PATRICK HARRIS
How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris cements his mark on Hollywood, unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday.
MAKING A POINT
Weight Watchers spokesperson Jennifer Hudson takes to the podium Thursday to announce the launch of the company's Lose for Good campaign, which aims to battle obesity and hunger, at Washington, D.C.'s National Press Club.
SOLO IN SOHO
After grabbing a bite, Alexander Skarsgard makes his hunky way through downtown Manhattan Thursday – just a day before his new film Straw Dogs hits theaters.
STANDING TALL
Olivia Wilde gets black to basics Thursday while attending the Ralph Lauren runway show during New York Fashion Week.