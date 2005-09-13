Star Tracks - Friday, September 16, 2005
LEADING THE HERD
Gwen Stefani arrives at a party thrown in her honor at the newly opened Perry Street Restaurant in New York on Tuesday. The singer is in town for the Fashion Week showing of her L.A.M.B. collection's spring line.
WOMEN IN BLACK
Cameron Diaz and Toni Collette play sisters who are polar opposites in In Her Shoes. But their matching blonde hair and black dresses show they've got lots in common at the movie's Toronto Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.
BACK ON?
Though the engagement ring is still off, things are looking up for Jude Law as he is spotted leaving a London hotel with estranged fiancée Sienna Miller on Wednesday. However, British tabloids are reporting that Miller is finding comfort elsewhere – in the arms of her Layer Cake costar Daniel Craig.
RUNWAY READY
Ashley Olsen sheds her usual, oversized boho-wear in favor of a Calvin Klein jumpsuit at the unveiling of the designer's spring line in New York on Thursday. According to this week's issue of PEOPLE, the mini-mogul has been stepping out recently with 27-year-old businessman Greg Chait.
DOGGIE DOCTOR VISIT
Reese Witherspoon walks cheek-and-jowl with her English bulldog, Frank Sinatra, after a visit to a Beverly Hills veterinarian on Monday (Witherspoon and her husband, Ryan Phillippe, also have a French bulldog, Coco Chanel).
DADDY'S GIRL
Steven Tyler basks in the affection of his actress-daughter Liv as the two lunch with pals in New York on Wednesday. The Aerosmith frontman recently revealed that he is launching his own fashion line, based on his androgynous stage outfits.
BIG ENTRANCE
Mariah Carey makes quite an impression on the French upon arriving Thursday at her hotel in Paris. According to Michael Jackson, Carey will perform on his charity single to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina, along with Lenny Kravitz, Jay-Z and other celebs.
DAIRY QUEEN
Got milk! Jessica Alba picks up a carton of Lactaid at a Beverly Hills supermarket on Tuesday. She'll be showing off her strong bones in her new diving-themed movie, Into the Blue, which opens Sept. 30.
BUDDY SYSTEM
Lindsay Lohan and pal Kelly Osbourne keep in touch as they arrive at a Rolling Stones concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Also at the show: Norah Jones, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Kate Moss.
MOVIE DATE
As her main squeeze Jay-Z distracts himself with the other kind of PDA, Beyoncé is all smiles as they arrive at a New York screening of the film Proof on Wednesday.
GANGSTER WRAP
No bag is too small: Sopranos star Steve Schirripa makes off with a Bliss bag filled with spa goodies at a New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday.
BERRY-BARING
Halle Berry does some movie-star multitasking – talking on a telephone headset, toting a juice drink and a designer handbag, and showing off her fab abs – in Hollywood on Wednesday.